Zendaya wishes all the best for her character Rue Bennett in Euphoria. The star recently sat down with her co-stars Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow at a special screening of Season 2’s fifth episode, titled “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” in which Rue runs from the police and her mother from taking her to rehab, after exposing Cassie(Sydney Sweeney)’s secret relationship with Nate (Jacob Elordi). Zendaya shared, “There was a much sadder ending to this season, and so we were thinking, ‘We can’t leave her here, she means too much to us.’ I think, collectively, as a people, we all needed a little bit of hope. We needed something to look forward to, some goodness and some joy, and trying to find that in a very painful time.”

2 DAYS AGO