WBTV

Comedian Chris Rock coming to Charlotte as part of extended world tour

Mom has ‘hindered the investigation’ in search for missing 11-year-old girl, prosecutors say. Law enforcement provided WBTV with a summary of what happened days before Madalina Cojocari was reported missing. Board set to vote on interim Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent. Updated: 3 hours ago. The board meeting is happening...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Preparing your home ahead of Friday’s deep freeze

The shelter has been putting out desperate calls for adopters and fosters as kennels have continued to fill up more and more over the last year. Portrait of missing, murdered Rowan Co. girl presented to child abuse prevention agency. Updated: 7 hours ago. A special portrait of missing and murdered...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The future of Green’s Lunch, the iconic Uptown hotdog joint that’s almost a century old, is uncertain as the restaurant’s longtime owners have decided to sell the building. Asked whether she will close immediately when the property sells or wait, owner Joanna Sikiotis...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Making braised short rib with Mariposa’s executive chef

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re not in the mood for holiday cooking, Mariposa at the Mint Museum in uptown Charlotte could be an option. The restaurant will offer a five-course Christmas Eve dinner, with each having a wine or cocktail pairing. Reservations can be made on the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Going from ‘chilly’ to ‘super cold’ in time for Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will settle to our north today, keeping the region dry and chilly. Highs will be mainly in the 40s. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. We’ll stay dry tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Clouds will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

North Carolina's disappearing movie theaters

Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rain on Thursday ahead of Arctic air for the Christmas weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure pushing in from the north will keep most rain over South Carolina, though there could be a sprinkle or sleet pellet this afternoon anywhere south of US 74. Otherwise, today will be dry and cold again with afternoon readings in the middle 40s. Today:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Precipitation chances to arrive ahead of the blustery, cold temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Thursday through Christmas Day. Precipitation chances to arrive ahead of the blustery, cold temperatures. Tonight: Cold rain moves in, slick spots possible in the mountains. Friday: Cold and blustery. Christmas Weekend: Frigid, but dry. Showers are moving in and will pick up...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis named 2022 Ballpark of the Year by Ballpark Digest

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Atrium Health Ballpark, home to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Minor League Baseball Team has been honored as Ballpark Digest’s 2022 Ballpark of the Year. The ballpark’s demonstrated success as a premier venue for baseball and other community events and its subsequent impact as a catalyst for the revitalization of the City of Kannapolis led to its selection as this year’s Ballpark of the Year.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Large police presence at the home of Madalina Cojocari

Mother of abducted Rock Hill children speaks out about broken system. A local mom is reunited with her children after they were illegally taken by their father, prompting police to issue an alert. When you needed help, hope, and answers - WBTV was there. Updated: 5 hours ago. Watch a...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Downtown Salisbury announces Holiday decoration winners

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 18th year, Salisbury’s Community Appearance Commission (CAC) continues the tradition of touring Downtown Salisbury business holiday window displays, and awarding the most impactful decorations. Commission members for this year were: CAC Chair Chris McNeely, Kelly Vanager, Cindi Graham, and Sharon Wilkins. City staff...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte TikToker raises $6K to surprise a local McDonald’s worker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS CHARLOTTE) - In the now-viral video, local real estate agent Maceon McCracken documents a recent trip to McDonald’s with her dog Wynnona. “Is your friend here today?” McCracken asks Wynnona as the pup whimpers with excitement, knowing exactly what she’s about to get — a treat from her favorite McDonald’s drive-thru.
CHARLOTTE, NC

