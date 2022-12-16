Read full article on original website
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Pete Golding is a Liability We Have to Live With
Pete Golding has drawn the ire of Alabama fans for almost the entirety of his tenure as the defensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide. Many are convinced that Golding's defense holds the team back. Since Golding took over, Alabama has missed the College Football Playoff twice and been blown out in the national championship game 44-16 by Clemson.
Quarterback Hank Brown has committed to the Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers add another quarterback to the 2023 class.
Coach Cadillac Williams tabbed best running backs coach by Big Game Boomer
Big Game Boomer ranks Coach Cadillac Williams as the best running backs coach in college football.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama OL commit Olaus Alinen warns Alabama fans to get ready for big signing day
Alabama football’s offensive line commit, Olaus Alinen told Crimson Tide fans to get ready for a big National Signing Day Monday via Twitter. Alinen is a native of Finland, who committed to Alabama during the Summer. He let Tide fans know signing day was going to be a fun one.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 2023 5-star RB commit hints at NSD being fun for Crimson Tide fans
National Signing Day is Wednesday, and Alabama fans are ready for the action. The Crimson Tide looks to bring in the No. 1 class for Nick Saban in 2023. Alabama has 22 verbal commitments, including five 5-stars. Coach Saban will have an electric backfield with Justice Haynes and Richard Young, and one of them has Tide fans very excited to see how the class finishes. Haynes, a native of Buford, Ga., told Alabama fans on Twitter to ‘get ready’ for a fun signing day. The Tide has an opportunity to possibly flip five-star offensive tackle prospect Kayden Proctor away from Iowa. Alabama has met needs on its offensive line, defensive secondary, wide receiver, linebacker, and other areas. Six players are currently on campus, helping the Tide prep for the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.
The Ramifications of No Opt-Outs for Alabama Football: Three-And-Out
The panel gives its two cents on Alabama football's players deciding to not opt out and participate in this year's Sugar Bowl.
Fear the Fancy Feast feral cat lady terrorists of Wetumpka, Alabama
The town of Wetumpka might not be the brightest bulb on Alabama’s Christmas tree. But it does take Fancy Feast feral cat lady terrorism seriously. A little too seriously. R E L A T E D: ‘Y’all have three cop cars because I’m feeding cats?’ Two Alabama women guilty in trial over feral felines - al.com.
Death of Miss Alabama 2000 Jana Sanderson McEachern ‘a deep loss,’ Deidre Downs Gunn says
Tributes poured in over the weekend following the death of Miss Alabama 2000 Jana Sanderson McEachern. The former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant died Thursday at age 43. Her funeral will take place today in Glencoe, in Etowah County. Her cause of death...
‘Coach has made a difference in me’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Coach Jim Taylor will be the 2023 recipient of St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Impact Award, to be presented at the Alumni & Friends Dinner and School Auction on May 15 at Terri Pines in Cullman. The Impact Award is inspired by the following passage from 1 Peter 4: 10-11: “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms. If anyone speaks, they should do so as one who speaks the very words of God. If anyone serves, they should do so with the strength God...
outdooralabama.com
Alabama State Parks Receives Hearts of STHIL Grant
The State Parks Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) was recently awarded a $20,000 Hearts of STIHL grant from STIHL, Inc., to be used for the removal and management of invasive plant species at Chewacla State Park, in Auburn, Alabama. The Hearts of STIHL grants...
Hartselle Enquirer
Harless, Henderson to wed
Tatum Nichole Harless and Landin Scott Henderson are pleased to announce their engagement. Ms. Harless is the daughter of Lance and Stephanie Harless of Alabaster, Ala. Mr. Henderson is the son of Scott Henderson of Moulton, Ala. and Karen Gentry of Tuscaloosa, Ala. A May wedding is planned. Ms. Harless...
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred
Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
Miss Alabama 2000 pageant winner dies at 43
Jana Sanderson McEachern, a former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant, has died at age 43, according to multiple online sources. McEachern won the Miss Alabama 2000 pageant as Jana Sanderson while a student at Samford University, where she graduated with a degree in communications.
Losing Birmingham-Southern College ‘would be a travesty,’ lawmakers say in call for $30 million bailout
Jabo Waggoner said Alabama and Birmingham need Birmingham-Southern “alive and well.”. He and other state lawmakers from the Jefferson County delegation are proposing a plan to spend $30 million of the state’s American Rescue Plan and Education Trust Fund money to bail out the private college, which has been in financial distress for years.
Viral photos of unsanitary conditions not from Birmingham McDonald’s
The photos, posted by a Gadsden resident and shared over 15,000 times on Facebook alone, are the same pictures shared thousands of times in Illinois, Florida, North Carolina, and other states, all allegedly showing different restaurant locations.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Southern alumni hoping to become ambassadors to help keep school open
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Southern College alumni are thinking of ways to help save their school from closing. “The more I talk about it, the more it’s just like settling in,” Damian Mitchell said. Mitchell, a proud 2018 Birmingham Southern College graduate is on a mission to...
Like it or not, perception has trumped reality in Wetumpka, Alabama
I can’t find the quotation in the Bible or in Shakespeare. I don’t think Mark Twain or Abraham Lincoln said it, either. Some people attribute it to Leonardo da Vinci. “All our knowledge has its origins in our perceptions.”. Whoever said it, here’s what it means: Perception is...
Tips to Help Keep Alabama’s Furry Friends Safe this Winter
As we prepare for the winter season, you shouldn’t forget about keeping your furry friends safe. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said that “when frigid weather is in the forecast, don't forget to make your animal friends part of your game plan just as you would during severe weather. Some pets may take the cold in stride but others not so much.”
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man recovering from substance abuse
Substance abuse is still on the rise, but Jimmie Hale Mission is working hard to help people recover. Client, Jason Jenkins has been at the facility for about two years now, but his life before recovery hasn’t been easy. Since being at the Jimmie Hale Mission, his life has...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Kyla Carr: Owner of Birmingham’s 1st Flash Selfie Lounge
Whenever Birmingham’s Kyla Carr is feeling a little down she can hop on a private jet and travel anywhere in the world. “I just sit there, prop my phone up and I tell myself I’m on a private jet headed to whatever destination that comes to mind,” she said.
