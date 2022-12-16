Read full article on original website
John Mayer Unpacks His F-ckboy Tendencies on Latest Episode of 'Call Her Daddy'
On the latest episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy, everyone’s fav musician with a guitar, John Mayer, addressed dating while sober — and with a reputation. “That is what that is,” the Grammy Award winner responded to the claim that he was a “womanizer.” “That’s the role I play on the big TV show I didn’t write, but that’s fine. Maybe I had a hand in it or something,” somewhat absolving himself of responsibility.
Zendaya Hopes for a "Little Bit of Happiness" for Rue in 'Euphoria' Season 3
Zendaya wishes all the best for her character Rue Bennett in Euphoria. The star recently sat down with her co-stars Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow at a special screening of Season 2’s fifth episode, titled “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” in which Rue runs from the police and her mother from taking her to rehab, after exposing Cassie(Sydney Sweeney)’s secret relationship with Nate (Jacob Elordi). Zendaya shared, “There was a much sadder ending to this season, and so we were thinking, ‘We can’t leave her here, she means too much to us.’ I think, collectively, as a people, we all needed a little bit of hope. We needed something to look forward to, some goodness and some joy, and trying to find that in a very painful time.”
Cardi B Seemingly Hints at Wanting To Have Another Baby
Is Cardi B ready to have another baby? Maybe. The rapper recently took to Twitter to tease that for her the more is the merrier. “I want a big family,” she tweeted on Monday, December 19. While that’s no indication on when and if she will welcome baby No. 3, we do know that Cardi’s main priority right now motherhood. Cardi has two children — Kulture, 4, and Wave, 1 — both of whom she shares with her husband, Offset.
Zendaya's Textured 'Boyfriend' Bob Has Us Ready to Risk It All
Zendaya just debuted her shortest hairstyle yet, and we’re all about it. Just in time for the new year, the actor showed off a soft-textured short bob, while attending the Euphoria FYC event at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles. Attending with co-stars Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya wore a sophisticated Schiaparelli Fall 2023 look, consisting of a short-sleeved black top with a sleek pencil skirt, paired with Christian Louboutin pumps.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Host Lavish Birthday Party for Mason
Kourtney Kardashian and her former partner Scott Disick reunited over the weekend to host a special party for their son Mason’s 13th birthday. The former couple arrived separately to the event, and it appears that Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker was not in attendance. Held at the Offsunset Lounge in West Hollywood, the star-studded Bar Mitzvah party saw all other members of the family in attendance, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
Jenna Ortega Drops Her "Wednesday Addams" Pigtails for a Gothic-Chic Wolf Haircut
Wednesday Addams has us in a chokehold, but it’s possible that her counterpart Jenna Ortega is really the one we’re obsessed with. Not only does she have amazing style, but her fabulous shaggy wolf cut has us all foaming at the mouth. Ortega has rid herself of the...
Is Ariana Grande Taking a Break from Music?
Ariana Grande just made a pretty subtle change to her Instagram bio, and fans think it might be a sign that she’s about to take a break from her music career. The singer recently removed the profile category ‘Musician’ from her Instagram account, leaving her r.e.m. beauty website as the only indicator on her page. It’s not the first time we’ve seen a successful musician with a brand take a break and pivot towards the business side of things (ahem, Rihanna) so it’s safe to say that Ari may just be entering her Fenty era.
Bad Bunny Previews an Upcoming Song Seemingly Dropping by the End of the Year
Bad Bunny is getting ready to release a hot new single. The Puerto Rican artist shared a snippet of an upcoming track, which he could be releasing before the end of 2022. “This is to close out the year,” he said while previewing the track in a TikTok video. Based on the snippet, the forthcoming single gives off a similar vibe to his song “Efecto” from his latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, with a hint of trap, paying homage to his earlier music.
Gwyneth Paltrow on How To Avoid "Bad Blood" During Messy Breakups
In a recent Instagram Q&A, Gwyneth Paltrow, actor and creator of wellness brand Goop, shares her tip for avoiding messy breakups. It’s no secret that breakups are the absolute f-cking worst, especially when you have a shared community and assets. Paltrow’s cheat code to keeping it cute and out of the blogs is a dating expert-approved process called conscious uncoupling.
