Life-threatening temps, wind chills impact western Neb. Wednesday, Thursday
The National Weather Service is forecasting life-threatening wind chills Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will drop Wednesday night rapidly, falling 30 degrees over a three-hour period, as a polar cold front will plunge overnight lows on Wednesday to -19, and a high on Thursday of -5. Light snow with less than...
'It's going to be very dangerous': Severe winter weather grips Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter storm warnings have been issued over much of the midwest and Nebraska is feeling the effects. On Wednesday morning in Norfolk, wind chills were down to -4 and it’s only expected to get colder as the week goes on. The distance operations maintenance manager for...
Multiple hazard warnings in effect as life-threatening Arctic cold front bears down on Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It might be around 39 degrees in Cheyenne now, but the temperature is expected to quickly plummet into subzero territory today as dangerously cold air moves through Wyoming. “Latest surface observations indicate the leading edge of the brutally cold arctic airmass from just south of Alliance,...
Brutal cold and accumulating snow likely during Christmas traveling
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- With Christmas traveling starting Wednesday, the weather conditions will not be as jolly with very brutal cold and accumulating snowfall likely during the this time. Before we get to the traveling, conditions for our Tuesday will be on the chilly side with highs in the...
Winter Storm Warning in effect
Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
Winter weather advisory: What areas of Colorado are impacted?
A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as an arctic front pushes into Colorado brining dangerously cold temperatures and snow.
NDOT prepares for cold weather, high winds, potential snowfall
NORFOLK, Neb. -- High winds and chilly weather is expected to hit Nebraska this week, and the Department of Transportation is getting ready for it. On Tuesday, News Channel Nebraska talked with Tim Koenig, the district operations maintenance manager at Nebraska Department of Transportation District 3. Koenig said starting Wednesday night, winds as high as 30-50 miles per hour and cold temperatures in the single digits will begin to hit the northeast region of Nebraska. Cold weather and the wind are Koenig's biggest concerns heading into the rest of the week, as low temperatures can create problems for cars and worsen conditions on the road.
Cold and remaining dry Monday into Tuesday; Brutal cold and snow chances Wednesday into Thursday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a dry and cool weekend, even colder conditions in store for the viewing area Monday into Tuesday, with brutal cold and accumulating snow Wednesday into Thursday. An area of high pressure is on top of the viewing area, and this will allow for us...
Interstate 80 reopens at Nebraska-Iowa border after closure due to winter storm in Omaha area
OMAHA, Neb. — As a winter storm moves through the Omaha area, Interstate 80 was closed to travelers at the Nebraska-Iowa border on Wednesday. All lanes have reopened on Interstate 80, as of 1:25 p.m. Eastbound I-80 was closed at 13th Street for more than an hour. I-80 westbound...
Preparing for sub-zero temperatures in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With extreme cold temperatures expected this week, now is the time to prepare for those dangerously cold conditions. Emergency managers said it only takes 10 to 30 minutes for frost bite to set in. Aside from dressing in layers, having a survival kit in your vehicle is crucial.
Frigid White Christmas Likely For Nebraska
Lincoln, NE (December 19, 2022) Weather we usually expect in the dead of winter, January and February, is coming early this year. Sub-zero temperatures are ahead for Nebraska’s week before a likely White Christmas. The latest national weather service advisory says evening wind chills will run from MINUS 30...
Significant winter storm to bring blowing snow and dangerous cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm watch is posted for all of Iowa from late Wednesday into Friday for blizzard conditions. Several inches of snow plus winds gusting 40-50 mph or greater at times will lead to whiteout conditions and dangerous driving. Travel will become difficult and those stranded will be dealing with wind chills as low as -30 to -40.
Winter weather to impact holiday travel
Winter weather to impact holiday travel
Light snow chances Monday; arctic air coming soon
Sunday topped out with temperatures in the mid 30s and 40s in a few spots near Hebron and toward Grand Island. As we turn to look into next week, be prepared. The beginning of Christmas week will be the start of our downward slope into MUCH colder weather. Temperatures will still be bearable as we attempt to climb back into the 30s, but clouds will hang tough throughout the day.
Chance of Iowa Blizzard Increasing Heading Into Christmas Weekend
The National Weather Service has expanded the Winter Storm Watch for late Wednesday night through late Friday night to include all of eastern Iowa, and almost the entire state. The only part of Iowa not in the watch is the extreme southwest corner of the state. Currently, the National Weather...
Dangerous winter weather expected this week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a lot to unpack from the forecast as we head into the week of Christmas as we’re tracking a couple chances for snow this week as well as some brutally cold conditions that are forecast to impact the area through the middle and end of this week before temperatures will mercifully begin to moderate as we head into the Christmas weekend.
Highways shutting down in western Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Blizzard-like conditions are shutting down highways in north-central and northwest Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) was reporting multiple closed and impassable highways by mid-afternoon. The most significant closure was U.S. Highway 20 in both directions over a stretch of about 180 miles between Chadron and Wood...
Winter storm warning for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter storm warning for portions of southwest Iowa, and southeast Nebraska. The warning is in effect from noon Wednesday to 7 p.m. Friday, and includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
Winter storm watch now in effect Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening
(Undated) -- The National Weather Service has updated the time frame for a winter storm watch. The weather service office in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter storm watch from Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The watch includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
