Myrtle Beach, SC

myhorrynews.com

Edith Renee Doyle enjoyed spending time with her family

Funeral services for Edith Renee Doyle, 61, will be held Dec. 22 at 11a.m. in Watson Funeral Services with the Rev. Stuart Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow in Westside Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Doyle passed away Dec. 19 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born March 20, 1961...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Linda Floyd Sanders loved cooking and gardening

Funeral services for Linda Floyd Sanders, 78, will be held Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. in Jamestown Baptist Church with the Rev. Jamie Collins officiating. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Mausoleum. Mrs. Sanders, wife of James P. "Jimmy" Sanders Sr., passed away Dec. 17. Born in Conway, she was a...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Local Market & Deli opens in downtown Conway

Tired of the same old sandwiches for lunch or dinner?. A transplanted New Jersey chef who’s now the owner of a business called the Local Market & Deli at 337 North Main Street in Conway says you should give his store a try. “We just do everything a little...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Chipotle to open first Conway location

Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first Conway location Wednesday featuring a drive-thru pickup lane, according to a release. The restaurant, at 2290 U.S. 501 East in Conway, is offering complimentary merchandise to the first five people in line and free chips and guac to customers after their first purchase if they sign up for Chipotle Rewards.
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Woman shot to death in Myrtle Beach; police investigating

A woman died after being shot Monday by a man with whom she had previously been in a relationship, Myrtle Beach police said in a Tuesday news release. The man then turned the gun on himself and is still hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the department added. The Horry County Coroner's...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

