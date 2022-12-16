Read full article on original website
WWMT
Incoming blizzard prompts warming centers to open over holiday weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With a snowstorm that's anticipated to drop inches upon inches of snow across West Michigan, warming centers are opening their doors for those who need a place to keep warm. Winter Storm 2022: "We'll be ready to go out," West Michigan plow drivers on speed dial...
WWMT
Bronson Healthcare announces 2022 top baby names for Kalamazoo, Battle Creek
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Did your baby's name make the list?. Bronson Healthcare announced the top 2022 baby names for babies born at its Kalamazoo and Battle Creek hospitals Thursday. For 2022, more than 4,500 babies were born at Bronson Birthplace, which has two locations, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, according...
WWMT
Kalamazoo residents to have opportunity to dispose of holiday packaging
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents are expected to be given the opportunity to dispose of holiday packaging in a more sustainable way on Dec. 31, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Expanded polystyrene foam, also known as EPS, collection is to be dropped off at Mayors’ Riverfront Park from...
WWMT
Crossroads Mall apparel store hosts a donation drive to help families in need
PORTAGE, Mich. — Giving back to the community has to be a good feeling, especially around the holiday season. That isn't the only reason for three men in West Michigan, as they raise money, toys, and food for a donation drive at the Crossroads Mall in Portage. More donations:...
WWMT
Michigan State Police crash grocery store with 'Shop with a Cop' event
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police delivered some holiday cheer to local kids during a 'Shop with a Cop' event Tuesday. Troopers from the Paw Paw post picked the kids up from school, got them some lunch, and then helped them pick out some toys for Christmas, where each kid was able to spend $100 at the Meijer on 9th Street.
WWMT
Long lines and empty shelves in Kalamazoo County stores ahead of winter storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Shoppers are flocking to stores across Kalamazoo County Wednesday, stocking up ahead of a highly anticipated winter storm. What's the forecast? Visit News Channel 3's weather page for the latest. Grocery and big box stores across the county had full parking lots and empty shelves. Items...
WWMT
Local Kalamazoo business to match donations given to Salvation Army of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's the season of giving and on Tuesday if you donate $20 to the Salvation Army of Kalamazoo, a local business is expected to match it. The business, Promotion Concepts, said they will match all $20 donations, up to $3000. Those who wish to donate can...
WWMT
Kalamazoo teen arraigned in shooting near Interfaith Homes
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly shooting another Kalamazoo teenager. Criminal charges were authorized against Kahree Louis Compton for shooting 17-year-old Jashaw Omar Jones, also known as Jashawn, according to the Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. The shooting happened Friday on...
WWMT
Plainwell Department of Public Safety host 10th annual 'Shop with a Hero'
PLAINWELL, Mich. — The Plainwell Department of Public Safety hosted their 10th annual Shop with a Hero event at Meijer in Plainwell. Around 120 local middle schoolers were paired with officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel from the area, according to the department. The local heroes helped the children pick...
WWMT
Ascension Borgess reminds people to take care of their hearts over the holidays
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ascension Borgess cardiologists reminded individuals to take care of their heart over the holiday season, and to be mindful of signs something might be wrong. The combination of holiday stress, cold weather, and falling out of healthy diet and exercise habits often leads to a spike...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety encourages drivers to prepare emergency road kits
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Emergency responders are begging people to stay off the roads for your safety and theirs, as much of West Michigan braces for double digit inches of snow. If you have holiday traveling to do, Brandi Janes, Kalamazoo's Emergency Manager, said people should do all of their traveling before mid-day Thursday. She also emphasized no one leave their home without an emergency kit that can be accessed from inside your car.
WWMT
Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
WWMT
Bronson Children's Hospital collects donations of gifts, toys for patients
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Children's Hospital invited the community to help spread the holiday cheer to its patients. Fundraising: Bronson Children's Hospital to host run, raises over $190,000 in patient services. On Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the hospital is hosting a fundraiser at Breakfast at Tiffany's...
WWMT
Velvelettes singer Bertha McNeal dies at 82
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bertha Barbee McNeal died Thursday at the age of 82, according to an online obituary. She co-founded the Velvelettes, a Motown all-female group in the 1960s who were known for songs like the 1964 hit "Needle in a Haystack" and "(He Was) Really Saying Something." Music:...
WWMT
City of Battle Creek names new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kimberly Holley, daughter of Battle Creek activist Bobby Holley, was named as Battle Creek's new diversity, equity, and inclusion officer Tuesday. A Western Michigan University graduate and Battle Creek native, Holley served for 15 years as a nonprofit executive before she transitioned into independent consulting in 2014, officials said.
WWMT
"We'll be ready to go out," West Michigan plow drivers on speed dial ahead of winter storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michigan public works departments and county road commissions are managing their plow drivers and preparing for a days-long winter storm event. Allegan, Barry and Kalamazoo County Road Commissions said their plow driver crews are prepared to work all weekend. Ahead of the Winter Storm: Airports...
WWMT
Zeeland man critically injured after crashing into Holland Township restaurant
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 19-year-old Zeeland man was hospitalized after crashing his car into the side of a Holland Township restaurant Monday night, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened on Douglas Avenue when the driver, who was traveling west, drove across all southbound lanes...
WWMT
EGLE issues odor violation notice to Graphic Packaging
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, also known as EGLE, issued a violation notice Monday to Graphic Packaging, Inc., a Kalamazoo cardboard recycling plant. Violations: State takes new action against Kalamazoo Graphic Packaging plant following violations. The alleged violation was due to strong...
WWMT
Man charged with murder in Portage triple shooting to stand trial
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with 17 felony counts including murder is expected to stand trial in the Aug. 26 Portage triple shooting. Kalamazoo County Judge Richard Santoni ruled Wednesday morning that there was enough evidence for Myquan Rogers to be bound over to circuit court, according to the prosecutor's office.
WWMT
Man arrested in 'coordinated check fraud enterprise'
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Comstock Park has been arrested for his involvement in what Michigan State Police described as a "coordinated check fraud enterprise." Nathaniel Street, 25, was arraigned on Dec. 16 in the 84th District Court in Wexford County for one count of uttering and...
