ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Emanuel Miller scores 21 points, No. 20 TCU beats Utah 75-71

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Emanuel Miller had 21 points and seven rebounds and No. 20 TCU beat Utah 75-71 on Wednesday night at the Utah Jazz’s Vivint Arena. Mike Miles added 18 points for the Horned Frogs (10-1), and center Eddie Lampkin had 10 rebounds in his return from a back injury. TCU imposed its will around the basket, especially on transition plays. The Horned Frogs scored 46 points in the paint and finished with 16 fastbreak points. It helped TCU shoot 44.6% from the field against a Utah team that held opponents to 35% shooting coming into the game.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

Shabazz scores 26, San Francisco routs No. 25 Arizona St.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points and San Fransico routed No. 25 Arizona State 97-60 on Wednesday night to end the Sun Devils’ nine game winning streak. The Sun Devils lost for just the second time this season. They were off to their best start since the 2017-18 season and had entered the AP Top 25 poll on Monday for the first time since its No. 23 ranking on December 7, 2020.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Centre Daily

CB Caleb Presley Flips From Oregon to Washington

2023 cornerback Caleb Presley has flipped his commitment from the Oregon Ducks to the Washington Huskies. He announced his decision on social media. Presley is rated a four-star recruit (0.9310) per 247Sports Composite. He's ranked No. 166 nationally, the No. 19 cornerback position and the No. 1 player in Washington. He had been committed to the Ducks since the beginning of July prior to flipping Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Sabonis leads balanced scoring as Kings beat Lakers 134-120

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Sabonis recorded his second triple-double of the season to go along with nine straight double-doubles and his NBA-leading 22 this year. All of Sacramento’s starters scored in double figures. Rookie Keegan Murray matched his career high with 23 points. Kevin Huerter scored 26 points and Harrison Barnes added 20. LeBron James scored 31 points and De’Aaron Fox added 22 points and six assists. Fox was ejected with 3:09 left in the game after receiving two technical fouls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Former Rhode Island OT Ajani Cornelius Commits To Oregon Over Ohio State

Former Rhode Island offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius announced on Wednesday evening he has committed to Oregon over finalists Nebraska, Ohio State and Tennessee. The 6-foot-5 and 310-pound Cornelius has started 22 games at right tackle for the Rams over the last two seasons, earning first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors this fall after allowing just one sack.
COLUMBUS, OH
Centre Daily

What Happened the Last Time Georgia Played Ohio State?

Georgia and Ohio State have been 2 of the most recognizable brands in college football for years now. In the past 10 seasons, the 2 teams have combined for 7 total conference championships, 4 National Title appearances, and numerous Heisman finalists. Despite each program's tremendous history, their matchup in this year's Chick-fil-a Bowl will be just the 2nd time in history that the 2 teams face off. So what happened the last time these 2 teams played?
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy