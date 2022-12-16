Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com
Western Taney Fire District announces latest graduates
The Western Taney County Fire Protection District held a graduation for the most recent batch of Rookie School graduates on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the district’s Facebook page, seven of the graduates are now serving at fire stations throughout the fire district. Three of them joined in for the 60 hour basic training class from the Cedar Creek Fire District.
bransontrilakesnews.com
The Reeds Spring School helps provide food to families
The Reeds Spring School District came together to help provide food for some families during the Christmas break. Fifty-eight Reeds Spring School District families were given extra food to help keep them fed through the two week break. The food came from the district’s annual food drive. Every building in the district participated throughout the months of November and December to provide a variety of food to be distributed. The district’s counselors helped to determine which families qualified for the assistance.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Royal Oak to close Branson plant
Around 48 Branson workers were given a Christmas gift of having to move or find another job as Royal Oak announced they will be closing their Branson manufacturing plant and moving out of the region where the company was founded. The company’s announcement comes months after they announced completion of...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson man named Realtor of the Year
A Branson area realtor has been named the 2022 Realtor of the Year by the Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors. Dave Dove with Gerken & Associates Realtors received the honor. The award is given each year to one of the over 500 agents who are part of the Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors whom the judges feel represents the “spirit, enthusiasm, and professionalism” of the best members of their industry.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Area residents take the plunge for good cause
On Thursday, Dec. 15, Christian Action Ministries hosted the ‘Plunge for Hunger’ event, where participants braved the cold to jump into the Taneycomo Lake at Lilley’s Landing. CAM raised their goal of $10,000 with this event to help feed the food insecure in the area. Those taking...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Alderman announces mayoral run
A Branson alderman who has been serving for less than a year has announced he is looking to move to a bigger seat. Chuck Rodriguez filed the paperwork to run for mayor. A press statement sent to the Branson Tri-Lakes News said Rodriguez plans to focus on bringing “honesty, transparency, and respect for all Board members” to the Board of Aldermen.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Gary Wayne Allman
Gary Wayne Allman, 80, of Springfield, MO passed away at home on December 13, 2022 after battling esophageal cancer, with his partner Anne Cox by his side. Gary was born in Aurora, to high school sweethearts Wayne Allman and Wava George. Gary served in Vietnam in the Army JAG Corps, Gary was honorably discharged at the rank of Captain in 1972.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth hires Pat Gray as new Police Chief
The Forsyth Aldermen voted 3 to 1 to hire former Branson Police Sergeant Pat Gray, who recently resigned from the Branson Police Department following a suspension and HR investigation, as the city’s new Police Chief on Monday. Dec. 19. The city of Forsyth has been searching for a replacement...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Alderman receive presentation on 76 Strip redesign
It’s possible the redesign of 76 Country Boulevard could have less lanes on the roadway, fewer driveway entrances, and more public “green space” aimed at encouraging pedestrian traffic rather than vehicular traffic. The Branson Board of Aldermen received a presentation about the next phase of development from...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Stone County Christmas Store opened
Unite Table Rock Lake held its 3rd Annual Stone County Christmas Store on Sunday, Dec. 11, and Monday Dec. 12. The organization took over the Stone County Christmas assistance in 2020 when LOVE Inc. closed their doors. The program is an annual event in which families in Stone County can register their children to receive gifts for Christmas. The children must be residents of Stone County and be eligible for free or reduced lunches. The program is open to children 0 to 18 years of age.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Edward Lee Jacobs
Edward Lee Jacobs, of Reeds Spring passed away on September 17, 2022 in Sun City, AZ. Eddie was a lifelong resident of Reeds Spring. He retired from Silver Dollar City in 2004, after which he spent 17 more years with Home Depot. He was proceeded in death by his father...
bransontrilakesnews.com
SIX celebrates the season with food drive, holiday show, new Christmas album
SIX is ending the year with a bang as the sextet of brothers prepare to wrap up their annual Christmas food drive, close out their 2022 show season and the recent release their all-new Christmas album. Dubbed “An Orchestra of Human Voices,” the Dick Clark’s American Bandstand production features the...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Four Branson first responders honored
A quartet of Branson’s first responders were honored at the Branson Board of Aldermen meeting Dec. 13 for their efforts above and beyond to help a resident who found themselves in a very unique situation. Firefighters Joshua Burton, Dalton Pennington, and Billy Wayne Kepford, and Police Sgt. Stan Kauffman...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister City Council approves shooting range agreement
The city of Hollister and the Hollister Police Department recently came to an agreement with the Thorp Creek Private Shooting Range in Kirbyville, for use of the range for training purposes, which was approved by Hollister City Council members on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to the proposed arrangement, the Hollister...
bransontrilakesnews.com
The state with the highest heating bill this winter may surprise you: It's not Alaska
MoneyGeek analyzed data from the Energy Information Administration to find which states are expected to have the highest heating prices this year. Originally published on moneygeek.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
bransontrilakesnews.com
City of Hollister introduces new app
The city of Hollister has recently created an app for mobile devices to notify residents with important information. Available for Apple and Android devices, the new City of Hollister app will provide one location to find a calendar of events, applications, contact details for city associates and up-to-date information that is happening in Hollister.
Comments / 0