Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first Conway location Wednesday featuring a drive-thru pickup lane, according to a release. The restaurant, at 2290 U.S. 501 East in Conway, is offering complimentary merchandise to the first five people in line and free chips and guac to customers after their first purchase if they sign up for Chipotle Rewards.

CONWAY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO