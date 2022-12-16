Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Bowl on 12/19Adrian HolmanConway, SC
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
myhorrynews.com
Edith Renee Doyle enjoyed spending time with her family
Funeral services for Edith Renee Doyle, 61, will be held Dec. 22 at 11a.m. in Watson Funeral Services with the Rev. Stuart Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow in Westside Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Doyle passed away Dec. 19 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born March 20, 1961...
myhorrynews.com
Linda Floyd Sanders loved cooking and gardening
Funeral services for Linda Floyd Sanders, 78, will be held Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. in Jamestown Baptist Church with the Rev. Jamie Collins officiating. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Mausoleum. Mrs. Sanders, wife of James P. "Jimmy" Sanders Sr., passed away Dec. 17. Born in Conway, she was a...
myhorrynews.com
Pappy's Christmas Trees Lot giving out free trees in honor of its namesake
The tradition started 13 years ago when the floors of around 100 Myrtle Beach-area homes had Pappy’s pine needles on them for the first time. Then 12 years ago, around 200 local homes smelled of Pappy’s tree sap. The next year, Pappy served around 300 families and for...
myhorrynews.com
Dr. Eston E. Williams practiced medicine in South and North Carolina for 59 years
LORIS-Funeral services for Dr. Eston E. Williams, 85, will be held Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Timothy A. Osment officiating. The family will receive friends at the church, following the service in Loris, until 6 p.m. Burial will be held Dec. 21...
myhorrynews.com
Local Market & Deli opens in downtown Conway
Tired of the same old sandwiches for lunch or dinner?. A transplanted New Jersey chef who’s now the owner of a business called the Local Market & Deli at 337 North Main Street in Conway says you should give his store a try. “We just do everything a little...
myhorrynews.com
Little River man pleads guilty to reckless homicide, gets home detention and probation
A Little River man this month pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless homicide in connection to a July 18, 2020 crash in which Vereen’s vehicle hit a pedestrian walking on Baker Street in Little River. The victim, Pamela Harding, was 37 years old and lived in Little River.
myhorrynews.com
Chipotle to open first Conway location
Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first Conway location Wednesday featuring a drive-thru pickup lane, according to a release. The restaurant, at 2290 U.S. 501 East in Conway, is offering complimentary merchandise to the first five people in line and free chips and guac to customers after their first purchase if they sign up for Chipotle Rewards.
myhorrynews.com
Woman shot to death in Myrtle Beach; police investigating
A woman died after being shot Monday by a man with whom she had previously been in a relationship, Myrtle Beach police said in a Tuesday news release. The man then turned the gun on himself and is still hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the department added. The Horry County Coroner's...
Comments / 0