Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 16

Happy Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 Eve! I hope you left some milk and cookies out for John Krasinski before he does a tactical breach of your chimney. It's pretty remarkable that Jack Ryan is No. 2 on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list the day before the new season comes out, especially since each season is so self-contained that rewatching the previous season does little to get you prepared for the next season, but what do I know? I just look at lists of popular shows. I think we can all assume that Jack Ryan will be No. 1 tomorrow, dethroning the mystery drama Three Pines from its week and a half stay at the top. The only new entry on the chart is About Fate, a rom-com starring Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann as people who love love but can't find it... except in each other! Aww.

1 DAY AGO