"Revenge Makeup" Is TikTok’s Ultimate Solve To Getting Over the Case of the Ex
Since Princess Diana‘s 1994 LBD reemergence from the scandal of then husband, King Charles, revenge dressing has become a legitimate way for people navigating the murky waters of heartbreak. TikTok has turned that trend into a “thing,” bringing forth “revenge makeup.”. Amassing over two million views...
Jordyn Woods Denies Throwing Shade at Kylie Jenner on TikTok
Jordyn Woods is setting the record straight and letting everyone know she was not throwing shade at her former best friend Kylie Jenner. Earlier this month, Woods hopped on a TikTok trend where she hid her lips before showing off her naturally full pout. She captioned the post, “Thanks mom and dad for these genetics,” and viewers seemingly took that as a jab at Jenner. Before the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan rose to social media fame and started her Kylie Cosmetics empire, she plumped up her lips with filler in 2015 when she was 17 years old.
Instagram Launches Its 2022 Recap Series Ideal for Your End-Of-Year Reel Templates
Instagram has launched its 2022 recap, a series of reels by Bad Bunny, Stranger Things‘ Priah Ferguson, DJ Khaled and rapper Badshah. The best part of the reels is that in addition to seeing how some of your favorite stars summed up their year, you can do the same using the template of your choosing for your own personalized reel.
Bella Hadid Shows Off Flowing Honey Mermaid Waves in Aspen
Bella Hadid continues to be a bonafide style chameleon as the 26-year-old debuted flowing mermaid waves, while celebrating sister Gigi‘s Aspen store opening for her new brand Guest In Residence. Launching this past September, the clothing label offers elevated cashmere knitwear in the form of colorful balaclavas, saturated sweaters and knits.
How Lionel Messi Manifested His Ultimate Ride or Die, Antonela Roccuzzo
As professional soccer player Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo shared a sweet moment post-FIFA World Cup Win, the world wondered where this love story began. Messi met Antonela Roccuzzo, the daughter of a supermarket owner, in 1996 after frequenting her city of Rosario, Argentina. Messi and his mate, Lucas Scaglia often visited the town and its hot spots like the shore, which Antonela eventually tagged along for.
Fans Are Not Impressed With Kim Kardashian's Party Outfit
Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian reunited with former best pal Paris Hilton to celebrate the holidays with a lavish Christmas party, but it appears that Kim didn’t quite partake in the festive fit memo. The Hilton girls abided by a pretty formal dress code, both wearing red festive looks,...
Gigi Hadid Cements the ”Shadow Root” Trend Will Be a Stunner for Winter 2023
There’s no denying that Gigi Hadid is an Instagram selfie queen. The model stamps this theory by posting a selfie highlighting her natural hair color regrowth, rocking the “shadow root” hair trend. We may have caught you too fast with “shadow roots,” but those with hair dye...
Billie Eilish Celebrates Her 21st Birthday
Billie Eilish turned 21 this past weekend and celebrated her birthday with an all-star Christmas-themed party. Wearing a sexy ensemble Mrs. Claus would approve of, the Grammy award-winning singer donned a fitted bright red dress with a snow white fur trim. She completed her festive look with a matching cape and gloves.
Leo Messi's World Cup Photos Become the Most-Liked Instagram Post Ever
Shortly after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Leo Messi shared a series of photos on Instagram, which has now become the most-liked post on the platform. In the post, the pro soccer player is showing off his trophy. Other pics include happily posing with his teammates. As of writing this article, Messi’s World Cup post has nearly 66 million likes, surpassing the previous IG record set by the famous egg, who seemingly was created solely to surpass Kylie Jenner’s record of 18 million likes.
RM of BTS on His Debut Solo Album 'Indigo' and Becoming More Like a "Wild Flower"
RM of BTS, real name Kim Namjun, finished off the year 2022 with a bang, releasing his first-ever solo album Indigo comprised of 10 tracks featuring names like Erykah Badu, Mahalia, Anderson .Paak and more. The release marked a major moment for the K-pop artist in his career — it...
