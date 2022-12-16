Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
papermag.com
Lizzo References Historic Black Painting in SNL Performance
Lizzo is earning praise for her Saturday Night Live performance this weekend — especially a moment of thoughtful costume and set design that came together last minute.
papermag.com
Amber Heard Settles Defamation Case with Johnny Depp
Amber Heard officially settled the defamation case between her and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, that dates back to 2018. Calling out the differences between her U.K. testimony, where the judge ruled against Depp’s libel case, and the U.S. defamation trial, Heard criticized the legal system for allowing her testimony to become “entertainment and social media fodder,” confirming she would not continue pursuing an appeal.
papermag.com
TikTok Star Cooper Noriega's Cause of Death Confirmed
Cooper Noriega's cause of death has been confirmed. According to NBC News, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office determined that the 19-year-old TikTok star passed away from an accidental drug overdose. The outlet relayed that the overdose stemmed from the "combined effects" of fentanyl and anti-anxiety medication, specifically alprazolam (Xanax) and lorazepam (Ativan). The coroner's report also noted that Noriega had recently used clonazepam (Klonopin) — which is also used to treat anxiety — and cited it as another "significant condition" that contributed to his passing.
papermag.com
Romeo Miller and Master P Get Into Instagram Feud
Update 12/19: Romeo Miller has responded to his father's video trying to settle their argument. In a graphic shared on Instagram, Miller hints at the fact that he did not receive any paychecks while working for Master P's popular snack brand, Rap Snacks. Miller also gives insight as to how...
