Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 16

The 10 Best Netflix Shows of 2022
Netflix had quite the 2022. In addition to releasing one of pop culture's biggest events with Stranger Things Season 4, as well as new seasons of streaming titans Bridgerton and Ozark, the company was battered by the ongoing Dave Chappelle controversy, dwindling subscribers, and falling stock prices, not to mention the annual anger over canceled shows and rising subscription prices. In the end, Netflix proved too big to fail as subscribers came back and Netflix remained streaming's biggest player.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 20
Happy Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 Eve! I hope you left some milk and cookies out for John Krasinski before he does a tactical breach of your chimney. It's pretty remarkable that Jack Ryan is No. 2 on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list the day before the new season comes out, especially since each season is so self-contained that rewatching the previous season does little to get you prepared for the next season, but what do I know? I just look at lists of popular shows. I think we can all assume that Jack Ryan will be No. 1 tomorrow, dethroning the mystery drama Three Pines from its week and a half stay at the top. The only new entry on the chart is About Fate, a rom-com starring Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann as people who love love but can't find it... except in each other! Aww.
The 12 Best HBO and HBO Max Shows of 2022
We have no idea what's going on over at WarnerMedia either. Seems crazy! RIP Minx! In any case, even as things got more dramatic and confusing behind the scenes, 2022 was a good TV year for both HBO and HBO Max. HBO was home to one of the biggest series of the year in House of the Dragon, while also producing under-the-radar gems like Somebody Somewhere. HBO Max gave us the best of all the year's true crime adaptations with The Staircase, along with a widely beloved third season of the animated superhero series Harley Quinn.
New HBO Max Movies and Shows in January 2023
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are among the last of them in The Last of Us. HBO and HBO Max are getting a slow start to the new year (which makes sense considering, uh, all that's going on over there — RIP Westworld!), but the biggest new release is, in fact, a pretty big one: The Last of Us, a series adaptation of the hit dystopian video game, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Other highlights include Velma, an animated series focused on the Scooby Gang's most unsung member, and Jason Momoa's The Climb, a competition show about people who climb. If you'd rather check out a movie that you missed in the theaters, The Menu arrives at the top of the month.
Violent Night Is Now Available To Stream at Home — Thanks To Amazon Prime Video
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Although you can still watch it in theaters, Violent Night is now available to stream too -- as part of Amazon Prime Video's "In-Theater Movies at Home." Released in early Dec. 2022, the action comedy has...
‘Wednesday’ draws 2nd-largest weekly streaming viewership
In its first five days of release, “Wednesday” drew the second-largest viewership in Nielsen’s brief history of releasing streaming viewership figures, according to figures released Wednesday. Viewers spent 5.988 billion minutes between Nov. 23-27 watching the eight episodes of Netflix’s supernatural-infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega)...
Emily in Paris Season 4: Release Date, Spoilers, Cast, and Everything to Know
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of of Emily in Paris. Read at your own risk!]. Once again, Netflix has us wrapped around its little finger with the latest bingeworthy season of Emily in Paris. The third installment of the rom-com series delivered exactly what we were wanting: more relationship drama, more oversimplified marketing campaigns, and more over-the-top fashion to feast our eyes on (a casual Jean Paul Gaultier sailor cap, anyone?).
Emily in Paris Boss Reveals How that Season 3 Finale Bombshell Will Shake-Up Season 4
[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Emily in Paris Season 3. Read at your own risk!]. Emily In Paris fans went on a rollercoaster in Season 3 as Emily (Lily Collins) finally made the decision to commit to a romantic life in Paris and settle down with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). It looked like Emily had finally figured out what she wanted until a sudden engagement between Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) sent everything spinning out of control. Things became more explosive when that engagement turned into a surprise wedding, which Camille shut down at the altar when she confessed to sabotaging Emily and Gabriel getting back together instead of saying her vows.
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 4: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Latest News, and More
Jack Ryan did it! I don't think it's any sort of spoiler to say that Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) saved the world once again, suppressing an attempted coup in Russia after being on the run and declared a traitor early in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3. But the world is an unstable place, and Jack's work isn't done: He's gonna save the world again in Season 4.
Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Showtime, Luna Gaming, Fire TV Stick 4K, Echo Buds, & More — All Deals Under $100
The best deep discounts on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here. Believe it or not, but the holidays are just a few weeks away. Now is the best time to take advantage of these deep discounts on all things home entertainment and streaming. We rounded up the best...
1923 Premiere Cliffhangers Leave Two Duttons in Mortal Danger
Stars Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale and Marley Shelton tease what comes next. [Warning: The following contains spoilers for the series premiere of 1923. Read at your own risk!]. There's a whole lot going on in 1923, and it almost feels like a trick, because it's hard to...
