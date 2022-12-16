Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Icy into Thursday, freezing rain by Friday
SEATTLE - After snow fell across Western Washington Tuesday, we're tracking frigid temperatures and icy side streets into Thursday. By Friday morning, our next round of active, wintry weather could arrive. This time, freezing rain could be a major concern. In the short term, we're forecasting highs to only reach...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Snow fades away for now, but extremely cold temperatures take over
SEATTLE - What a wild weather day across the region!. Our high today for Sea-Tac happened this morning with a reading of 42, but soon after a cold front hit the area dropping temperatures quickly. Let's get right into our weather and traffic headlines moving forward:. Overnight expect bone-chilling temperatures...
KOMO News
Western Washington covered in snow, ice on 1st day of winter
WASHINGTON STATE — Wednesday marks the first day of winter — the winter solstice — and the weather is fitting the description across the Puget Sound region. Washingtonians in general will be shivering, if outside, throughout the shortest day of the year – 8 hours, 25 minutes, 25 seconds of daylight, to be exact. On the bright side, daylight only lengthens after Wednesday toward the spring equinox in March.
KOMO News
Cold air and below freezing temperatures hit western Washington as Wednesday begins
SEATTLE — Temperatures are expected to be below freezing with near record breaking cold for parts of western Washington on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. A weather system brought another round of lowland snow to parts of western Washington Tuesday. (If viewing this story in our mobile app, open in...
q13fox.com
Snow to wrap up, temperatures to drop
Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Rain-snow line moves north bringing snow to North Sound, rain to South Sound
SEATTLE - Rain and snow is falling across Puget Sound as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in the days to come. The snow will continue to accumulate through the Tuesday morning and will begin to clear out in the afternoon. Snow totals are going to range, depending on where you are. The further north you are, the better odds of seeing higher snow totals. The further south you are, the more likely you'll experience rain and a winter mix at times.
WEATHER UPDATE: Where’s the snow at? Here’s the Tuesday morning update
UPDATE DEC. 20, 2022, 8:30 a.m.: The expected snow appears to have fizzled out – at least for our area – as it’s been raining and the temperature is around 41 degrees as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, 2022. This is why accurately predicting the...
q13fox.com
Seattle: Snow to continue for some, rain for others
Snow arrived in the Seattle-metro area and it's expected to wrap up in the early afternoon. Snow will continue for some and others will get rain.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Next system arriving Monday night will bring lowland snow
SEATTLE - It is going to be freezing overnight. A lot of the snow showers will dry up, but I can't rule out a few flurries here and there. Here is a look at your forecast:. The *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* has been extended through 4 a.m. Monday for those in the foothills and cascades. Snow accumulation will be limited to grassy surfaces in the low.
KOMO News
Freezing rain expected to create dangerous road conditions
Road crews are working to stay ahead of potentially dangerous weather conditions that are expected in western Washington over the next few days. Freezing rain is a possibility from Thursday night to Friday morning and bitter-cold temperatures are already setting in across many areas, according to the National Weather Service.
Here's which areas saw the most snow around western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Some residents in northwestern Washington woke up to several inches of snow on Tuesday, taking the brunt of a weather system that barely dusted some areas around the south Puget Sound. Fifteen inches of snow piled up in Blaine, near the Canadian border. Bellingham also...
natureworldnews.com
Washington Expects Arctic Blast Into the Weekend, Blizzard Brings 18-Inch Snow
An Arctic blast lures in a blizzard with 18-inch snow and high wind speeds across Washington. Several road troubles are reported in the area. Washington's weather affects the neighboring state of Seattle, where flights have been canceled. Winter Storm Warning, 18-Inch Snow. As the rest of the nation prepares for...
How Cold Will Yakima Get This Week? Minus How Many Degrees? Brrr!
If the polar bears up north are tired of wearing their Bermuda shorts, they should head down south to Washington this week. A combination of snow and cold temperatures will get teeth chattering in the PNW. How Cold Will it Get This Week in Washington?. In Yakima, the forecast is...
q13fox.com
LIVE UPDATES: Snoqualmie Pass reopens after hours-long closure; freezing temps overnight
SEATTLE - Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places. FOX 13 chief meteorologist Lisa Villegas said temperature are expected to be freezing overnight into Wednesday, so roads with...
Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of Western Washington
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Most of Monday will be relatively dry with the exception of isolated pockets of light snow and highs in the 20s and low 30s, but that won’t last — more snow is on the way starting this evening. By Monday evening and through most...
KGMI
Treacherous roads, whiteout conditions across Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There is a winter storm warning in effect for Whatcom and Skagit counties until 7 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, December 20th. The National Weather Service says total snow accumulation from this storm should be between 3 to 6 inches, but parts of our area could see up to 9 more inches before the snow stops.
q13fox.com
Local organizations expand shelters ahead of Puget Sound snowfall
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - The snowy conditions are just part of the problem in Snohomish County this week. On top of the dangerous, snow covered roads, the temperatures are dropping overnight to dangerous levels. In Marysville, LINC NW is expanding the number of beds in the Marysville Cold Weather Shelter. "I...
q13fox.com
Tomorrow's forecast: Lowland snow for some and dangerous wind chills
Seattle - It's going to be cold with isolated showers and flurries tonight. Most of the area will be dry as temperatures continue to fluctuated between the mid-upper 30s. Here is a look at your morning forecast:. Tomorrow is hent he fun begins! Temperatures will be in the 30s for...
US braces for Arctic Christmas weather; winter storm warning issued in Washington
An Arctic blast is threatening to dump much of the U.S. in dangerously cold temperatures in the days ahead of Christmas, threatening to impact holiday travel.
q13fox.com
Edmonds residents, crews prepare for storm and power outages
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Expected snowfall has residents in the North Sound preparing for potential power outages and icy roads, especially after the last storm left, people without power for hours. Resident, Kathy Jones "I lost it (power last snow storm) for about 20 hours actually, down here." This time,...
