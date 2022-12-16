Read full article on original website
bransontrilakesnews.com
Western Taney Fire District announces latest graduates
The Western Taney County Fire Protection District held a graduation for the most recent batch of Rookie School graduates on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the district’s Facebook page, seven of the graduates are now serving at fire stations throughout the fire district. Three of them joined in for the 60 hour basic training class from the Cedar Creek Fire District.
bransontrilakesnews.com
The Reeds Spring School helps provide food to families
The Reeds Spring School District came together to help provide food for some families during the Christmas break. Fifty-eight Reeds Spring School District families were given extra food to help keep them fed through the two week break. The food came from the district’s annual food drive. Every building in the district participated throughout the months of November and December to provide a variety of food to be distributed. The district’s counselors helped to determine which families qualified for the assistance.
KTLO
Ozark Mountain School Board votes to close high schools at Bruno-Pyatt, St. Joe
A significant change may be coming to an area school district. At its recent meeting, the Ozark Mountain School Board to close the high schools at the Bruno-Pyatt campus in Eros and at the St. Joe campus. According to Ozark Mountain Superintendent Jeff Lewis, the board decided by a vote...
KYTV
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard, Mo. school
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Willard School District leaders say neighborhood dogs attacked students and teachers during recess on the school’s playground. The incident happened Tuesday around midday at Willard Intermediate South, located at 630 South Miller Avenue. School leaders say the dogs injured several students and teachers. Paramedics treated those injured.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Edward Lee Jacobs
Edward Lee Jacobs, of Reeds Spring passed away on September 17, 2022 in Sun City, AZ. Eddie was a lifelong resident of Reeds Spring. He retired from Silver Dollar City in 2004, after which he spent 17 more years with Home Depot. He was proceeded in death by his father...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Royal Oak to close Branson plant
Around 48 Branson workers were given a Christmas gift of having to move or find another job as Royal Oak announced they will be closing their Branson manufacturing plant and moving out of the region where the company was founded. The company’s announcement comes months after they announced completion of...
Dog attack at Willard school leaves students injured
UPDATE: According to Willard Public Schools Public Information Officer Heather Harman-Michael, the dogs tested negative for rabies. WILLARD, Mo. – Willard Intermediate School reported Tuesday, December 20, that several students and teachers were injured after neighborhood dogs got into the playground during recess and attacked. The Willard Public Schools Public Information Officer Heather Harman-Michael said […]
KTTS
Parson Appoints Two New Judges In Greene County
(KTTS News) — Governor Parson has announced two judicial appointments in Greene County. Joshua Christinsen of Springfield has been named as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial District. He is a partner in the Kutak Rock law firm. Kaiti Greenwade of Willard was named as Associate Circuit Judge for...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Alderman announces mayoral run
A Branson alderman who has been serving for less than a year has announced he is looking to move to a bigger seat. Chuck Rodriguez filed the paperwork to run for mayor. A press statement sent to the Branson Tri-Lakes News said Rodriguez plans to focus on bringing “honesty, transparency, and respect for all Board members” to the Board of Aldermen.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth hires Pat Gray as new Police Chief
The Forsyth Aldermen voted 3 to 1 to hire former Branson Police Sergeant Pat Gray, who recently resigned from the Branson Police Department following a suspension and HR investigation, as the city’s new Police Chief on Monday. Dec. 19. The city of Forsyth has been searching for a replacement...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson man named Realtor of the Year
A Branson area realtor has been named the 2022 Realtor of the Year by the Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors. Dave Dove with Gerken & Associates Realtors received the honor. The award is given each year to one of the over 500 agents who are part of the Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors whom the judges feel represents the “spirit, enthusiasm, and professionalism” of the best members of their industry.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Alderman receive presentation on 76 Strip redesign
It’s possible the redesign of 76 Country Boulevard could have less lanes on the roadway, fewer driveway entrances, and more public “green space” aimed at encouraging pedestrian traffic rather than vehicular traffic. The Branson Board of Aldermen received a presentation about the next phase of development from...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Micheal Arn
Micheal Arn, 68, of Reeds Spring, MO passed away on December 7, 2022 at Cox Medical Center in Branson. Micheal was born to Wayne and Melvina (Gillham) Arn on March 27, 1954 in Iola, KS. Micheal married the love of his life, Donna Eisenbrandt on November 12, 1971 in Nevada, MO.
Missouri State University cancels Thursday basketball game due to winter weather
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Missouri State University announced Tuesday that they would cancel the Thursday night men’s basketball game vs. Sam Houston due to the threat of extreme weather. According to Missouri State Athletics, anyone who has bought tickets for the game may exchange their tickets at the Great Southern Bank Box Office for tickets to any […]
KYTV
Springfield crews prepare for winter blast
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first storm of the season to hit the Ozarks could be colder than it has been in more than three decades. Being prepared is key to staying safe during the arctic blast expected to hit Thursday. It’s the reason Springfield city leaders gathered Tuesday. They’re...
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
933kwto.com
Local Leaders Update Community on Thursday’s Winter Storm
City officials updated the community Tuesday on preparations ahead of the winter storm expected to hit the Ozarks Thursday. Representatives of the following entities were present. City of Springfield. Springfield Fire Department. Springfield City Utilities. National Weather Service. Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management. Community Partnership of the Ozarks.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in Springfield?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Cue “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.” Whether you are shopping for gifts for family and friends or watching Christmas movies, snow always ties back to the perfect holiday and what most people dream about. If you have been outside recently, you know it is definitely beginning to feel more like Christmas […]
southarkansassun.com
Ozark Families Eagerly Anticipating the Arrival of Third Pandemic School lunch Payout
According to a report published on December 7, 2022, by Lauren , some families in Missouri are anxiously awaiting a state check for pandemic EBT funds. This money is part of the COVID-19 relief program that helps cover food benefits for low-income children. Families thought the checks would arrive this...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Missouri
Missouri is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Eat This, Not That.
