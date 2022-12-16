Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Food donations to Iowa food banks decline
The head of the Food Bank of Iowa says donations from grocery stores and other retailers have decreased and, in the first nine months of the year, her organization’s budget for buying food soared 650%. “As we go out to procure food, we’re seeing increased prices, a lack of...
Radio Iowa
Stress relief tips for Iowans who are working straight through the holidays
While many Iowans have a big stretch of time off during the holidays, all sorts of people will be working every single day, whether it’s firefighters and police officers, hospital staffers, retail and restaurant workers, or journalists. Stress levels can be particularly high now for those folks, according to...
Radio Iowa
Travel industry urging Iowa lawmakers to continue ‘historic’ funding of tourism
Iowa’s tourism industry is urging the governor and state legislature to maintain state spending on programs that promote Iowa as a place to visit or live. Chelsea Lerud of Burlington is executive director of Iowa Travel Industry Partners or I-TIP. “We cannot rest on our past successes and I-TIP pledges to be a partner to the state,” she says, “showcasing all the wonderful things we are doing.”
Radio Iowa
Shortage of veterinarians leading to long waits for pet care
Pet ownership grew across the country and around Iowa during the pandemic and now it has become harder to find a veterinarian to treat the animals. The State Director of the Humane Society of the U.S. Preston Moore says the increase in pet ownership came as Iowa struggled to recruit new veterinarians while simultaneously losing vets to other states. There is now a backlog of medical visits and he says there’s some evidence to suggest that the pandemic played a role as pet owners were choosing to put off bringing in their pets.
Radio Iowa
Groups press 2023 Iowa legislature to pass tort reform
The Iowa Business Council is asking the legislature to enact limits on what judges or juries can award when businesses are sued in civil court. Joe Murphy is executive director of the Iowa Business Council, which represents the state’s 20 largest employers. “For the first time in our organization’s...
Radio Iowa
UNI president hoping to pay stipend to student teachers
University of Northern Iowa president Mark Nook is looking for ways to ensure students in UNI’s Teacher Education program get a stipend while they’re student teaching. “Student teaching is the original internship in higher ed. It was the first internship. It’s always been an unpaid internship and more and more people are recognizing that internships really should be paid positions at some level,” Nook says. “So how can we do that with student teachers? Can we raise some funds to offset the expenses students incur as student teachers?”
Radio Iowa
Iowa fire departments see rise in house fires caused by space heaters
Many Iowans try to combat the bone-chilling cold of winter with space heaters, but they can also bring an increased risk of house fires. Le Mars Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Schipper says space heaters can provide much-needed warmth to an icy room, however, they can also be very dangerous if they’re misused.
Radio Iowa
Push to expand access to opioid overdose reversal medication
A company that makes a nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses is pushing to expand access to the medication in Iowa. Larry Lanier is a lobbyist for Emergent Biosolutions, which manufacturers the opioid reversal drug naloxone and sold under the brand name NARCAN. “Our country’s in the midst of an...
Radio Iowa
Snow plows are ready but will have to be parked in white-outs
State, county and city snow plows are gassed up and ready to roll as a winter storm arrives. Hamilton County engineer Ryan Weidemann says their snow patrol is ready to tackle the roads, though the heavy snow and strong winds could create a challenge. “It looks like a good chance...
Radio Iowa
Snowplow crews prep for approaching winter storm
Strong winds, heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures are expected to start hitting Iowa later today and it’s coming as the Iowa Department of Transportation is still clearing last week’s snow. Craig Bargfrede, the DOT’s winter operations administrator, says the forecast wind gusts of up to 50 miles per...
