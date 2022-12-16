Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Virginia home sales register sharp decline; rent prices also down from last year
Virginia home sales registered the sharpest decline in more than a decade in the month of November. According to a home sales report released by Virginia REALTORS®, there were 7,681 sales statewide in November – 4,453 fewer than last November, or a 36.7 percent decrease. In November, there...
Augusta Free Press
The Great Resignation (CONTINUED): 120K Virginians quit their jobs in October
The Virginia Employment Commission tells us Monday that 120,000 Virginians quit their jobs, after 106,000 quit jobs in September. The quits accounted for three-quarters of all job separations last month, according to the data. This as employers are struggling to find people for their open jobs. The data, providing by...
Augusta Free Press
Farm Credit of the Virginias gives $15,000 to local charities
Farm Credit of the Virginias helped a number of local organizations meet their year-end donation goals – dividing $15,000 among 25 charities in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland. The annual donation was made on behalf of Farm Credit of the Virginias’ customer-owners and business affiliates. “Our association is...
Augusta Free Press
Jobs of the future: Solar developer training students for careers in clean energy
Secure Solar Futures, a solar developer of on-site clean energy for schools, hospitals and businesses, launched a new solar education program group. The group will unify and expand the company’s services to help its solar power customers at K-12 public and independent schools bring rooftop solar into the classroom.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia taking first steps to widen the ’64 Gap’ between Richmond, Williamsburg
Virginia is finally taking steps to do something about that annoying 29-mile section of Interstate 64 known as the 64 Gap – where the interstate narrows from three to two lanes in each direction between Richmond and Williamsburg. It being a roads project, it’s going to be slow going...
Augusta Free Press
Gas back below $3 a gallon in Virginia: Diesel should be heading down soon as well
Patrick De Haan at GasBuddy told us weeks ago that gas would be below $3 a gallon by Christmas, and, crikey, he’s right. GasBuddy has the average for a gallon of gas in Virginia at $2.99 a gallon on Monday morning, down 11.5 cents a gallon over the past week.
Augusta Free Press
AAA: When winter weather arrives, tips to be prepared for the unexpected
As Virginia residents prepare for ice and snow in the forecast, most people remember to stock up on bread and milk and other necessities. But if you are on the road when bad weather strikes, it’s important to be prepared in case you are stranded for an extended period of time.
Augusta Free Press
VDOT to suspend road construction work for Christmas, New Year’s holidays
With the holidays hopping and the new year around the corner, the Virginia Department of Transportation will help ease your travel to celebrate with friends and family this winter. VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for:
Augusta Free Press
Snow, ice, flash freeze on the way; black ice possible through holiday weekend
The forecast for the next couple of days is shaping up, and snow, ice and a flash freeze are all possible from early Thursday morning through Friday afternoon in the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid travel during the pending winter storm and black-ice...
