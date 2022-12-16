Single nuclei profiling identifies cell specific markers of skeletal muscle aging, frailty, and senescence

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify feature of early stage colorectal cancer tumors that signals aggressiveness
An international research team has identified "born to be bad" colorectal tumors in people with early stage cancer, which could help medical experts pinpoint and better treat aggressive tumors. The team from Monash University, CRUK Beatson Institute in Glasgow and Queens University in Belfast found a feature of early stage...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify hormone that drives fatigue after cancer radiation therapy
Fatigue is a common and potentially debilitating side effect of cancer radiation therapy. A team led by scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently found that the skin produces the hormone β-endorphin in response to radiation therapy, and that elevated β-endorphin levels contribute to fatigue after treatment. The research, which is published in Science Advances, suggests that inhibiting this hormone might benefit patients.
MedicalXpress
Common food dye can trigger inflammatory bowel diseases, say researchers
Long-term consumption of Allura Red food dye can be a potential trigger of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs), Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, says McMaster University's Waliul Khan. Researchers using experimental animal models of IBD found that continual exposure to Allura Red AC harms gut health and promotes inflammation. The dye...
MedicalXpress
Artificial DNA kills cancer: Hairpin-shaped DNA binds with microRNA in cancer cells to trigger an immune response
Researchers at the University of Tokyo have used artificial DNA to target and kill cancer cells in a completely new way. The method was effective in lab tests against human cervical cancer- and breast cancer-derived cells, and against malignant melanoma cells from mice. The team created a pair of chemically...
MedicalXpress
Study traces shared and unique cellular hallmarks found in 6 neurodegenerative diseases
A perplexing range of neurodegenerative diseases are known to attack distinct regions of the brain, causing severe cognitive and motor deficit. The combined impact of these (generally fatal) diseases has inflicted a devastating toll on society. New insights suggest many of these afflictions have their origin in a constellation of common processes, which play out in different ways as each disease develops.
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
MedicalXpress
Anti-inflammatory drugs commonly taken by children can cause alterations to dental enamel, study shows
A study conducted at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil and described in an article published in the journal Scientific Reports shows that anti-inflammatory drugs commonly taken by children may be associated with dental enamel defects (DEDs) currently seen in about 20% of children worldwide. The authors,...
MedicalXpress
Loneliness increases risk of premature death for those with cardiovascular disease, finds systematic review
New research from University of Limerick in Ireland has revealed that loneliness, social isolation, and living alone is associated with premature death for those with cardiovascular disease. Results from the new international study, just published in the journal of Psychosomatic Medicine, found that people with cardiovascular disease that have higher...
MedicalXpress
How nerve and vascular cells coordinate their growth
Nerve cells need a lot of energy and oxygen. They receive both through the blood. This is why nerve tissue is usually crisscrossed by a large number of blood vessels. But what prevents neurons and vascular cells from getting in each other's way as they grow? Researchers at the Universities of Heidelberg and Bonn, together with international partners, have identified a mechanism that takes care of this. The results have now appeared in the journal Neuron.
MedicalXpress
Chiropractic spinal manipulation associated with reduction in low back surgery
A recent study from University Hospitals (UH) Connor Whole Health has found that adults who initially visit a chiropractor to receive spinal manipulation for low back pain caused by disc herniation or radiculopathy (i.e., sciatica) are less likely to undergo discectomy (i.e., disc surgery) over the subsequent two years. This study was recently published in the journal BMJ Open.
CNBC
A Harvard brain expert shares 6 things he never does in order to stay 'sharp, energized and healthy'
As a psychiatrist and neuroscience researcher, I've spent 27 years studying the surprising connections between our mental health, physical health and brain health. I've also learned a lot from my personal journey. In my 20s, I was diagnosed with metabolic syndrome, a combination of disorders that increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Ceramides found to be key in aging muscle health
During aging, mice, like humans, become inactive and lose muscle mass and strength. A team of scientists led by Johan Auwerx at EPFL have now discovered that when mice age, their muscles become packed with ceramides. Ceramides, known for their use in skin care products, are sphingolipids, a class of fat molecules that are not used to produce energy but rather perform different tasks in the cell.
MedicalXpress
Cracking the mystery behind a deadly brain cancer
The brain cancer, glioblastoma, is a fierce and formidable opponent. Its millions of victims include Senator John McCain, President Biden's son, Beau, and famed film critic Gene Siskel, to name just a few. Most patients succumb within two years and few make it past five, a statistic that hasn't improved in decades due to lack of effective treatment options.
MedicalXpress
Study unveils neural pathway promoting regeneration after traumatic injuries
Studies exploring the neural processes involved in cell regeneration are of crucial importance, as they could pave the way towards the development of more effective treatments for many pathologies associated with the mutations or deterioration of cells. Microglia, the brain's resident immune cells, become active in response to pathologies, sometimes leading to chronic inflammation and the scarring of tissue.
MedicalXpress
A third of long COVID patients suffer persistent smell loss, finds survey
Smell loss is one of the most prevalent symptoms of long COVID according to a new study from the University of East Anglia. New research published today reveals that almost a third of long COVID patients suffer persistent smell loss, with almost a fifth experiencing loss of taste. The team...
MedicalXpress
Popular folk medicine remedy known as 'The Secret' doesn't prevent bleeding after invasive heart procedures
A popular folk medicine remedy for staunching blood, known as "The Secret," doesn't stop bleeding after invasive coronary procedures used to diagnose or treat cardiac problems, finds research published in the open access journal Open Heart. But this remnant from medical practice in the Middle Ages may help to relieve...
MedicalXpress
Gene therapy corrects mutation responsible for common heart condition, research shows
Using the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing system, UT Southwestern researchers corrected mutations responsible for a common inherited heart condition called dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) in human cells and a mouse model of the disease. Their findings, published in Science Translational Medicine, may one day provide hope to an estimated 1 in 250 people worldwide who suffer from this condition.
MedicalXpress
Conspiracy believers more likely to endorse mythical causes of cancer, finds study
People who believe in conspiracies, reject the COVID-19 vaccine, or prefer alternative medicine are more likely to endorse mythical causes of cancer than non-conspiracists but are less likely to endorse actual causes of cancer, finds a study in the Christmas issue of The BMJ. These findings highlight the difficulty that...
ADHD in women: Symptoms develop in childhood, but the signs are often missed
A growing number of adult women in the United States have been diagnosed with and are seeking treatment for ADHD, a development experts attribute to a long history of psychologists, parents and teachers overlooking symptoms in young girls. The national shortage of Adderall, a drug that treats attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or...
MedicalXpress
Developing a digital marker for coronary artery disease
Using machine learning and clinical data from electronic health records, researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York constructed an in silico, or computer-derived, marker for coronary artery disease (CAD) to better measure clinically important characterizations of the disease. The findings, published online on December...
Comments / 0