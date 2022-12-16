ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pamela Sweeney
5d ago

Karma maybe? You can do a lot for the community but when you "allegedly" assault your girlfriend your business might be affected. It makes it difficult to keep the lights on. JS

NEWStalk 870

List of Warming Shelters in The Tri-Cities

(Kennewick, WA) -- The following is a list of temporary warming shelters that are serving the Tri-Cities (warning: may not include all locations) (Courtesy: Benton-Franklin Health District) The Most Anticipated Movies of 2023`. Here are 20 of the biggest and most exciting titles coming to theaters in 2023. RANKED: Here...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

[HUMOR] How Slick Are Tri-Cities Washington Roads Anyway?

If you live in the Tri-Cities, you might have noticed how slick our neighborhood roads are. Just how slick are they?. If anyone from the cities of Kennewick, Richland, or Pasco in charge of snow removal is reading this, please do something about the roads. All it would take is some salt or to actually run a plow within a few days of snow. It is written in the law that the cities are responsible for snow removal, so what gives? Just how slick are the roads in my neighborhood you ask?
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Firefighters respond to laundromat fire in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Sunnyside Fire Department and Yakima County Fire District #5 are responding to a laundromat fire in Sunnyside, according to Fire District #5. The fire is located at the South of 1st St. and Lincoln Ave. Officials are asking the public to...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Third Kennewick teen arrested in homicide

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24. His remains were discovered northeast of Walla Walla off Kibler Road on July 5. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Third suspect arrested for murder of Tri-Cities resident in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A third person has been arrested in the killing of a Walla Walla man that happened back in July of 2022. The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Pasco Police Department on December 16. However, when the crime happened, authorities said the boy was 15. Authorities said human remains...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Freezing temps incoming! Protect your four P’s

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The temperature is still dropping, and it’s going to get in the negative digits this week for much of our region. The key is being prepared before it hits freezing. We want you to protect your four P’s. Protect your People This goes for yourself, as well as the people around you. Watch those who might be...
PASCO, WA
Big Country News

13 Car Pileup in on Snake River Bridge in Pasco Washington

PASCO - At around 6 a.m. on December 13th the Washington State Patrol was called to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on the U.S. 12 Snake River Bridge in Pasco. In total, 13 cars were involved in the crash. Only minor injuries were reported. Eastbound US 12 was closed near milepost 295 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. to clear the scene.
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

One in critical condition after shooting outside Pasco bar

PASCO, Wash. – One person is in critical condition after a shooting outside Kahlua’s Bar in Pasco on December 18. According to Sergeant Davis with the Pasco Police two groups of people got in an altercation in the bar and were told to leave. As the two groups left the bar, the situation escalated and one group shot at the other.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: I-84 reopened west of Pendleton

EASTERN OREGON - UPDATE. 12-20-22. 2 a.m. According to ODOT I-84 is reopened for traffic. Interstate 84 is closed due to a crash, according to Oregon State Patrol. The closure includes all lanes around milepost 188, about 21 miles west of Pendleton. Use an alternate route.
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Court to determine if teens will be tried as adults

WALLA WALLA – With three teenage boys, all from Kennewick, now in custody in Walla Walla County for their alleged involvement in the death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24, the court will hold a hearing to determine if they should be tried as juveniles or be tried in adult court.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
Pasco WA
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

