Man killed after cement truck rollover in Lehigh Acres
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A man is dead after losing control of his car and smashing directly into a cement truck in Lehigh Acres Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 6:39 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol. The man driving west on Lee Boulevard, approaching Westwing Lane, lost control...
Cape Coral police cracking down on ATV drivers
Cape Coral police officers are working to keep neighborhoods safe by working on a joint operation to stop people from driving ATVs illegally. It isn’t a new problem in the area because ATVs are mostly spotted zooming around at night. An empty lot along Chiquita Boulevard is where many...
One person killed in Lehigh Acres crash
Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed a fatal crash in the area of Lee Boulevard and Leanord Boulevard around 7 a.m. Wednesday
Two people arrested for leading police on chase before crashing into ditch
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man and a woman were arrested after leading police on a car chase before crashing the vehicle into a ditch. The Fort Myers Police Department engaged a black pickup truck in pursuit around 12:30 p.m. on Friday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office would assist and blocked traffic on Cemetery Road.
Deputies search for suspect seen rummaging through cars in Lehigh Acres
Lee County deputies want the public’s help in identifying an unknown suspect believed responsible for several Lehigh Acres car burglaries in the last week. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the most recent burglary occurred just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, when a homeowner in the 2800 block of 38th Street Southwest was awakened by his security system notifying him of movement in his driveway.
Lehigh Acres man sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking
A Lehigh Acres man was sentenced Wednesday morning to 10 years in prison for trafficking amphetamine. Tristan Rion Ornelas, 27, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison, with a minimum/mandatory of seven years, for the charge of trafficking in amphetamine – 28 grams or more. His prison sentence will be followed by five years of probation.
Lehigh Acres family searching for driver who fled from hit and run
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — One Lehigh Acres family is hoping for the public’s help in finding a person who left their car totaled in the middle of an intersection. “My instinct, I guess, was to catch him as fast as I could,” Judy Cales said. Cales is...
Man dies after crashing truck off US-41 bridge into Caloosahatchee River
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Caloosahatchee Bridge was shut down after a car crash sends a car off the bridge and into the river. According to Fort Myers Police, three cars were involved in a crash, sending one of them into the river. The Fort Myers police closed southbound...
Authorities search for Fort Myers bicycle thief
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the man who stole a bicycle on Warwick Circle in Fort Myers. The man was caught on surveillance stealing the green bicycle on October 9 around 5:30 p.m., according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
DeSoto K9 deputy tracks down meth and other narcotics during traffic stop
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — An Arcadia man was arrested after a traffic stop evolved into a massive drug bust. DeSoto County Sheriff Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Jonathan Tyson, 34 on Sunday night. During a search of the vehicle, K9 deputy Lucy was brought in to perform a free air sniff.
Collier County deputies investigating catalytic converter thefts from nonprofit delivery trucks
NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples nonprofit is struggling to make deliveries after catalytic converters were stolen from delivery trucks. The incident happened Thursday night at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church parking lot on Immokalee Road. Four vehicles were targeted, and the suspect(s) were able to avoid cameras. Feed Thy...
Car goes over Fort Myers bridge, driver badly hurt, Florida police say
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A driver remains in critical condition after their car went over a Fort Myers bridge and into the water below over the weekend, officials said. Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, crews with the Fort Myers Fire Department were called out to the Caloosahatchee Bridge after receiving a report that a car had flipped over the bridge.
How firefighters jumped into action to help man who crashed truck off Caloosahatchee Bridge
A truck speeds onto the Caloosahatchee Bridge and then bumps into another truck, causing the speeding truck to fly over the railing right into the water on Saturday. Fort Myers police say the driver of the truck died at the hospital on Monday. He has been identified as 40-year-old Thomas Gorman. First responders worked quickly to pull the man out of the water in an effort to save his life.
Neighbors react to news of unlicensed daycare where man was arrested
The arrest comes after a mother whose child attended the home daycare found a handwritten note in her child’s backpack referencing sexual activity.
North Port man accused of saving copy of explicit video from customer’s phone
A phone repair technician was arrested after Charlotte County deputies say he illegally accessed a customer’s private files on her device and sent himself a copy of an explicit video she had stored on it. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Cody Austin Terry, of North Port,...
Phone repair tech accused of sending customer's explicit video to himself
An employee at I-Fix in Port Charlotte is accused of accessing a customer's private files and sending himself an explicit video she had stored on her phone.
Driver crashes into Fort Myers Family Dollar during medical emergency
A driver crashed into the front of a Family Dollar on Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers while suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 1 p.m., WINK News saw a silver Ford had crashed into the glass window and door to the Family Dollar located at 3269 Cleveland Ave. The Fort Myers Police Department, the Fort Myers Fire Department and EMS all responded.
6-year-old’s body found buried under home; girl rescued
A man and woman were arrested and charged after the body of a 6-year-old boy was found buried under a hallway floor in a Lee County home, according a Arkansas State Police.
11-month-old drowns, dies in Cape Coral
Authorities are investigating a drowning that left an 11-month-old girl dead in Cape Coral. The incident happened in the 4800 block of Lucaya Drive on Friday. According to the Department of Children and Families, the infant was unresponsive in a bathtub she shared with her 3-year-old sibling. The two children...
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase that ends in crash in North Naples
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A man was arrested after leading deputies on an overnight chase that ended in a crash in North Naples. Holley Delton Jones of Lehigh Acres was driving a bronze GMC Yukon on Wiggins Pass Road near U.S. 41 N. around midnight when deputies tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Instead of pulling over, Jones picked up speed and drove recklessly through traffic and a convenience store parking lot.
