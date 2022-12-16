ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philly Drug Dealer Cooked Meth In Darby, Police Believe

A Philadelphia man accused of selling drugs cooked his methamphetamine in Delaware County, investigators believe. Marcus Harris, 27, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 13 following an investigation by state, county, and local law enforcement officials, said Darby Township police in a statement. Authorities claim Harris had 4.25 pounds of meth and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Indicted On Federal Charges For Firebombing Tacony Homes

ALEX LLOYD GROSS -FILE PHOTO MATT VARISCO ATF CHIEF PHILADELPHIA – PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Jason Mattis, 49, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested and charged by Indictment with three counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device, charges which stem from three incidents that occurred in June and July 2022 in Northeast Philadelphia. Mattis made his initial appearance in federal court on December 15, 2022, and was ordered detained pending further proceedings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

DOJ: Philadelphia man charged for throwing incendiary devices at homes in Tacony

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man is facing federal charges for throwing incendiary devices at homes in Northeast Philadelphia, according to the Department of Justice. United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced the charges on Tuesday, saying 49-year-old Jason Mattis was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Thieves Steal and Then Crash DoorDash Driver's Car

Patrice Jackson knew for most of her life that she wanted to help others, especially children. “Because I was in the foster system and I felt like someone helped me. So it’s my job to pay it forward,” she said. Jackson was working with teens and patients in...
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Water Department worker hurt in double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia Water Department worker and another person were shot Wednesday, police tell CBS Philadelphia.The shooting happened before 1 p.m. on Vista Street near Torresdale Avenue in the Holmesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia.The worker, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the leg. Police said he drove himself and the other victim, a 31-year-old man, to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.The 31-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest.Police were at the scene and had not found a weapon. There were no immediate arrests.Last month, a city sanitation worker was shot and killed while on the job in Mayfair. Police are still searching for two suspects in that shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar

WILMINGTON, DE – Police have made an arrest in an October shooting at a Wilmington bar that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Wilson Velez, 24, of Oxford, Pennsylvania, has been arrested for attempted murder and other related charges following a shooting that occurred at a bar in the Wilmington area in October. At approximately 12:12 a.m. on October 19, troopers responded to a shooting that had just occurred at Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square, Wilmington. In the course of an investigation, it was determined that a 26-year-old male victim from New The post Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBRE

Philadelphia Police looking for man and 2 two-year-olds

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Missing Endangered Persons Alert is in effect for a young boy and girl, and a man. Philadelphia police are trying to track down 37-year-old Journey Baptiste and that he and a pair of two-year-olds, Jari and Jasmine Baptiste, were last seen Sunday night shortly after 8:00 p.m. in Philadelphia. Police […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

With the Boy in the Box ID’d, Internet has Lit Up with Speculation

Rita O’Vary from Chester visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli at Ivy Hill Cemetery in PhiladelphiaPhoto byJose F. Moreno, The Philadelphia Inquirer. It’s been a week since Philadelphia police identified the Boy in the Box as Joseph Augustus Zarelli and now internet speculation is in hyperdrive over the decades-old murder case, writes Jason Nark, Wendy Ruderman, Max Marin, and William Bender for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Police Investigate Two Double Shootings In Mayfair Area

The second incident happened at 2:07 AM today., Philadelphia Police responded to the 5200 block of Jackson Street for a shooting. Two victims were located inside a 2008 Dodge with gunshot wounds. A 22-year-old black male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left forearm. Victim #2: A 24-year-old black female suffered gunshot wound to the abdomen. PFD-Medic Unit transported both victims to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition. Scene held, no arrest, weapon recovered and vehicle towed by police. The investigation is active and ongoing with Shooting Investigation Group.
