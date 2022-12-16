ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mibiz.com

The MiBiz Podcast: The Botanical Co.

Because Jarred Biggs’s family owned small businesses in Middleville for decades, his hometown was his first choice when it came time for the longtime marijuana caregiver and grower to open the Botanical Co. dispensary. Tune in to hear Biggs and Jimmy Strunk, director of sales for the national brand Pablo, talk about their long road to success, the challenges of the cannabis industry, and their take on how to bring more equity into this business.
MIDDLEVILLE, MI
mibiz.com

Amerifirst Home Mortgage to lay off 59 people, close Portage location in early 2023

PORTAGE — Amerifirst Home Mortgage plans to close its Portage branch early next year, citing reduced demand for home mortgages resulting from rising interest rates. Closing the Portage branch will result in the permanent layoffs of 59 people whose employment will end Feb. 12, 2023, according to a notice Amerifirst Home Mortgage submitted to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and the City of Portage under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
PORTAGE, MI
mibiz.com

Multifamily investment firm buys multiple Calvin Seminary student housing buildings for $5.6M

GRAND RAPIDS — Multifamily investment and property management firm Trillium Investments LLC recently purchased 62 student housing units from Calvin Theological Seminary for $5.6 million. Grand Rapids-based Trillium Investments, doing business as Trillium Neighborhood Owner LLC, closed on the 11-parcel acquisition on Dec. 1, according to property records. The...

