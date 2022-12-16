ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 1

Related
Augusta Free Press

Farm Credit of the Virginias gives $15,000 to local charities

Farm Credit of the Virginias helped a number of local organizations meet their year-end donation goals – dividing $15,000 among 25 charities in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland. The annual donation was made on behalf of Farm Credit of the Virginias’ customer-owners and business affiliates. “Our association is...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy