Evidence-based clinical practice guidelines recommend noninvasive prenatal screening for all pregnant individuals

MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
natureworldnews.com
Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer: Scientists Develop Potential Treatment for Cancer in the Food Pipe-Stomach Intersection
Gastroesophageal junction cancer or GEJ cancer has now a potential treatment after a new study led by scientists from the United States developed a human tissue model. This emanates from a drug that can carry a possible biological target toward treating GEJ cancers. The researchers also showed the drug can slow down or stop the growth of such tumors in mice.
MedicalXpress
Chiropractic spinal manipulation associated with reduction in low back surgery
A recent study from University Hospitals (UH) Connor Whole Health has found that adults who initially visit a chiropractor to receive spinal manipulation for low back pain caused by disc herniation or radiculopathy (i.e., sciatica) are less likely to undergo discectomy (i.e., disc surgery) over the subsequent two years. This study was recently published in the journal BMJ Open.
MedicalXpress
Anti-inflammatory drugs commonly taken by children can cause alterations to dental enamel, study shows
A study conducted at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil and described in an article published in the journal Scientific Reports shows that anti-inflammatory drugs commonly taken by children may be associated with dental enamel defects (DEDs) currently seen in about 20% of children worldwide. The authors,...
Benzinga
Pacylex Pharmaceuticals Is Poised to Begin a Second Independent Clinical Trial for Its innovative Anti-Cancer Drug
Pacylex Pharmaceuticals plans to begin a second independent clinical trial of its anti-cancer drug, PCLX-001. The firm has recently been in the news for receiving FDA fast-track designation for PCLX-001 for treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Three weeks ago, the company announced that it had received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA and clearance of an IND (Investigational New Drug) application to start dosing AML patients.
MedicalXpress
Loneliness increases risk of premature death for those with cardiovascular disease, finds systematic review
New research from University of Limerick in Ireland has revealed that loneliness, social isolation, and living alone is associated with premature death for those with cardiovascular disease. Results from the new international study, just published in the journal of Psychosomatic Medicine, found that people with cardiovascular disease that have higher...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify hormone that drives fatigue after cancer radiation therapy
Fatigue is a common and potentially debilitating side effect of cancer radiation therapy. A team led by scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently found that the skin produces the hormone β-endorphin in response to radiation therapy, and that elevated β-endorphin levels contribute to fatigue after treatment. The research, which is published in Science Advances, suggests that inhibiting this hormone might benefit patients.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify feature of early stage colorectal cancer tumors that signals aggressiveness
An international research team has identified "born to be bad" colorectal tumors in people with early stage cancer, which could help medical experts pinpoint and better treat aggressive tumors. The team from Monash University, CRUK Beatson Institute in Glasgow and Queens University in Belfast found a feature of early stage...
MedicalXpress
Rise in seniors, people with non‑acute medical issues being left at emergency departments
They are usually older, tend to be women, are often living with dementia and are increasingly being taken to emergency rooms by family members or friends having trouble caring for them. They are given different labels in emergency departments around the globe—alternately, orphan patients, social admissions, community emergencies, and people...
MedicalXpress
Infant gene therapy is a breakthrough for Artemis-SCID patients
Ten young children born without functioning immune systems and lacking the ability to fight infections are on track for healthier lives thanks to a new gene therapy treatment pioneered at UC San Francisco, reports a Dec. 22 study in the New England Journal of Medicine. The children have Artemis-SCID, a...
MedicalXpress
Common food dye can trigger inflammatory bowel diseases, say researchers
Long-term consumption of Allura Red food dye can be a potential trigger of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs), Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, says McMaster University's Waliul Khan. Researchers using experimental animal models of IBD found that continual exposure to Allura Red AC harms gut health and promotes inflammation. The dye...
MedicalXpress
Real-world data study confirms bivalent mRNA booster vaccines associated with greater short-term protection
One of the first real-world data studies comparing the new bivalent mRNA COVID-19 booster vaccines with the original monovalent vaccines reports the bivalent conveyed greater short-term protection against symptomatic COVID-19 infection in adults. The multi-state study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's VISION Network found that the bivalent...
MedicalXpress
Federated machine learning enables the largest brain tumor study to-date, without sharing patient data
Researchers at Penn Medicine and Intel Corporation led the largest-to-date global machine learning effort to securely aggregate knowledge from brain scans of 6,314 glioblastoma (GBM) patients at 71 sites around the globe and develop a model that can enhance identification and prediction of boundaries in three tumor sub-compartments, without compromising patient privacy. Their findings were published today in Nature Communications.
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
MedicalXpress
Artificial DNA kills cancer: Hairpin-shaped DNA binds with microRNA in cancer cells to trigger an immune response
Researchers at the University of Tokyo have used artificial DNA to target and kill cancer cells in a completely new way. The method was effective in lab tests against human cervical cancer- and breast cancer-derived cells, and against malignant melanoma cells from mice. The team created a pair of chemically...
MedicalXpress
American Society for Radiation Oncology issues updated guideline on radiation therapy for endometrial cancer
A newly updated clinical guideline from the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) provides recommendations on the use of radiation therapy and systemic therapy after surgery to treat patients with endometrial cancer. The guideline also considers the role of surgical staging and molecular profiling techniques in determining whether a patient should receive post-operative therapy. The guideline is published in the January/February 2023 issue of Practical Radiation Oncology.
scitechdaily.com
Anti-Tumor Effects Without Toxicities: Researchers Use a Spice To Treat Cancer
Prodrug curcumin displays clinical potential. In cancer clinical studies, curcumin, a natural molecule related to turmeric, has been used to treat cancer patients. Despite its known antitumor effects, drug development has lagged due to challenges involving its chemistry. Now, a team of researchers at Kyoto University has developed a prodrug...
MedicalXpress
Popular folk medicine remedy known as 'The Secret' doesn't prevent bleeding after invasive heart procedures
A popular folk medicine remedy for staunching blood, known as "The Secret," doesn't stop bleeding after invasive coronary procedures used to diagnose or treat cardiac problems, finds research published in the open access journal Open Heart. But this remnant from medical practice in the Middle Ages may help to relieve...
MedicalXpress
Two anticonvulsants prescribed for pain only 'modestly effective' and not without risk, study shows
A study by Oregon State University College of Pharmacy researchers suggests that two anticonvulsants often prescribed for chronic pain are only "modestly effective" at pain management and can create an unfavorable risk/reward situation for patients. The findings are important because prescriptions for the drugs, gabapentin and pregabalin, have been on...
MedicalXpress
Pediatric outpatient non-contrast brain MRI: A cost analysis at three U.S. hospitals
Findings from an accepted manuscript published in the American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR) have highlighted potentially substantial cost savings by reducing the use of sedation for pediatric brain MRI examinations. "The health system cost of performing a sedated MRI was substantially greater than that of performing a non-sedated MRI," wrote...
