ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gsabizwire.com

Engenius Expands Digital Marketing Team and Hires Herman Hassan As Project Manager

Greenville, S.C. – Engenius, an Upstate digital marketing agency, announced the addition of Herman Hassan as Project Manager, expanding the agency’s staff to support its growth and new project activity. As a Project Manager, Hassan is responsible for establishing and maintaining project delivery and execution for all of Engenius’ clients. Hassan will help clients through the web design process by offering creative digital marketing solutions, ensuring projects are on track and that each client’s expectations are met.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Food distribution company invests $35M in Spartanburg expansion

Highland Baking Co., a wholesale bread baking company, is expanding its existing facility in Spartanburg County. The company’s $35 million investment will create approximately 80 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 7001 Asheville Highway in Spartanburg, the company will...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
gsabizwire.com

BASF sponsors Clemson University’s Solid Green Day

SENECA, SC, December 16, 2022 – BASF’s site in Seneca sponsored Clemson University’s Solid Green Day, an event which promotes sustainability efforts across the campus. The event included a campus-wide litter pickup and showcase of sustainable groups across campus. BASF was on site to share about the company’s sustainability efforts.
SENECA, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville named one of 12 black history sites to visit in South

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fodor’s Travel chose Greenville as one of the 12 black history sites in the South to visit. The travel publication featured the Pearlie Harris mural on the side of Canvas Tower as one of the must-visit places to explore. “Greenville has no shortage of...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Local couple renovating Anderson Mill while holding onto its roots

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Mill was built in the 1700s and is now getting a face lift in efforts to preserve history in Spartanburg County. Anderson Mill was just being settled by two groups of people that were originally from Pennsylvania and that’s the group that founded Nazareth Presbyterian Church. The mill served this community for grinding corn.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

South Carolina wins the Shrine Bowl

Midlands seniors closed out their high school football careers with a come-from-behind victory Saturday in Spartanburg. Running back Jarvis Green's one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave the South Carolina Sandlappers the 17-13 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Shrine Bowl. It was the first contest...
COLUMBIA, SC
gsabizwire.com

BASF donates to Safe Harbor, Collins Children’s Home

SENECA, SC – BASF’s site in Seneca is supporting the local community this holiday season through donations to two local non-profit organizations. Employees contributed more than $1,300 to Safe Harbor along with 50 children’s toys, clothes, personal care items and multiple online direct donations to the organization through Amazon and Walmart. Safe Harbor is a non-profit organization which supports victims of domestic violence in the Upstate area.
SENECA, SC
gsabusiness.com

Luxury automaker opens second U.S. location in Greer

The automaker Genesis opened its second U.S. retail location today with a dealership in Greer. Genesis of Greer is owned and operated by dealer principal Mark C. Escude and MCE Automotive Inc., according to a news release. “This has been a great year for Genesis and opening our second standalone...
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Sandlappers outlast Tarheels in 86th Shrine Bowl

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Returning for the first time since 2019, the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is staying in the Palmetto State once again. The Sandlappers, led by South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers and a pair of Clemson Tigers commits, outlasted the North Carolina All-Stars 17-13 on Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg.
SPARTANBURG, SC
golaurens.com

County Council approves $19 million in projects slated for Laurens County

County documents indicate that $19 Million is to be invested by businesses in the economic future of Laurens County. Agreements to finalize one deal and to get two others rolling were presented at the County Council’s Tuesday meeting - normally, the council meets twice a month but the Dec. 27 meeting is cancelled with its proximity to Christmas.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
packinsider.com

A Clemson Insider Breaks Down What NC State is Getting in WR Dacari Collins

Here’s what he had to say about why things didn’t work out for Collins in Clemson in 2022:. Collins struggled to get separation when he was on the field and didn’t establish himself as a notable threat in the Tiger offense this season, finishing with just one catch in the first three games. He was passed on the depth chart by freshman WR Antonio Williams and left the team after the third game. With a majority of Clemson’s WR talent returning – on top of the program bringing in a pair of four star receiver recruits and an in-state three star WR commit, I think Collins saw that a future path to playing time in Death Valley would be hard to come by.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy