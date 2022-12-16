ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Justin Reid return to familiar state of Texas

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35gWpE_0jlCdseK00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few Kansas City Chiefs players are going to feel at home when they face the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be starting in his first NFL game in his home state, and safety Justin Reid will be facing the team that drafted him and he played on for four years.

Kansas City Chiefs can clinch AFC West, trip to playoffs this Sunday

Mahomes said he has a lot of extra family coming to the game.

“I went to the Cowboys stadium my first year when we played down there and didn’t get to play, but to get down to Houston it’s like a three-hour trip – three-and-a-half-hour trip from Tyler, Texas,” Mahomes said.

“I’m sure there will be more people that I know that are coming down to watch the game. It’ll be cool to kind of see some people and they’ll get to see me play in my home state, for sure.”

“I’m excited,” Reid said. “I have a lot of personal relationships with a lot of those guys, a lot of love for those players and the coaching staff. So it’s a fun game for me personally to go back and be in an atmosphere that I began my career in.”

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes practices with tape on throwing hand

Reid said the biggest difference between the two teams is that Houston is in a rebuilding phase and the Chiefs are in a championship phase.

“(Nick) Caserio and Lovie Smith I’m sure do a great job of rebuilding that culture and building the Texans back up again,” he said.

While the 1-10-1 Texans are a long shot to win this game, players like Mahomes and Reid will have some sentimental value going into the big state of Texas.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
People

Patrick Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling Wasn't Afraid of Santa but Was Scared of the Chiefs Mascot

“We have to make sure we keep him away from her until she gets older,” the Super Bowl-winning quarterback joked in an interview on Tuesday Sterling Skye Mahomes was quite the VIP at the recent Kansas City Chiefs' holiday party.  Brittany and Patrick Mahomes brought their 22-month-old daughter to the event where she got to meet two very special guests: Santa Claus and the Chiefs mascot, K.C. Wolf aka Wolfie.  "It was awesome," Patrick said of his little girl meeting Santa on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris

The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game

Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Suspended Today

The NFL world was highly critical of the league's referees after an improbable comeback attempt was almost completed by the Commanders on "Sunday Night Football," only to be doomed by some highly-questionable flags. Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden even got in on the fun; floating the idea of a...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games

On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Interview

After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to the a thrilling overtime win over the Houston Texans, QB Patrick Mahomes was in a great mood for his postgame interview. Speaking to a reporter after the game, Mahomes praised his teammates and his coaches for keeping him in a position to succeed week after week and even praised the Texans for giving him a tough game. He said it felt great to get a win with their help near his hometown.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Former First Round Pick

The Seattle Seahawks are signing someone off their practice squad on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are signing former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell to their 53-man roster. The wide receiver will be on there for the remainder of the season. Treadwell has made three appearances for the...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife Controversy

Patrick Mahomes' wife was once again trending on social media during his team's game on Sunday. This time, Brittany Mahomes took issue with the NFL referees and the opposing team's players. Brittany Mahomes' controversial tweets went viral on social media. It's not hard to see why. "Im confused, we are...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy