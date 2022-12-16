ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Icy into Thursday, freezing rain by Friday

SEATTLE - After snow fell across Western Washington Tuesday, we're tracking frigid temperatures and icy side streets into Thursday. By Friday morning, our next round of active, wintry weather could arrive. This time, freezing rain could be a major concern. In the short term, we're forecasting highs to only reach...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Western Washington covered in snow, ice on 1st day of winter

WASHINGTON STATE — Wednesday marks the first day of winter — the winter solstice — and the weather is fitting the description across the Puget Sound region. Washingtonians in general will be shivering, if outside, throughout the shortest day of the year – 8 hours, 25 minutes, 25 seconds of daylight, to be exact. On the bright side, daylight only lengthens after Wednesday toward the spring equinox in March.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Snow to wrap up, temperatures to drop

Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Rain-snow line moves north bringing snow to North Sound, rain to South Sound

SEATTLE - Rain and snow is falling across Puget Sound as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in the days to come. The snow will continue to accumulate through the Tuesday morning and will begin to clear out in the afternoon. Snow totals are going to range, depending on where you are. The further north you are, the better odds of seeing higher snow totals. The further south you are, the more likely you'll experience rain and a winter mix at times.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Next system arriving Monday night will bring lowland snow

SEATTLE - It is going to be freezing overnight. A lot of the snow showers will dry up, but I can't rule out a few flurries here and there. Here is a look at your forecast:. The *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* has been extended through 4 a.m. Monday for those in the foothills and cascades. Snow accumulation will be limited to grassy surfaces in the low.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Freezing rain expected to create dangerous road conditions

Road crews are working to stay ahead of potentially dangerous weather conditions that are expected in western Washington over the next few days. Freezing rain is a possibility from Thursday night to Friday morning and bitter-cold temperatures are already setting in across many areas, according to the National Weather Service.
WASHINGTON STATE
KGMI

Treacherous roads, whiteout conditions across Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There is a winter storm warning in effect for Whatcom and Skagit counties until 7 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, December 20th. The National Weather Service says total snow accumulation from this storm should be between 3 to 6 inches, but parts of our area could see up to 9 more inches before the snow stops.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Local organizations expand shelters ahead of Puget Sound snowfall

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - The snowy conditions are just part of the problem in Snohomish County this week. On top of the dangerous, snow covered roads, the temperatures are dropping overnight to dangerous levels. In Marysville, LINC NW is expanding the number of beds in the Marysville Cold Weather Shelter. "I...
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

Edmonds residents, crews prepare for storm and power outages

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Expected snowfall has residents in the North Sound preparing for potential power outages and icy roads, especially after the last storm left, people without power for hours. Resident, Kathy Jones "I lost it (power last snow storm) for about 20 hours actually, down here." This time,...
EDMONDS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy