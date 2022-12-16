Jasper Fire Department receives $35,000 of life-saving equipment thanks to grant from Firehouse Subs

JASPER, Ga. — The Jasper Fire Department received a grant for more than $35,000 for new extrication equipment including a Hurst cutter, spreader and more.

The grant was awarded from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation on Wednesday at the Jasper Fire Department, and was made possible by proceeds from purchases made at U.S. Firehouse Subs restaurants.

The tools will assist firefighters by dramatically reducing the time it takes to to get trapped victims involved in motor vehicle accidents out of their cars.

Firefighters demonstrated the new equipment on an old junk car at the grant acknowledgement event.

“Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is at the heart of our brand. I am grateful to our loyal guests who help make these grants possible through their purchases at my restaurants. The heroes of Jasper Fire Department are well-deserving of today’s grant award and I am deeply appreciative for all they do to keep our community safe,” Matt Lampkin, Firehouse Subs franchisee said.

To date, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted over $3.9 million to first responder organizations across Georgia, including $1.6 million in the greater Atlanta area.

