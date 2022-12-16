ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Man charged with murder convicted on firearm complaint

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRjNH_0jlCd39s00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man who is charged with murder has been sentenced for a separate crime.

Octavio Sanchez has been c harged with first-degree murder related to the 2018 death of Margarita Sandoval.

Concerns grew about Sandoval when family members didn’t hear from her after moving in with Octavio Sanchez and Desiree Sanchez.

Westmoore HS student killed in crash identified

In May of 2021, Norman police were called to Sanchez’s home following a complaint.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a decomposing body wrapped in a plastic box.

Court documents say Sandoval’s death was ruled a homicide. Even after she disappeared, court documents claim that the pair continued to collect on her Social Security checks.

In addition to finding the body, investigators also found a firearm hidden in a trash can in the kitchen and a loaded 16-round magazine.

Police say they found more than eight pounds of marijuana, scales, and several vacuum baggies containing marijuana residue.

Oklahoma attorney, alleged boyfriend/client face drug charges following search warrant

In addition to being charged with the murder, Octavio Sanchez was federally indicted on a count of illegally possessing a firearm.

He was found guilty on that charge and sentenced to 120 months in prison.

Sanchez has yet to go to trial for the murder charge.

Sanchez was also charged for conspiracy, fraud, and identity theft related to his misuse of Social Security benefits and tax stimulus payments.

Sanchez’s previous criminal history includes convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a deadly weapon, possession of controlled substances, and burglary.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Police: Man Who Allegedly Threw Fire Bomb Into Apartment Shot, Killed

A man was found wounded near a burning home Tuesday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. OCPD says that officers and firefighters were called to the same location near the 7200 block of NW 122nd and discovered the shooting victim in a car that had left the roadway in the 11500 block of N. Rockwell. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the fire and shooting are related.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Charges Dropped Against Oklahoma County Pastor

Oklahoma County prosecutors drop charges against pastor and candidate for county clerk. Derrick Scobey was charged with misdemeanor charges in connection with a 2021 protest against the execution of Julius Jones. Scobey thanked outgoing district attorney David Prater for the decision writing on Facebook saying he was grateful for the decision.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Edmond officer honored for helping during mental health crisis

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – After spending more than two decades in the line of duty, an Edmond police sergeant is being honored for his passion and the good he does in the community. “It’s great we get to help people and specifically serve as mental health liaison for the...
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

Norman police respond to possible homicide

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- Norman police are responding to the scene of a possible homicide Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Lexington St, said the Norman police department. Authorities say they have found one victim. Police ask for people to stay away from the area. This is a developing story.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

KFOR

46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy