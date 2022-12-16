Scouting the Portal: Tyrese Chambers, McCallan Castles, and More

Portal Scout Elena Schwegman breaks down Tyrese Chambers, McCallan Castles, and other big names in the portal

Keep checking back for more scouting reports as more names hit the portal.

Tyrese Chambers - WR

2022 Team: FIU

2023 Team: Undecided

Good size for an outside WR, standing at 6’1 195 lbs. Consistently wins with straight-line speed off the line of scrimmage and into the stem of his routes. Good IQ and awareness to find soft spots in the defense, releasing from his route to adjust for a scrambling QB. Solid short area elusiveness, involving his whole body in his cuts. Has great burst when the ball is in his hands, able to take off immediately and gain YAC. He is also a strong runner when he has the ball, able to gain yards after contact with churning legs and often requiring multiple defenders to bring him down. Has good body control, adjusting to throws easily and put himself in a position to bring down the catch. Strong hands to secure contested catches but occasionally lacks soft hands and drops the easier throws. Struggles with blocking, unable to maintain and secure blocks on screen passes.

Overall, Chambers is a solid graduate transfer receiver for a team who needs to add a combination of both speed and strength. He is a reliable target who has homerun ability with his elusiveness, sharp cuts, and downfield speed. These attributes suit him well as a punt and kick returner as well. Not an elite route runner, but consistently finds himself open because of speed in the stem and his awareness to release. He is a standout on a Group of 5 team, but has the abilities to be a starter for a Power 5 football program, bringing a lot of knowledge and experience to the team.

Steven's Projection:

Plug and play guy who's production at FIU is impossible to ignore. Can step in and help nearly any team in the country looking for someone who can help stretch the field. Could be the leading receiver on a few teams when it's all said and done. Would watch Maryland as a major player here as he could look to head back home with UCF , Arizona State , and Colorado as other intriguing spots that could give him lots of opportunities.

McCallan Castles - TE

2022 Team: UC - Davis (FCS)

2023 Team: Tennessee

Strong build at 6’5 233 lbs., but still plays with good athleticism and speed given his size. Excels as a blocker, especially on run plays. Does a solid job of staying in his legs while blocking, although he does bend at the waist a bit. Would like to see him explode through his hips more, but has has very strong hands and long arms at the point of attack. Has the strength and grit to create displacement and maintain his blocks against bigger defensive linemen in one on one situations. Keeps his feet moving while blocking and his hands inside. Good awareness in finding players to block, especially downfield. As a pass catcher, he has above average speed in his routes, and moves well. He is a big target with soft hands, but lacks burst and suddenness of movement with the ball.

Overall, Castles is a well-rounded tight end who can get the job done in both a blocking and receiving role. He is athletic and coordinated enough to be a reliable receiving threat for limited yardage, and he has great blocking abilities. He can be used on special teams as well, able to make tackles downfield. His filled out frame, natural athleticism, and gritty play style make him a great player, somebody who can contribute to a Power 5 program.

Steven's Projection:

Castles was getting a bit of traction as a sleeper draft pick already and now he'll turn into a big time name with his commitment to Tennessee. A great scheme fit for him that will allow him to showcase his well-rounded skillset and utilize his size in short-yardage situations and in the red zone as a pass catcher. With Tennessee's high-powered offense it wouldn't be a surprise for him to end up with a few touchdowns and around 400 yards even as a second option with so many weapons around him to take the top off the defense and give him plenty of one-on-one situations.

Nick Gargiulo - Center

2022 Team: Yale

2023 Team: Undecided

Very good size for the center position at 6’5, 290 lbs. Has a solid lower body and an overall athletic, filled out frame. A well-balanced and mobile blocker, able to absorb the defensive rush with good anchoring abilities. Keeps feet churning during blocks. Bends at waist at times but overall flexible in his knees, hips, and ankles. Holds in-line sustain and pass protection sustain well – doesn’t always create great displacement off the line of scrimmage but gives up few QB pressures and TFLs. Not an overpowering blocker but gets the job done. Consistently wide base and strong hand strike inside the defender’s pads. Plays physical and with a good IQ, always looking for the next block and securing second level blocks well.

Overall, Gargiulo has the build and mobility to be a successful center. His quickness, lateral mobility, second level blocking, and block sustaining make him stand out. Although he may lack the overpowering drive blocking strength to be a starter on some Power 5 teams, he has the skillset to be a large day one contributor for a better Group of 5 program, especially if he is able to more consistently stay in his legs and roll his hips while he blocks.

Steven's Projection:

He's been a hot name in Power 5 for a reason. He's got great size for a center and can be trusted to anchor the middle against the bigger players at the top teams in the FBS. Won't be around for too long with one year of eligibility remaining but he'll be an instant upgrade for many Power 5 teams across the country. Like him more in offensive schemes that favor zone concepts. I expect his offer list to keep growing but for now BC and Syracuse are names I'd watch given his Ivy League background.

LJ Johnson - HB

2022 Team: Texas A&M

2023 Team: Undecided

On the shorter side at 5’10, but has a very filled out frame at 215 lbs. Has very thick, strong lower half. Didn’t see much action last season with the Aggies, but flashed his abilities in his limited snaps. Has tremendous burst through the hole and very good downhill speed. Runs well, light on his feet with a good stride. Moves well laterally and able to make sharp cuts. Would like to see him become a more balanced and patient runner, doesn’t always wait for the play and the running lane to open which leads him to get tripped up early in the down. However, has elusivity and tackle-breaking abilities with good twitch. Able to use his strong build to pick up yards after contact.

Overall, Johnson has shown flashes of talent that should intrigue Power 5 programs. He could be a standout on a Group of 5 team, but has the raw talent to make an impact at a bigger program. His speed, twitchiness, and strength give him home run play abilities as he can break tackles and win in space if he can develop better patience and vision. He will need to develop his pass blocking abilities if he wants to be a 3 down back, however, as he lacked anchoring abilities in picking up the blitz. Johnson didn’t have any receiving plays last season, but his natural speed and burst would make him a threat in the passing game if he can develop the necessary ball skills. Still a young player with time to develop, Johnson holds a lot of upside as a RB transfer.

Steven's Projection:

I expect this to be a bigger name than others have projected, it's always hard to ignore when a former borderline five-star enters the portal. Depending on where he lands up he could very well have a 1,000 yard season even if he enters the season and the second back on the depth chart. His cousin is a current three-star out of Paetow and a desire to reunite could drive his recruitment.