Brittney Griner Releases First Statement Following Return From Russian Prison

By Preezy Brown
 5 days ago
Brittney Griner has issued her first statement since her return home following her release from a Russian prison. The 32-year-old posted a letter on Instagram thanking her supporters and those who fought for her freedom.

“It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help,” she wrote in the post, which was accompanied by a photo of her exiting the plane upon her arrival in the U.S.

The WNBA star then expressed her appreciation for her family, sports agency, teammates, and the WNBA as a whole. “I am grateful to each person who advocated for me, especially my wife, Cherelle Griner, ” she continued. “My family, Lindsay Kagawa Colas and Casey Wasserman and my whole team at Wasserman, Vince Kozar and the Phoenix Mercury, the players of the WNBA, and my entire WNBA family , Terri Jackson and the WNBPA staff.”

Griner also acknowledged her Russian legal team, as well as activists, organizations, and elected officials, including President Joe Biden and his cabinet.

“And of course, a special thank you to President Biden, Vice President Harris, Secretary Blinken and the entire Biden-Harris Administration. President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too. I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole.”

After thanking the “staff and medical team at the San Antonio Fort Sam Houston Base,” Griner concluded her statement by revealing her intent to suit up for the Phoenix Mercury during the WNBA’s upcoming season.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 06: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half in Game Four of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

“I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season,” she added. “And in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.”

In February, Griner was detained by Russian authorities at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow for carrying illegal vape cartridges with hashish oil. The WNBA All-Star, who plays in the country’s pro basketball league during the league’s off-season, was hit with a nine-year prison sentence after being found guilty of the charges. Griner served ten months in prison before being released by Russia in exchange for convicted arms deale r Viktor Bout, who was serving out a 25-year-sentence in U.S. federal prison.

US Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court’s verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. – A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

