VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Nick Edwards’ 20 points helped Valparaiso defeat Stonehill 77-67 on Wednesday. Edwards had six rebounds, 12 assists, and four steals for the Beacons (6-7). Kobe King scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Quinton Green shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO