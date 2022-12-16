SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Sabonis recorded his second triple-double of the season to go along with nine straight double-doubles and his NBA-leading 22 this year. All of Sacramento’s starters scored in double figures. Rookie Keegan Murray matched his career high with 23 points. Kevin Huerter scored 26 points and Harrison Barnes added 20. LeBron James scored 31 points and De’Aaron Fox added 22 points and six assists. Fox was ejected with 3:09 left in the game after receiving two technical fouls.

