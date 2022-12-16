Read full article on original website
Soccer-Messi the greatest even without World Cup heroics, says Guardiola
(Reuters) – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has no doubt that Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time and his opinion would not change even if the forward had not guided Argentina to the World Cup title in Qatar, the Spaniard said on Wednesday. Messi scored two...
In hangover of World Cup fiesta, Argentina’s economic reality bites
NEW YORK/BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Gregorina Victorica, 86, a retiree in Buenos Aires has been cheering Argentina’s victory in the soccer World Cup, which has lifted spirits in the South American nation and brought joy to people hard hit by rising prices and economic malaise. But despite the...
Soccer legend Pele’s cancer advances, he faces renal and cardiac dysfunction -report
(Reuters) – Brazil soccer legend Pele’s cancer has advanced and he requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction, according to a medical report released on Wednesday. Pele, 82, has been battling colon cancer since September 2021 and was hospitalized on Nov. 29 for doctors to reevaluate his...
France’s Vinci to invest $820 million in Mexico airport, governor says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – French airport operator Vinci will invest $820 million in renovating an airport in the Mexican business hub of Monterrey in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, the state’s governor said on Monday. The investment follows Vinci’s purchase earlier this month of a near-30% stake...
Italy gives hard up soccer clubs more time to pay their taxes
ROME (Reuters) – Italy on Wednesday approved a measure allowing soccer clubs to settle their tax arrears over 60 instalments to be paid by 2027, responding to lobbying from hard-pressed teams whose finances were hit by COVID-19 lockdowns. The amnesty, presented as an amendment to the 2023 budget, gives...
