Immokalee, FL

NBC 2

Man killed after cement truck rollover in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A man is dead after losing control of his car and smashing directly into a cement truck in Lehigh Acres Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 6:39 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol. The man driving west on Lee Boulevard, approaching Westwing Lane, lost control...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral police cracking down on ATV drivers

Cape Coral police officers are working to keep neighborhoods safe by working on a joint operation to stop people from driving ATVs illegally. It isn’t a new problem in the area because ATVs are mostly spotted zooming around at night. An empty lot along Chiquita Boulevard is where many...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies search for suspect seen rummaging through cars in Lehigh Acres

Lee County deputies want the public’s help in identifying an unknown suspect believed responsible for several Lehigh Acres car burglaries in the last week. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the most recent burglary occurred just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, when a homeowner in the 2800 block of 38th Street Southwest was awakened by his security system notifying him of movement in his driveway.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres man sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking

A Lehigh Acres man was sentenced Wednesday morning to 10 years in prison for trafficking amphetamine. Tristan Rion Ornelas, 27, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison, with a minimum/mandatory of seven years, for the charge of trafficking in amphetamine – 28 grams or more. His prison sentence will be followed by five years of probation.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Authorities search for Fort Myers bicycle thief

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the man who stole a bicycle on Warwick Circle in Fort Myers. The man was caught on surveillance stealing the green bicycle on October 9 around 5:30 p.m., according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
FORT MYERS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Car goes over Fort Myers bridge, driver badly hurt, Florida police say

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A driver remains in critical condition after their car went over a Fort Myers bridge and into the water below over the weekend, officials said. Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, crews with the Fort Myers Fire Department were called out to the Caloosahatchee Bridge after receiving a report that a car had flipped over the bridge.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How firefighters jumped into action to help man who crashed truck off Caloosahatchee Bridge

A truck speeds onto the Caloosahatchee Bridge and then bumps into another truck, causing the speeding truck to fly over the railing right into the water on Saturday. Fort Myers police say the driver of the truck died at the hospital on Monday. He has been identified as 40-year-old Thomas Gorman. First responders worked quickly to pull the man out of the water in an effort to save his life.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Driver crashes into Fort Myers Family Dollar during medical emergency

A driver crashed into the front of a Family Dollar on Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers while suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 1 p.m., WINK News saw a silver Ford had crashed into the glass window and door to the Family Dollar located at 3269 Cleveland Ave. The Fort Myers Police Department, the Fort Myers Fire Department and EMS all responded.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

11-month-old drowns, dies in Cape Coral

Authorities are investigating a drowning that left an 11-month-old girl dead in Cape Coral. The incident happened in the 4800 block of Lucaya Drive on Friday. According to the Department of Children and Families, the infant was unresponsive in a bathtub she shared with her 3-year-old sibling. The two children...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man arrested after leading deputies on chase that ends in crash in North Naples

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A man was arrested after leading deputies on an overnight chase that ended in a crash in North Naples. Holley Delton Jones of Lehigh Acres was driving a bronze GMC Yukon on Wiggins Pass Road near U.S. 41 N. around midnight when deputies tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Instead of pulling over, Jones picked up speed and drove recklessly through traffic and a convenience store parking lot.
NAPLES, FL

