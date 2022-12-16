The Reeds Spring School District came together to help provide food for some families during the Christmas break. Fifty-eight Reeds Spring School District families were given extra food to help keep them fed through the two week break. The food came from the district’s annual food drive. Every building in the district participated throughout the months of November and December to provide a variety of food to be distributed. The district’s counselors helped to determine which families qualified for the assistance.

REEDS SPRING, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO