General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
FedEx profit drops as demand swoon outpaces cost cuts
(Reuters) – FedEx Corp reported a sharp drop in adjusted income on Tuesday, as soft holiday season delivery demand outpaced the company’s efforts to shelter profits with cost cuts. Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx said adjusted profit fell to $815 million, or $3.18 per share, from $1.3 billion, or $4.83...
U.S. to impose new controls on Iranian-supplied drones to Russia – Bloomberg news
(Reuters) – The Biden administration is set to announce new export controls on Wednesday targeting Iranian drones and drone parts Russia has used in Ukraine since its invasion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The export controls announcement would coincide with Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
FTX founder Bankman-Fried’s Bahamas case to resume as extradition looms
NASSAU (Reuters) – Proceedings are set to resume on Wednesday in Sam Bankman-Fried’s Bahamas court case, after the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange signed papers paving the way for his extradition to the United States, where he faces fraud charges. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan last week charged...
Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates on resilient sportswear demand
(Reuters) – Nike Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by persistent demand for its athletic apparel and sneakers in North America and Europe. The world’s largest sportswear maker said revenue rose to $13.32 billion for the second quarter from $11.36 billion a year earlier....
Elon Musk expects Twitter to be ‘cash flow break-even’ next year
(Reuters) – Elon Musk said Twitter Inc is now on track to be “roughly cash flow break-even” next year, as the billionaire owner defended his deep cost-cutting measures at the social media platform. Twitter was previously tracking toward a “negative cash flow situation of $3 billion per...
Environmentalists sue to stop U.S. oil and gas auction off Alaska coast
(Reuters) – Environmental groups sued the Biden administration on Wednesday to block a sale of oil and gas drilling rights off the coast of Alaska that is scheduled for next week. The legal action, filed in federal court in Alaska, comes as the Interior Department is preparing to offer...
Facebook held back on naming Cambridge Analytica in 2017 -deposition
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) – Mark Zuckerberg considered saying in a 2017 speech that Facebook was looking into “organizations like Cambridge Analytica,” according to details from a deposition of him by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. But he decided to remove reference to the political consultancy which...
