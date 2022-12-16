Read full article on original website
A Pink "Cloud of Death" (maybe) was the cause of a dozen people going missing in Florida
Stock image of spooky pink fog.Photo byCC0 Public Domain PXhere. I have heard (and experienced) a lot of terrifying things in my time. Legends that you might not believe. From the Devil himself hanging his hat on my mother in law's door knob in the islands to actual demons haunting not only my own home, but every on the military base where I once lived. But honestly, I don't think something is going to keep me up more at night than this story right here.
Thousands of students homeless across Central Florida, new numbers show
ORLANDO, Fla. — New numbers obtained this week show thousands of Central Florida students don’t have a place to call home. That doesn’t necessarily mean their family is living on the streets. It can also mean their family lives in a temporary space like a motel, shelter or share a home with other families.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Horrific Death Of Sasha Samsudean At The Hands Of Her Apartment Security Guard
On October 17, 2015, Sasha Samsudean safely returned home after a night out in Orlando, Florida — only to be murdered by Stephen Duxbury, the security guard in her building. In October 2015, well-liked Orlando, Florida, professional Sasha Samsudean returned to her apartment building after a night out with friends. Intoxicated and confused trying to find her apartment, Samsudean was assisted by the building’s seemingly helpful, 24/7 security guard.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Florida
The Sunshine State is one of the most southern-lying states in the United States. Encompassing nearly 70,000 square miles, Florida isn’t just big, it’s also heavily populated. In fact, it’s the third most populous state in the country, with over 21 million people swelling its ranks. When you think of Florida, you probably don’t think about cold weather. But, there’s the coldest place in Florida, just like there’s the warmest place. It might not get quite as cold in this southern state as it does farther north, but, just how cold can it get?
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies...
Coast Guard searches for 9 people who capsized off Florida coast
The U.S. Coast Guard said it is searching for nine people whose boat capsized off the coast of Florida Sunday.
iheart.com
Here's The Biggest Home In Florida
America is home to houses so jaw-droppingly huge that it's almost unreal. Most people can only dream about one day owning one of these massive dwellings, which can take up acres of land by itself. It's not always about the size or the number of bedrooms, it's also about the wonderful amenities that come with it. Pools, balconies, home theatres, basketball courts, and other extravagant additions can really sell a home.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Mysuncoast.com
Attorney General files legal action against pet store selling sick, dying puppies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody has secured monetary relief for consumers who were reportedly deceived by a pet store that sold sick or dying puppies. A consumer protection investigation against Hoof’s Pets, Inc.,who had set ups as Petland Orlando East and Petland Waterford Lakes, revealed...
Who are the three women currently sitting on Florida's death row?
In Florida, stipulations for applying the death penalty in criminal cases include those crimes considered particularly cruel, horrific, premeditated and/or unsympathetically carried out.
fox4now.com
Couple surprised with opportunity to adopt baby before Christmas
LARGO, Fla. (WFTS) — A couple in Florida got the Christmas gift of a lifetime. Philip and Laci Neary welcomed home a newly adopted baby. The couple waited on the adoption list for over two years after finding out they would not be able to have biological kids. They...
WESH
Fugitive wanted for manslaughter in Puerto Rico arrested in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez says he and the governor of Puerto Rico have signed an agreement on a fugitive extradition program that returns criminals to their hometowns to be held accountable for their crimes. “We follow up on any leads they give us and...
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Thrillist
This High-Speed Train Is Adding 2 New Stations Connecting South Florida
If you've ever been to Florida, you'll probably have noticed that it's quite difficult to get around if you don't have a car. However, it is getting easier thanks to an expanding train line serving five major cities starting this week. Brightline is an eco-friendly, inter-city, high-speed rail line that...
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week
Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the Discoverer
Photo byLovelyLillith, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you want to learn or experience something new, there's arguably no better place to do it than a museum. And even better, the chances are good that if you're in a museum in Florida, you're out of the heat, into the air conditioning, and looking at some memorable things.
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top level
A Florida witness in the Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida, area reported watching and photographing four, silent, triangle-shaped objects just above the tree top level at about 7:22 p.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
theapopkavoice.com
If cold weather is expected, should I cover my plants?
When freezing or near-freezing temperatures hit the state, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so?. As an inland city in northern Florida, Tallahassee is among the more likely locations to experience freezing temperatures in any given Florida winter. So we went to Mark Tancig, UF/IFAS Extension Leon County horticulture agent, to ask some burning questions about protecting plants amid the coldest Florida nights.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando dog called 'ugly' by shelter visitors goes viral; adoption applications pour in
ORLANDO, Fla. - A heartbreaking social media post about a dog with deformities being called "ugly" and ignored by visitors at an Orlando shelter has gone viral – and she's now got her pick of loving homes to choose from!. Dutchess was surrendered to Orange County Animal Services over...
wqcs.org
FWC: Hurricane Ian Derelict Vessel Removal Efforts Continue
Florida - Saturday December 18, 2022: Almost 12 weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and partner agencies continue their efforts to remove vessels rendered derelict by the storm in Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Monroe counties. Imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
