KYTV
Springfield Police give insight how to identify police pretenders
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -After an incident on December 11th, when Nathan Smith impersonated a police officer and assaulted a woman, Springfield Police say there are a few things you can do if you run into one of these police pretenders. “If somebody knocks on your door, obviously they should be...
KYTV
Vandals hit church in Clever, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tis the season for people to fill churches for Christmas time services across the Ozarks. But for one congregation an unwelcomed intruder violated their space. “It’s definitely put us on high alert,” said Drew Gammill. He says something wasn’t quite right when he arrived...
Ozark County Times
Law enforcement pursuit from Howell County ends in arrest near Bakersfield Saturday
Magnum J. Price of West Plains reportedly led Howell County Sheriff’s Deputies on a vehicle pursuit into Ozark County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17. A post on the HCSD Facebook page says that the incident began around 1:25 p.m. Saturday when Howell County Deputy Seth Smith attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Camaro on Garner Blvd. in West Plains, but the vehicle he attempted to stop failed to pull over or yield to his emergency lights and sirens.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Greene County on forgery charge
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is a woman charged with forgery. 51-year-old Christina Marie Allen is wanted in Greene County. Court records show Allen has previously lived in Springfield. Investigators say she also has connections in the Marionville area. Allen has hearts tattooed on her...
UPDATE: Jury trial set for 2021 Branson double homicide
UPDATE 12/20/22 — Torres has a jury trial scheduled for 8 a.m. on June 5, 2023. The trial is scheduled to last until June 9 or until completed. Torres also has a criminal setting scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2023. Original story, published Dec. 30, 2021: BRANSON, Mo. — Branson Police have announced […]
Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri men sentenced for scheming to steal catalytic converters in multi-million dollar operation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. The following suspects were sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
KTLO
Man blacks out in court complex
Michael R. Hobbs II has made a number of appearances in Baxter County Circuit Court recently in an attempt to have property seized by the Mountain Home Police Department in July 2021 returned to him. On a recent visit, the 31-year-old Hobbs passed out on the floor of the court...
KTTS
Former Branson Police Sergeant Named Forsyth Police Chief
(KTTS News) — A former Branson Police sergeant who resigned after he was suspended has been hired as the police chief in Forsyth. The Board of Aldermen voted three to one to hire Pat Gray. He takes over for former Police Chief David Forrest, who resigned in October. Gray...
KTLO
Man files odd legal document in probation revocation case
Adam Wetstein (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A petition filed to revoke the probation of a 32-year-old Mountain Home man has been dismissed by the state. The action was announced during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. The petition was filed in late August after...
bransontrilakesnews.com
City of Hollister introduces new app
The city of Hollister has recently created an app for mobile devices to notify residents with important information. Available for Apple and Android devices, the new City of Hollister app will provide one location to find a calendar of events, applications, contact details for city associates and up-to-date information that is happening in Hollister.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Area residents take the plunge for good cause
On Thursday, Dec. 15, Christian Action Ministries hosted the ‘Plunge for Hunger’ event, where participants braved the cold to jump into the Taneycomo Lake at Lilley’s Landing. CAM raised their goal of $10,000 with this event to help feed the food insecure in the area. Those taking...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Four Branson first responders honored
A quartet of Branson’s first responders were honored at the Branson Board of Aldermen meeting Dec. 13 for their efforts above and beyond to help a resident who found themselves in a very unique situation. Firefighters Joshua Burton, Dalton Pennington, and Billy Wayne Kepford, and Police Sgt. Stan Kauffman...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth hires Pat Gray as new Police Chief
The Forsyth Aldermen voted 3 to 1 to hire former Branson Police Sergeant Pat Gray, who recently resigned from the Branson Police Department following a suspension and HR investigation, as the city’s new Police Chief on Monday. Dec. 19. The city of Forsyth has been searching for a replacement...
koamnewsnow.com
Police release name in fatal weekend Marionville crash
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (LAWRENCE COUNTY) - Authorities release the name of a woman who died in a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County, Missouri. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says Penelope (Penny) Miller died from injuries in a crash on Saturday in Marionville. The crash happened around 4:24 pm near the intersection of...
KTLO
Salem man arrested after breaking into multiple apartments
A Salem man has been arrested on multiple felony charges for breaking into multiple apartments early Sunday morning. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department was dispatched to an apartment complex Sunday morning on a report of a male breaking into an apartment. Multiple victims have alleged 32-year-old Blake Giller entered their residences without permission.
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Sunday Overnight Forecast
Clouds and cold temperatures ahead of major cold wave ahead of Christmas. Clouds and cold temperatures ahead of major cold wave ahead of Christmas. Area churches opening doors to needy in the winter …. Several churches in the Springfield area are preparing to take in homeless as dangerous winter weather...
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
Silver Dollar City fined over $14,000 after park employee death
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is fining Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, after a park employee died earlier this year.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Stone County Christmas Store opened
Unite Table Rock Lake held its 3rd Annual Stone County Christmas Store on Sunday, Dec. 11, and Monday Dec. 12. The organization took over the Stone County Christmas assistance in 2020 when LOVE Inc. closed their doors. The program is an annual event in which families in Stone County can register their children to receive gifts for Christmas. The children must be residents of Stone County and be eligible for free or reduced lunches. The program is open to children 0 to 18 years of age.
