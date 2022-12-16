ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMOV

Man wanted, accused of shooting at trooper in southeast Mo.

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted for shooting at a trooper in southeast Missouri. The highway patrol is asking for the public’s help finding Christopher Storlie. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous. They say his last known location is the St. Louis area.
KMOV

St. Louis man accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis man is accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. He is accused of using a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced June 28 and Dec. 6.
stlpublicradio.org

Tuesday: Testing Lamar Johnson’s claim of innocence in a St. Louis court

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Last week, St. Louis Circuit Court Judge David Mason presided over multiple days of hearings as local prosecutors argued that Lamar Johnson, who was convicted of murder in 1995, is actually innocent.
FOX2now.com

Broken heat threatens residents safety amid approaching winter storm

Six months after residents at an affordable housing complex in the Central West End were left without air conditioning, many are now without heat. Broken heat threatens residents safety amid approaching …. Six months after residents at an affordable housing complex in the Central West End were left without air...
earnthenecklace.com

Dan Gray Leaving FOX 2 News: Is the KPLR-TV Veteran Anchor Retiring?

Dan Gray is a great example of professionalism and positivity. With more than 50 years of experience in broadcasting, Gray has covered everything from politics and science to religion. He is undoubtedly an icon for his viewers in St. Louis, Missouri. Now, veteran anchor Dan Gray is leaving FOX 2 News after 15 years. Since then, St. Louis residents have had questions about his departure from KPLR-TV. They are especially curious as to whether or not he plans to retire or relocate from the city. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure.
thesource.com

Dec. 18 Named Smino Day in His Hometown of St. Louis

Smino held his 5th annual Kribmas show in cooperation with Spotify last night (Dec. 18th) at Stifel Theatre in his hometown. Prior to the show, he conducted a Kribmas Christmas card design class, a Kribmas sweater party to generate funds for winter clothes to be donated to the Annie Malone Foundation, and a sneaker design session.
