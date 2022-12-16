ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Pete Golding is a Liability We Have to Live With

Pete Golding has drawn the ire of Alabama fans for almost the entirety of his tenure as the defensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide. Many are convinced that Golding's defense holds the team back. Since Golding took over, Alabama has missed the College Football Playoff twice and been blown out in the national championship game 44-16 by Clemson.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 2023 5-star RB commit hints at NSD being fun for Crimson Tide fans

National Signing Day is Wednesday, and Alabama fans are ready for the action. The Crimson Tide looks to bring in the No. 1 class for Nick Saban in 2023. Alabama has 22 verbal commitments, including five 5-stars. Coach Saban will have an electric backfield with Justice Haynes and Richard Young, and one of them has Tide fans very excited to see how the class finishes. Haynes, a native of Buford, Ga., told Alabama fans on Twitter to ‘get ready’ for a fun signing day. The Tide has an opportunity to possibly flip five-star offensive tackle prospect Kayden Proctor away from Iowa. Alabama has met needs on its offensive line, defensive secondary, wide receiver, linebacker, and other areas. Six players are currently on campus, helping the Tide prep for the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Coach has made a difference in me’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Coach Jim Taylor will be the 2023 recipient of St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Impact Award, to be presented at the Alumni & Friends Dinner and School Auction on May 15 at Terri Pines in Cullman.   The Impact Award is inspired by the following passage from 1 Peter 4: 10-11:  “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms. If anyone speaks, they should do so as one who speaks the very words of God. If anyone serves, they should do so with the strength God...
CULLMAN, AL
outdooralabama.com

Alabama State Parks Receives Hearts of STHIL Grant

The State Parks Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) was recently awarded a $20,000 Hearts of STIHL grant from STIHL, Inc., to be used for the removal and management of invasive plant species at Chewacla State Park, in Auburn, Alabama. The Hearts of STIHL grants...
AUBURN, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Harless, Henderson to wed

Tatum Nichole Harless and Landin Scott Henderson are pleased to announce their engagement. Ms. Harless is the daughter of Lance and Stephanie Harless of Alabaster, Ala. Mr. Henderson is the son of Scott Henderson of Moulton, Ala. and Karen Gentry of Tuscaloosa, Ala. A May wedding is planned. Ms. Harless...
MOULTON, AL
D_FoodVendor

3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred

Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Miss Alabama 2000 pageant winner dies at 43

Jana Sanderson McEachern, a former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant, has died at age 43, according to multiple online sources. McEachern won the Miss Alabama 2000 pageant as Jana Sanderson while a student at Samford University, where she graduated with a degree in communications.
GADSDEN, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tips to Help Keep Alabama’s Furry Friends Safe this Winter

As we prepare for the winter season, you shouldn’t forget about keeping your furry friends safe. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said that “when frigid weather is in the forecast, don't forget to make your animal friends part of your game plan just as you would during severe weather. Some pets may take the cold in stride but others not so much.”
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man recovering from substance abuse

Substance abuse is still on the rise, but Jimmie Hale Mission is working hard to help people recover. Client, Jason Jenkins has been at the facility for about two years now, but his life before recovery hasn’t been easy. Since being at the Jimmie Hale Mission, his life has...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

