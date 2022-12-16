ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kxnet.com

Valparaiso earns 77-67 win against Stonehill

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Nick Edwards’ 20 points helped Valparaiso defeat Stonehill 77-67 on Wednesday. Edwards had six rebounds, 12 assists, and four steals for the Beacons (6-7). Kobe King scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Quinton Green shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.
VALPARAISO, IN
kxnet.com

Minnesota hosts Chicago State as storm hastens tipoff

When Chicago State visits Minnesota for a 1 p.m. tipoff Thursday — moved up from a night game to get ahead of an impending winter storm — the big question will be whether rust or rest wins out. Chicago State won’t have much rest, given it suffered a...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy