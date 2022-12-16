ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Pink "Cloud of Death" (maybe) was the cause of a dozen people going missing in Florida

Stock image of spooky pink fog.Photo byCC0 Public Domain PXhere. I have heard (and experienced) a lot of terrifying things in my time. Legends that you might not believe. From the Devil himself hanging his hat on my mother in law's door knob in the islands to actual demons haunting not only my own home, but every on the military base where I once lived. But honestly, I don't think something is going to keep me up more at night than this story right here.
Inside The Horrific Death Of Sasha Samsudean At The Hands Of Her Apartment Security Guard

On October 17, 2015, Sasha Samsudean safely returned home after a night out in Orlando, Florida — only to be murdered by Stephen Duxbury, the security guard in her building. In October 2015, well-liked Orlando, Florida, professional Sasha Samsudean returned to her apartment building after a night out with friends. Intoxicated and confused trying to find her apartment, Samsudean was assisted by the building’s seemingly helpful, 24/7 security guard.
Discover the Coldest Place in Florida

The Sunshine State is one of the most southern-lying states in the United States. Encompassing nearly 70,000 square miles, Florida isn’t just big, it’s also heavily populated. In fact, it’s the third most populous state in the country, with over 21 million people swelling its ranks. When you think of Florida, you probably don’t think about cold weather. But, there’s the coldest place in Florida, just like there’s the warmest place. It might not get quite as cold in this southern state as it does farther north, but, just how cold can it get?
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies...
Here's The Biggest Home In Florida

America is home to houses so jaw-droppingly huge that it's almost unreal. Most people can only dream about one day owning one of these massive dwellings, which can take up acres of land by itself. It's not always about the size or the number of bedrooms, it's also about the wonderful amenities that come with it. Pools, balconies, home theatres, basketball courts, and other extravagant additions can really sell a home.
The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week

Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
If cold weather is expected, should I cover my plants?

When freezing or near-freezing temperatures hit the state, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so?. As an inland city in northern Florida, Tallahassee is among the more likely locations to experience freezing temperatures in any given Florida winter. So we went to Mark Tancig, UF/IFAS Extension Leon County horticulture agent, to ask some burning questions about protecting plants amid the coldest Florida nights.
FWC: Hurricane Ian Derelict Vessel Removal Efforts Continue

Florida - Saturday December 18, 2022: Almost 12 weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and partner agencies continue their efforts to remove vessels rendered derelict by the storm in Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Monroe counties. Imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
