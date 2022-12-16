ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

First week of winter will bring 'polar plunge'

From Idaho to Minnesota, temperatures will range between 10 to 30 degrees below average. The bitter cold will spread from Washington to Wisconsin and down through Texas, and will become more extreme, with some areas reaching 45 degrees below normal.
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back

Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
Minnesota mom and foster care advocate gets life-changing surprise

MARSHALL, Minn. – Bella Xiong makes it look easy. But every parent knows it's not.Bella's challenges go deep, starting when she herself was just a child."We were like 5 or 6 and my mom just left us with my dad, and my dad ended up doing like some crazy stuff that dad's are not supposed to do, so he got locked up," Bella said.She and her sister ended up in foster care, moving from home to home."It's that like hole that you can't really fill because you never had that as a child," she said.Bella says she found faith along...
Dubuque Plant Donates $10K To Local Non-Profit For Hunger Relief

According to a press release from the company, Progressive Processing, our local Dubuque manufacturing facility owned by Hormel Foods, recently announced a $10,000 donation to area nonprofit Convivium Urban Farmstead as part of the company’s Hunger Action Month efforts. “As a food company, fighting hunger is near and dear...
Wisconsin In Line For Big Payday

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Several states, including Wisconsin, will be seeing money after CVS and Walgreens reached a combined $10.7 billion settlement earlier this week for allegedly fueling the opioid epidemic. The pharmacies allegedly contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the distribution of opioids...
Oysters recalled after norovirus outbreak sickens at least 211 people

WASHINGTON — Over 200 people have been sickened by a norovirus outbreak linked to raw oysters from Texas, causing the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to issue a recall and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to open an investigation into the mollusks. The CDC on...
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry

A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday

With heavy snow hitting Minnesota on Wednesday, followed by a blizzard and dangerously low temperatures Thursday and Friday, schools have started announcing closures. While some school districts – including Minneapolis and St. Paul – are already on their winter break, others are not starting until this Friday. In...
Aldi Named in Food Poisoning Lawsuit

The national food poisoning law firm of Ron Simon & Associates, along with the Dunk Law Firm PLLC, has filed the nation's first E. coli lawsuit in the multistate outbreak of E. coli O121:H19 infections linked to Earth Grown frozen falafel. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Nicole Ksioszk, who purchased the frozen falafel from her local Aldi store at 1120 North Port Washington Road in Grafton, Wis. Ksioszk, who was hospitalized after eating the tainted product, continues to recover from E. coli food poisoning.
Dubuque Police Accepting Applications For Citizen’s Police Academy

According to a press release from the Dubuque Police Department, they are currently accepting applications from Dubuque residents who wish to participate in the 26th annual Citizen’s Police Academy, also known as CPA. The purpose of this program is to help build a better understanding between residents and the police that serve them, through education and by spending time together. The Citizen’s Police Academy does NOT certify participants as law enforcement officers.
Light Up The Tri-States 2022: Winner & Entries

Each year as we "Light Up The Tri-States" it's fun to reflect on the true meaning of the season. It's a time to spend with family and friends. A chance to give freely of yourself and talents. And an opportunity to spend time with those that are alone or feeling lonely. Christmas is all these things and more. In fact, the lights help us remember that even when it's very dark; beautiful things can come out of that same darkness.
Dubuque Police Need Your Help in Identifying Theft Suspect

Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a theft in Dubuque. Police did not say where the alleged theft took place, only that the incident occurred on 12/04/22. If you have information, please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD. LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving...
New Fire Station Coming to Southwestern Wisconsin City

The City of Platteville will be welcoming a brand new fire department. Announced last month, Platteville Fire Department's new building will be a significant development project for the area. A public meeting is also set to be held very soon. That community meeting will be held at 6pm on Tuesday,...
