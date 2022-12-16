ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gov. Justice issues proclamations declaring extended half-day holidays for Christmas and New Year’s for public employees

By Lootpress News Staff
lootpress.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
lootpress.com

West Virginia National Guard partners with Communities In Schools to distribute 8,000 Christmas gifts to students across 36 counties

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) has coordinated with the Office of First Lady Cathy Justice and Communities In Schools (CIS) to help staff the organization for pickup and delivery of 8,000 Christmas gifts for CIS Case Managed Students in 36 counties across West Virginia.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
lootpress.com

WVDNR Officers to get a $6,000 pay raise

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a surprise $6,000 pay raise for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police Officers today. The announcement was made today at the WVDNR K-9 program announcement event in Charleston, which is a new program that will equip WVDNR...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Gov. Justice announces $6,000 raise for WVDNR Police Officers

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – At an event announcing the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ (WVDNR) new K-9 Program, Gov. Jim Justice made a surprise announcement of a $6,000 pay raise for all WVDNR Police officers. The wage increase will take effect immediately and will apply to all active WVDNR Police officers and new hires going forward. […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia ahead of winter storm

Gov. Jim Justice today declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state this week. The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, continuing throughout the week and into the coming holiday weekend.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WV Senator asks Gov. Justice to block TikTok on government devices

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, sent a letter to Governor Jim Justice requesting he issue an executive order that would prohibit the downloading and use of the Chinese-owned apps TikTok and WeChat on state government phones, computers, and other devices. At least sixteen...
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia organization warns of Facebook giveaway scam

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District (GHPRD) is warning its social media followers about a fake account telling people that they’ve won a giveaway. GHPRD is holding a giveaway on its Facebook page for a 48-inch plush Grinch and a $100 Visa gift card, but they have not yet selected a winner. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Training, wage improvements necessary to increase supply of direct care workers, task force says

Competitive compensation, skills training and job improvements are among the recommendations a state task force made to lawmakers to increase the supply of direct care workers in assisted living communities and other settings. The West Virginia Direct Care Taskforce, launched over the summer by AARP West Virginia, developed legislative and...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Power companies are ready with a plan for the upcoming winter storm

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The upcoming winter storm is expected to cover a wide stretch of area across portions of the northern United States including West Virginia. This opens the potential of seeing major power loss. Phil Moye, Spokesman for Appalachian Electric Power, said it will be difficult at times to manage resources. “There’s such a broad, geographic […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

CRW prepares for winter weather ahead of Christmas holiday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s largest airport is preparing for the winter weather that could impact flights Thursday night into Friday ahead of the Christmas holiday. “We are ready for what might come,” said Dominique Ranieri, director and CEO of West Virginia International Yeager Airport, on Wednesday’s MetroNews...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

The Myrtle Beach Bowl on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks to about economic development, the “tripledemic”, football and the Respect for Marriage Act. Mark Curtis talks to Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice about economic development in the Mountain State. Dr. Hoyt Burdick, M.D., Mountain Health Network comes on […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wwnrradio.com

The 2023 Roadsides in Bloom calendar is now available to order.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The 2023 Roadsides in Bloom calendar is now available to order. The free calendar, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Adopt A Highway program, includes 12 pictures of West Virginia wildflowers growing naturally along state roadways. The pictures were chosen from dozens of entries submitted by photographers from West Virginia and surrounding states.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

