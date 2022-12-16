Read full article on original website
Pamela Sweeney
5d ago
Karma maybe? You can do a lot for the community but when you "allegedly" assault your girlfriend your business might be affected. It makes it difficult to keep the lights on. JS
List of Warming Shelters in The Tri-Cities
(Kennewick, WA) -- The following is a list of temporary warming shelters that are serving the Tri-Cities (warning: may not include all locations) (Courtesy: Benton-Franklin Health District) The Most Anticipated Movies of 2023`. Here are 20 of the biggest and most exciting titles coming to theaters in 2023. RANKED: Here...
[HUMOR] How Slick Are Tri-Cities Washington Roads Anyway?
If you live in the Tri-Cities, you might have noticed how slick our neighborhood roads are. Just how slick are they?. If anyone from the cities of Kennewick, Richland, or Pasco in charge of snow removal is reading this, please do something about the roads. All it would take is some salt or to actually run a plow within a few days of snow. It is written in the law that the cities are responsible for snow removal, so what gives? Just how slick are the roads in my neighborhood you ask?
The Grind Cafe seeks to provide a sober space for those in recovery
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In this coffee shop, you won’t find a high-tech espresso machine. But you will encounter a team that cares, and who’s ready to support people on their journey to recovery or sobriety. “The social connection of recovery and for mental health was completely underserved in our area so we just try to fill that void,” Director of...
Update| Sub-zero temps put Eastern WA in deep freeze. Travelers should expect flight delays
Most airports that travelers will be going to from Tri-Cities are already seeing significant weather impact.
FOX 11 and 41
Firefighters respond to laundromat fire in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Sunnyside Fire Department and Yakima County Fire District #5 are responding to a laundromat fire in Sunnyside, according to Fire District #5. The fire is located at the South of 1st St. and Lincoln Ave. Officials are asking the public to...
nbcrightnow.com
NonStop Local Evening Update December 20: Winter fires and regional warming centers
Fire departments respond to a fire at a laundromat in Sunnyside; NonStop Local was on scene to get information. We also have updated warming centers' information in tonight's evening update.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Third Kennewick teen arrested in homicide
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24. His remains were discovered northeast of Walla Walla off Kibler Road on July 5. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the...
Third suspect arrested for murder of Tri-Cities resident in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A third person has been arrested in the killing of a Walla Walla man that happened back in July of 2022. The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Pasco Police Department on December 16. However, when the crime happened, authorities said the boy was 15. Authorities said human remains...
What’s going on with Tri-Cities mail delivery? Here’s why customers are frustrated
People are saying they are not receiving mail for days in a row.
5 Fun Reasons To Visit Walla Walla Washington During the Winter
Are you looking for a winter getaway? Then look no further than Walla Walla, Washington!. This beautiful city is located in the southeastern corner of the state and is known for its wineries and historic downtown. But there's much more to explore here during the wintertime. Keep reading to discover...
Bitter cold could break Tri-Cities records. Subzero temps in the forecast
Snow and freezing rain forecast in Tri-Cities and on the mountain passes.
Freezing temps incoming! Protect your four P’s
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The temperature is still dropping, and it’s going to get in the negative digits this week for much of our region. The key is being prepared before it hits freezing. We want you to protect your four P’s. Protect your People This goes for yourself, as well as the people around you. Watch those who might be...
2 Tri-Cities businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 21 perfect scores.
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 14, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
13 Car Pileup in on Snake River Bridge in Pasco Washington
PASCO - At around 6 a.m. on December 13th the Washington State Patrol was called to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on the U.S. 12 Snake River Bridge in Pasco. In total, 13 cars were involved in the crash. Only minor injuries were reported. Eastbound US 12 was closed near milepost 295 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. to clear the scene.
These rules could improve views of an Eastern WA wind, solar project. What are your thoughts?
Hundreds of wind turbines with blades reaching as high as the Seattle Space Needle would stretch along the hills south of Tri-Cities.
Kennewick, December 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Kennewick. The College Place High School basketball team will have a game with River View High School on December 20, 2022, 18:00:00. The College Place High School basketball team will have a game with River View High School on December 20, 2022, 19:30:00.
FOX 11 and 41
One in critical condition after shooting outside Pasco bar
PASCO, Wash. – One person is in critical condition after a shooting outside Kahlua’s Bar in Pasco on December 18. According to Sergeant Davis with the Pasco Police two groups of people got in an altercation in the bar and were told to leave. As the two groups left the bar, the situation escalated and one group shot at the other.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-84 reopened west of Pendleton
EASTERN OREGON - UPDATE. 12-20-22. 2 a.m. According to ODOT I-84 is reopened for traffic. Interstate 84 is closed due to a crash, according to Oregon State Patrol. The closure includes all lanes around milepost 188, about 21 miles west of Pendleton. Use an alternate route.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Court to determine if teens will be tried as adults
WALLA WALLA – With three teenage boys, all from Kennewick, now in custody in Walla Walla County for their alleged involvement in the death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24, the court will hold a hearing to determine if they should be tried as juveniles or be tried in adult court.
