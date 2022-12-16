A truck speeds onto the Caloosahatchee Bridge and then bumps into another truck, causing the speeding truck to fly over the railing right into the water on Saturday. Fort Myers police say the driver of the truck died at the hospital on Monday. He has been identified as 40-year-old Thomas Gorman. First responders worked quickly to pull the man out of the water in an effort to save his life.

