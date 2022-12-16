Pre-exposure prophylaxis with tixagevimab-cilgavimab protects blood cancer patients against COVID

Spinach that can reportedly cause hallucinations has been recalled in Australia after officials have warned the public about the toxic product. Riviera Farms recalled its baby spinach on Friday after it was found that some of the products had been contaminated with a weed which might have “health consequences if consumed.” On Monday, New South Wales’ health ministry said in an update that 164 people in the eastern state had reported symptoms after eating the spinach, of which at least 42 had sought medical attention. Symptoms associated with the contaminated spinach can be “severe,” the health body said, and can include hallucinations, delirium or confusion, rapid heartbeat, and dilated pupils.Read it at 9 News

2 DAYS AGO