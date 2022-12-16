Gov. Justice issues proclamations declaring extended half-day holidays for Christmas and New Year’s for public employees

Read full article on original website
lootpress.com
West Virginia National Guard partners with Communities In Schools to distribute 8,000 Christmas gifts to students across 36 counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) has coordinated with the Office of First Lady Cathy Justice and Communities In Schools (CIS) to help staff the organization for pickup and delivery of 8,000 Christmas gifts for CIS Case Managed Students in 36 counties across West Virginia.
connect-bridgeport.com
Justice Issues State of Preparedness for All 55 Counties; Marsh Discusses New COVID Variant
West Virginia Governor JIm Justice issued a state of preparedness, during Tuesday's COVID press conference, for all 55 counties for the winter storm expected to hit the state later this week. "It's winter time so we expect snow and we expect cold weather and we absolutely need a white Christmas,"...
lootpress.com
WVDNR Officers to get a $6,000 pay raise
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a surprise $6,000 pay raise for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police Officers today. The announcement was made today at the WVDNR K-9 program announcement event in Charleston, which is a new program that will equip WVDNR...
Gov. Justice announces $6,000 raise for WVDNR Police Officers
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – At an event announcing the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ (WVDNR) new K-9 Program, Gov. Jim Justice made a surprise announcement of a $6,000 pay raise for all WVDNR Police officers. The wage increase will take effect immediately and will apply to all active WVDNR Police officers and new hires going forward. […]
Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia ahead of winter storm
Gov. Jim Justice today declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state this week. The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, continuing throughout the week and into the coming holiday weekend.
West Virginia Governor says he will create bill to ban all apps owned by Chinese Government, including TikTok
(WTRF) During his media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he plans to create a bill that will ban all apps owned by the Chinese Government on West Virginia Government devices. That includes TikTok. Gov. Justice said on Tuesday that he received a letter from State Senator Ryan Weld requesting that Gov. Justice ban […]
WV Senator asks Gov. Justice to block TikTok on government devices
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, sent a letter to Governor Jim Justice requesting he issue an executive order that would prohibit the downloading and use of the Chinese-owned apps TikTok and WeChat on state government phones, computers, and other devices. At least sixteen...
West Virginia organization warns of Facebook giveaway scam
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District (GHPRD) is warning its social media followers about a fake account telling people that they’ve won a giveaway. GHPRD is holding a giveaway on its Facebook page for a 48-inch plush Grinch and a $100 Visa gift card, but they have not yet selected a winner. […]
Remember West Virginia’s liquor laws when planning for Christmas
If you're waiting until the last minute to go shopping for your Christmas party this year, keep in mind that you won't be able to buy liquor on Christmas Day in West Virginia.
Winter storm hitting West Virginia ahead of Christmas, here’s what to expect
Snow, freezing rain, and below-zero wind chill are all expected to hit north central West Virginia right before Christmas.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Training, wage improvements necessary to increase supply of direct care workers, task force says
Competitive compensation, skills training and job improvements are among the recommendations a state task force made to lawmakers to increase the supply of direct care workers in assisted living communities and other settings. The West Virginia Direct Care Taskforce, launched over the summer by AARP West Virginia, developed legislative and...
Power companies are ready with a plan for the upcoming winter storm
GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The upcoming winter storm is expected to cover a wide stretch of area across portions of the northern United States including West Virginia. This opens the potential of seeing major power loss. Phil Moye, Spokesman for Appalachian Electric Power, said it will be difficult at times to manage resources. “There’s such a broad, geographic […]
Metro News
CRW prepares for winter weather ahead of Christmas holiday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s largest airport is preparing for the winter weather that could impact flights Thursday night into Friday ahead of the Christmas holiday. “We are ready for what might come,” said Dominique Ranieri, director and CEO of West Virginia International Yeager Airport, on Wednesday’s MetroNews...
The Myrtle Beach Bowl on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks to about economic development, the “tripledemic”, football and the Respect for Marriage Act. Mark Curtis talks to Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice about economic development in the Mountain State. Dr. Hoyt Burdick, M.D., Mountain Health Network comes on […]
West Virginia under a State of Preparedness before Friday winter storm
Gov. Jim Justice today declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state this week. The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, continuing throughout the week and […]
Do You Remember? ‘Turnpike Trapper’ strands hundreds on West Virginia Turnpike
The weather was pretty chilly on this Monday and even colder weather is in store, but it was not a lot of fun for motorists in our region back on December 18th and 19th, 2009.
Is a front license plate required in West Virginia?
Exceptions to this rule include truck tractors and road tractors designed and constructed to pull trailers or semitrailers.
wwnrradio.com
The 2023 Roadsides in Bloom calendar is now available to order.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The 2023 Roadsides in Bloom calendar is now available to order. The free calendar, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Adopt A Highway program, includes 12 pictures of West Virginia wildflowers growing naturally along state roadways. The pictures were chosen from dozens of entries submitted by photographers from West Virginia and surrounding states.
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases increase to 1,207; no deaths in last 24 hours
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 19, 2022, there are currently 1,207 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,661 attributed to COVID-19.
West Virginia gas reaches pre-Ukraine invasion prices
West Virginians, and most of the U.S., are actually seeing gas prices drop to lower than last year and from before the price spike when Russia invaded Ukraine.
