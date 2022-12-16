Read full article on original website
gsabizwire.com
Engenius Expands Digital Marketing Team and Hires Herman Hassan As Project Manager
Greenville, S.C. – Engenius, an Upstate digital marketing agency, announced the addition of Herman Hassan as Project Manager, expanding the agency’s staff to support its growth and new project activity. As a Project Manager, Hassan is responsible for establishing and maintaining project delivery and execution for all of Engenius’ clients. Hassan will help clients through the web design process by offering creative digital marketing solutions, ensuring projects are on track and that each client’s expectations are met.
Golf course in Greenville under contract for multi-family home development
A golf course in Greenville is under contract to become a multi-family home development.
gsabusiness.com
Food distribution company invests $35M in Spartanburg expansion
Highland Baking Co., a wholesale bread baking company, is expanding its existing facility in Spartanburg County. The company’s $35 million investment will create approximately 80 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 7001 Asheville Highway in Spartanburg, the company will...
WYFF4.com
Upstate golf course could be turned into multi-family homes, neighbors and golfers sound off
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A beloved Greenville County golf course could be closing and what could come in its place has neighbors and golfers alike worried. "It's kind of bittersweet that development is going here. It's cool, more homes but it's one less golf course in the area," golfer John McNamara said.
gsabizwire.com
BASF sponsors Clemson University’s Solid Green Day
SENECA, SC, December 16, 2022 – BASF’s site in Seneca sponsored Clemson University’s Solid Green Day, an event which promotes sustainability efforts across the campus. The event included a campus-wide litter pickup and showcase of sustainable groups across campus. BASF was on site to share about the company’s sustainability efforts.
FOX Carolina
Greenville named one of 12 black history sites to visit in South
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fodor’s Travel chose Greenville as one of the 12 black history sites in the South to visit. The travel publication featured the Pearlie Harris mural on the side of Canvas Tower as one of the must-visit places to explore. “Greenville has no shortage of...
FOX Carolina
Local couple renovating Anderson Mill while holding onto its roots
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Mill was built in the 1700s and is now getting a face lift in efforts to preserve history in Spartanburg County. Anderson Mill was just being settled by two groups of people that were originally from Pennsylvania and that’s the group that founded Nazareth Presbyterian Church. The mill served this community for grinding corn.
coladaily.com
South Carolina wins the Shrine Bowl
Midlands seniors closed out their high school football careers with a come-from-behind victory Saturday in Spartanburg. Running back Jarvis Green's one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave the South Carolina Sandlappers the 17-13 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Shrine Bowl. It was the first contest...
gsabizwire.com
BASF donates to Safe Harbor, Collins Children’s Home
SENECA, SC – BASF’s site in Seneca is supporting the local community this holiday season through donations to two local non-profit organizations. Employees contributed more than $1,300 to Safe Harbor along with 50 children’s toys, clothes, personal care items and multiple online direct donations to the organization through Amazon and Walmart. Safe Harbor is a non-profit organization which supports victims of domestic violence in the Upstate area.
Baking company announces $35 million Upstate expansion
A wholesale bread company has announced a multi-million-dollar expansion in the Upstate. Highland Baking Company Friday announced a $35 million expansion in Spartanburg County.
gsabizwire.com
NHFHS to Hold National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day Observance
As we approach the first day of winter and the longest night of the year, New Horizon Family Health Services (NHFHS) will be holding a National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day Observance to commemorate the lives of NHFHS’ Health Care for the Homeless (HCH) Program patients who died in 2022.
gsabusiness.com
Luxury automaker opens second U.S. location in Greer
The automaker Genesis opened its second U.S. retail location today with a dealership in Greer. Genesis of Greer is owned and operated by dealer principal Mark C. Escude and MCE Automotive Inc., according to a news release. “This has been a great year for Genesis and opening our second standalone...
WYFF4.com
Sandlappers outlast Tarheels in 86th Shrine Bowl
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Returning for the first time since 2019, the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is staying in the Palmetto State once again. The Sandlappers, led by South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers and a pair of Clemson Tigers commits, outlasted the North Carolina All-Stars 17-13 on Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg.
Another Clemson transfer finds new college home
Another former Clemson football player has found a new college home. Cornerback Fred Davis announced via social media Monday that he is headed to UCF. Davis announced back on Dec. 4 that he was hitting the (...)
Former Tiger reveals transfer destination
A former Clemson defender announced his transfer destination via social media on Monday. Linebacker LaVonta Bentley revealed that he is headed to the Pac-12 where he will play for Colorado and its new head (...)
golaurens.com
County Council approves $19 million in projects slated for Laurens County
County documents indicate that $19 Million is to be invested by businesses in the economic future of Laurens County. Agreements to finalize one deal and to get two others rolling were presented at the County Council’s Tuesday meeting - normally, the council meets twice a month but the Dec. 27 meeting is cancelled with its proximity to Christmas.
packinsider.com
A Clemson Insider Breaks Down What NC State is Getting in WR Dacari Collins
Here’s what he had to say about why things didn’t work out for Collins in Clemson in 2022:. Collins struggled to get separation when he was on the field and didn’t establish himself as a notable threat in the Tiger offense this season, finishing with just one catch in the first three games. He was passed on the depth chart by freshman WR Antonio Williams and left the team after the third game. With a majority of Clemson’s WR talent returning – on top of the program bringing in a pair of four star receiver recruits and an in-state three star WR commit, I think Collins saw that a future path to playing time in Death Valley would be hard to come by.
Baking company expanding in Spartanburg County, adding jobs
Highland Baking Company will invest $35 million to expand its existing facility in Spartanburg County, according to a press release from county officials.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South Carolina
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. South Carolina carries the tradition that started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Oconee County, keep reading to learn more.
Clemson transfer ends up at ACC rival
A former Clemson player announced his transfer destination via social media Saturday night and is headed to a rival school. Former Tiger wide receiver Dacari Collins announced that he has committed to (...)
