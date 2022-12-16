ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo DPW Commissioner details city preparations for this weekend's snowfall

By Max Faery
WBEN 930AM
 5 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo's Department of Public Works is geared up this weekend for the bands of snow that are expected to come through all parts of Buffalo.

DPW Commissioner Nate Marton gave an update according to the National Weather Service on expectations on the whereabouts the snow will land and when.

"Friday night tonight into tomorrow morning, up until about daybreak, we're seeing an unorganized band, but it's still going to drop a few inches of snow to Saturday out to Saturday morning, Saturday throughout the day is when that band is really going to be organized as we're being told and it'll drop snow across the city, with a focus focused in the southern parts of the city and the indications are from what National Weather Service tells us that Broadway might be that sort of dividing line, north of that a little less snow, and again to the southern parts of city, that heavier snow," says Marton.

The southern parts of the city could receive up to 12-18 inches of snow according the the National Weather Service, which could drop into Orchard Park.

Marton says his team is ready for the snow, "Our fleet is ready we'll have crews out tonight, pre-salting this is a good amount of snow from an early standpoint to do some pre-salting and then ramping that up throughout the course of the evening to have in the neighborhood of about 30 heavy duty vehicles. Those plows and and lifts clearing streets across the city, once the snow really starts to organize itself. [In terms of] assistance from New York State, we've had conversations with them this morning already, we'll have another conversation with them this afternoon, coordinating their assistance, we're anticipating some of their assistance throughout the storm, we're just coordinating exactly what that's going to be. This storm, it seems like less than what we saw in November, that historic level. So we're not looking at a hauling process, it's really going to be a clearing process."

Marton says the GPS tracking on the plows should be functional for this snowfall as it had malfunctions and wasn't accurate during the last storm.

Marton also notes that there shouldn't be any changes to garbage and recycling next week.

See the player below to hear the full announcements from the DPW Commissioner:

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
