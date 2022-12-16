ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy reportedly fined 36k after making contact with an official

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sGXqa_0jlChsDo00

The NFL reportedly fined Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy $23,020 after a Week 14 eruption where he bumped into an official after a play, according to ESPN's Adam Shefter.

The wideout was also fined an additional $13,261 for removing his helmet, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Jeudy went off for three touchdowns in the 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He passionately removed his helmet, screamed on the field and bumped into an official as he moved toward the bench after a pass from quarterback Russell Wilson intended for Brandon Johnson fell incomplete.

I know they're going to fine me,'' Jeudy said Wednesday. "It is what it is. I know the consequences of the situation and I'm going to learn from it."

The reported fines combined, are still less than what the NFL could have issued.

Physical contact with an official comes with a $37,232 fine on the first offense, according to the NFL's collective bargaining agreement with the players. Verbal or other non-physical contact with an official is a $29,785 fine.

Removing a helmet isn't officially included in the list of fines, but the NFL recently finedCarolina Panthers tight end Stephen Sullivan $4,583 for unsportsmanlike conduct when he took his helmet off following a touchdown by teammate D.J. Moore.

Jeudy also should have been ejected from the game and subject to a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty, according to the official NFL rulebook.

He told reporters after the game that he felt the officials missed a holding call on him.

"On that certain play, I got held," Jeudy said. "I was just frustrated because we didn't have things going, so I was out there playing with frustration wanting to make a play for my team. I feel like at that point, I was just held and that should've been called, but I have to know how to control my anger and just move on from there."

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett added that he talked with Jeudy as soon as the officials told him what occurred and they immediately resolved the issue.

"We addressed it right away. Talked with him — he definitely knew that he was wrong," Hackett said. "That's unacceptable. You can't do that. We addressed that and I know that he does that he can't do that. I know that he was very frustrated at the time but that's just something you can't do."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Ex-Patriots LB, NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest charged with alleged assault at Hollywood nightclub

Former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon in Los Angeles on Monday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office told local media that McGinest turned himself in early Monday morning for an alleged incident that took place at a West Hollywood nightclub earlier in December. He provided a statement, was charged and then released on $30,000 bond, per the reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Radio

Charges dropped against ex-NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — No charges will be filed against former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following an apparent domestic incident at a Tampa home in late November, prosecutors said Wednesday. Investigators completed a review of all available evidence and decided to drop the misdemeanor battery...
TAMPA, FL
WSB Radio

It's time for Patriots team owner Robert Kraft to treat Bill Belichick the way Belichick treats his players

For years, arguably decades, the ethos of Bill Belichick guiding the New England Patriots has been impenetrable: We do what's best for the team. Along with do your job, he has embraced this principle through nearly every decision that has come to define the franchise. He espouses it in coaching staff meetings. Reiterates it in corporate speaking engagements. Repeats it so often in news conferences that clips of him saying some version of the ideology can be found in nearly every year of his Patriots reign.
WSB Radio

NFL teams we'd like to see in the playoffs; 49ers' potential with Brock Purdy; and can the Rams just sim to next season?

Merry Christmas and thank you to everyone who is spending the last of their remaining brain power reading the column this week. I tried to make it easy, I know how hard it can be to grab anyone’s attention right now. Family time and streaming binges beckon the brain around this time of year. So, here’s a quick, fun Four Verts on teams we’d like to see play longer, a team that should be able to quit right now and a team that is really exceeding expectations with their play.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Fantasy Football Week 16: Defense rankings

The Baltimore Ravens defense has been one of the better fantasy football D/STs of the 2022 season. They're currently ranked fifth among D/STs in fantasy points with 119. Only the Eagles, Patriots, 49ers and Cowboys (not in that order) rank ahead of the Ravens. And while they haven't broken the 20-point threshold this season — their largest mark came in Week 11, 17 points against the Panthers — Baltimore has a chance to challenge its season-high in Week 16.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSB Radio

Colts turn to their 3rd QB of the season, with Nick Foles to start vs. Chargers

For the second time this season, Matt Ryan has been benched. Something had to give after the Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-point lead last week, allowing the biggest comeback in NFL history last week to the Minnesota Vikings. It wasn't all Ryan's fault, but he is the one who will take a seat for a Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSB Radio

Jaguars, Jets kick off Week 16 still in the playoff chase

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars face Zach Wilson and the New York Jets in Week 16 for the second straight season. Both teams have come a long way since the previous meeting. This year, the Jaguars (6-8) and Jets (7-7) are in the middle of a playoff race in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSB Radio

Colts bench Ryan for 2nd time, will give Foles starting job

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Nick Foles waited all season to start taking snaps with the Indianapolis Colts starters. The 33-year-old quarterback is about to get his chance. On Wednesday, interim coach Jeff Saturday announced Foles will replace Matt Ryan as Indy's starter against the Los Angeles Chargers, giving Foles his first start since Dec. 26, 2021, and his second since October 2020.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSB Radio

Despite fears and 'sky is falling' rhetoric, NIL didn't cause top recruits to sign with just a couple schools

About a year and a half ago, the NCAA — per order of the Supreme Court — began allowing players to profit off their so-called name, image and likeness. The decision inspired a near-endless barrage of “sky is falling” proclamations because a few uber-wealthy schools would now sign all the best recruits and there would be no competitive balance in college football.
COLORADO STATE
WSB Radio

Ex-Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz commits to Florida

Graham Mertz is headed to the SEC. After three years as the starting quarterback at Wisconsin, Mertz announced Wednesday that he is transferring to Florida. Because he took a redshirt in 2019 and has the NCAA exception for the 2020 season, Mertz has two years of eligibility remaining. At Florida,...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy