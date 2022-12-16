Read full article on original website
KEYC
Minnesota launches new COVID-19 telehealth treatment pilot program
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The State of Minnesota launched a new telehealth test-to-treat program today. The program aims to ensure Minnesotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 have easy access to clinician care and therapeutic treatments that reduce their risk of serious illness or hospitalization. Beginning immediately, Minnesotans who...
KEYC
DNA leads to identity of Rock County cold case murder victim
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announce a break in a cold case homicide. A murder victim whose remains were found 41 years ago in Rock County, Minn. has been identified through genetic genealogy and DNA. Louis Anthony Gattaino of Omaha, Nebraska had been missing since October 1971. He was 25 at the time.
KEYC
DNR cautions anglers about thin ice
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota DNR is ready to see anglers begin taking the ice, but wants them to be careful before doing so. The agency says that while this is the time of year where it is increasingly common for people to venture out onto frozen lakes, the recent warm and rainy weather could interfere with the freezing of the ice.
KEYC
Gov. Reynolds calls for end to Federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and 24 other Republican governors are calling on President Joe Biden to end the Federal Public Health Emergency for COVID-19. Biden extended the emergency until at least January 11, and is expected to extend it again until April. In a letter,...
KEYC
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Scott Morgan the Assistant District Engineer for MnDOT’s district seven recommends anybody traveling to look at 511MN.org to see current road conditions. “We have cameras showing the conditions of the roads. You can see the actual conditions and there’s also plow cams mounted on a...
KEYC
Como Zoo orangutan Amanda dies at 46
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Como Zoo in St. Paul announced the passing of its female hybrid orangutan on Monday. According to Como Zoo, Amanda was humanely euthanized at the age of 46 on Saturday morning in the presence of her zookeepers. A team of specialists from the University...
