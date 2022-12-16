KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Atrium Health Ballpark, home to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Minor League Baseball Team has been honored as Ballpark Digest’s 2022 Ballpark of the Year. The ballpark’s demonstrated success as a premier venue for baseball and other community events and its subsequent impact as a catalyst for the revitalization of the City of Kannapolis led to its selection as this year’s Ballpark of the Year.

KANNAPOLIS, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO