Because Jarred Biggs’s family owned small businesses in Middleville for decades, his hometown was his first choice when it came time for the longtime marijuana caregiver and grower to open the Botanical Co. dispensary. Tune in to hear Biggs and Jimmy Strunk, director of sales for the national brand Pablo, talk about their long road to success, the challenges of the cannabis industry, and their take on how to bring more equity into this business.

MIDDLEVILLE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO