Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are among the last of them in The Last of Us. HBO and HBO Max are getting a slow start to the new year (which makes sense considering, uh, all that's going on over there — RIP Westworld!), but the biggest new release is, in fact, a pretty big one: The Last of Us, a series adaptation of the hit dystopian video game, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Other highlights include Velma, an animated series focused on the Scooby Gang's most unsung member, and Jason Momoa's The Climb, a competition show about people who climb. If you'd rather check out a movie that you missed in the theaters, The Menu arrives at the top of the month.

1 DAY AGO