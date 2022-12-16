Maryland fines BetMGM for allegedly taking early online sports bets

BetMGM has been fined by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission for allegedly taking live online sports wagers early without authorization.

The Commission made the announcement during their December 15 meeting.

According to the commission, the violation occurred on November 16.

Both sides ultimately agreed to a $146,000.00 fine to settle the matter. Under the agreement BetMGM did not officially admit to or deny the allegations, but waived any right to a judicial or administrative review.



Maryland's Sports Wagering Application Review Commission actually issued BetMGM a license on the day of the alleged violation, however the Gaming Commission had not yet announced an official launch date in the state. That announcement happened to come the next day, setting the date for November 23.

Currently there are six other sportsbooks accepting online bets.

Earlier this week the lottery said gamblers placed $186,084,496 worth of online bets within the first nine-days of its rollout.