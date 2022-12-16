Read full article on original website
Related
17 new Netflix movies and shows are out today – here’s the full list
Thursday kicked off the final month of what’s been another jam-packed year for Netflix, full of streaming hits that have ranged from the Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday to dark titles like Dahmer, the return of Netflix shows like Stranger Things and The Crown — plus so much more.
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'saddest movie of all time'
Netflix viewers have been left in floods of tears after watching a movie they've dubbed as being the 'saddest movie of all time'. Check out the emotional trailer below, but make sure you have a box of tissues at the ready:. If you're a lover of tragic love stories involving...
5 New Netflix movies and shows you need to watch this December
Here's what to look out for on Netflix this December
thedigitalfix.com
Netflix has cancelled its worst sitcom after one season
Netflix can be brutal when it come to renewing or cancelling its many TV series, and Blockbuster season 2 is the latest casualty to be axed by the streaming service. Blockbuster debuted on Netflix back in November 2022. The Netflix series‘ ten episode run explored the lives, ambitions, and challenges...
HipHopDX.com
Ice-T Takes Credit For Amazon Changing Delivery Driver Dress Code
Ice-T has claimed that a 2019 message to Amazon prompted the company to change its dress code for independent drivers who may not wear a traditional uniform. On Thursday (December 15), the rapper and actor retweeted a post, which saw him recounting a near-mishap with an Amazon Flex driver. “Remember THIS tweet?,” he wrote alongside the repost. “Amazon actually changed their protocols after this…”
Premiere date for season 3 of 'Power Book II: Ghost' announced
Power Book II: Ghost is coming back to Starz in 2023. The network announced that the Power sequel will officially make its return on Friday, March 17, and released a trailer teasing the twists and turns of the third season. Season 3 will see Tariq St. Patrick, Brayden Weston and...
CNET
Apple TV Plus: Every New TV Show Arriving in December
Apple TV Plus is one of the newer streaming platforms vying for your attention, and there's good reason to start watching. It's stocked with big names and some hit shows, from the first season of Severance to the heartwarmingly adorable Ted Lasso to Reese Witherspoon's Emmy-winning drama The Morning Show.
Netflix's major Christmas release has 93% on Rotten Tomatoes
One of the most impressive movies of the year is about to land on Netflix, so subscribers better be on their toes to catch this extremely highly rated film in time for Christmas. We are, of course, referring to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The original film caused a...
The 'Buttery Smooth' Amazon Leggings With 45,000 Fans Are Only $17 Right Now
Leggings are one of the most versatile types of clothing ever. You can dress them up, dress them down, or lounge around the house in them. Whatever you choose, you're going to be super comfortable. But not all leggings are created equally. When you go shopping for these bad boys, the best leggings are always the softest, most buttery smooth options humanly possible -- those are the ones that really kick up the cozy factor.
thesource.com
Joseph Sikora And Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris Star in New Psychological Horror Film FEAR
The horror flicks we use to love are making a huge comeback featuring some of our favorite stars. The psychological horror film—FEAR is set to hit theaters on Jan.27 starring Joseph Sikora, King Bach, Terrence Jenkins, Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, and more. The film plays on your worst fears and what happens when you let things that scare you take control of your mind.
TVGuide.com
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 4: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Latest News, and More
Jack Ryan did it! I don't think it's any sort of spoiler to say that Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) saved the world once again, suppressing an attempted coup in Russia after being on the run and declared a traitor early in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3. But the world is an unstable place, and Jack's work isn't done: He's gonna save the world again in Season 4.
TVGuide.com
Emily in Paris Season 4: Release Date, Spoilers, Cast, and Everything to Know
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of of Emily in Paris. Read at your own risk!]. Once again, Netflix has us wrapped around its little finger with the latest bingeworthy season of Emily in Paris. The third installment of the rom-com series delivered exactly what we were wanting: more relationship drama, more oversimplified marketing campaigns, and more over-the-top fashion to feast our eyes on (a casual Jean Paul Gaultier sailor cap, anyone?).
‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Already Has a Theme, Shares Mike White
'The White Lotus' Season 3 hasn't even been filmed yet, but already fans are speculating about what's to come. Mike White shares what he's thinking.
Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
"Lives of the Mayfair Witches," "Wolf Pack," "Lockwood & Co." and other books are being adapted for film and television this winter.
TVGuide.com
Violent Night Is Now Available To Stream at Home — Thanks To Amazon Prime Video
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Although you can still watch it in theaters, Violent Night is now available to stream too -- as part of Amazon Prime Video's "In-Theater Movies at Home." Released in early Dec. 2022, the action comedy has...
tvinsider.com
‘The Best Man’: Is ‘The Final Chapters’ Really the End?
Something must be in the water to keep the cast of this limited-series coda to the Best Man franchise looking this ageless. But rest assured, 23 years after the 1999 origin flick and almost a decade past the 2013 sequel, The Best Man Holiday, the challenges faced by the now-A-list costars in these eight episodes are just as timeless.
TVGuide.com
1923 Premiere Cliffhangers Leave Two Duttons in Mortal Danger
Stars Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale and Marley Shelton tease what comes next. [Warning: The following contains spoilers for the series premiere of 1923. Read at your own risk!]. There's a whole lot going on in 1923, and it almost feels like a trick, because it's hard to...
TVGuide.com
New HBO Max Movies and Shows in January 2023
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are among the last of them in The Last of Us. HBO and HBO Max are getting a slow start to the new year (which makes sense considering, uh, all that's going on over there — RIP Westworld!), but the biggest new release is, in fact, a pretty big one: The Last of Us, a series adaptation of the hit dystopian video game, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Other highlights include Velma, an animated series focused on the Scooby Gang's most unsung member, and Jason Momoa's The Climb, a competition show about people who climb. If you'd rather check out a movie that you missed in the theaters, The Menu arrives at the top of the month.
TikToker spots glaring editing mistake in ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’
You’re gonna have to eyeball this one. A TikToker has pointed out a continuity mistake spotted in the holiday favorite “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” starring Jim Carrey. The TikTok — which was posted Tuesday and gained 3 million views — shows the scene after the Grinch wreaked havoc in Whoville, with the mistake cominig when Carrey’s eyes go from brown to amber. “Every time I watch the Grinch I notice this one little mistake they made whether they forgot to either put his contacts in or to edit them in afterwards,” said TikTok user @redcobweb. “So just Jim Carrey’s brown...
10 of the best Lululemon dupes on Amazon
How much do Lululemon leggings cost? Can you buy Lululemon on Amazon? Are there Lululemon knockoffs? These Lululemon dupes are ridiculously similar to the real thing. Here are 10 of the best Lululemon knockoffs on Amazon.
Comments / 0