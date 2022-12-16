ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

FedEx profit drops as demand swoon outpaces cost cuts

(Reuters) – FedEx Corp reported a sharp drop in adjusted income on Tuesday, as soft holiday season delivery demand outpaced the company’s efforts to shelter profits with cost cuts. Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx said adjusted profit fell to $815 million, or $3.18 per share, from $1.3 billion, or $4.83...
104.1 WIKY

FTX founder Bankman-Fried’s Bahamas case to resume as extradition looms

NASSAU (Reuters) – Proceedings are set to resume on Wednesday in Sam Bankman-Fried’s Bahamas court case, after the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange signed papers paving the way for his extradition to the United States, where he faces fraud charges. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan last week charged...
NEW YORK STATE
104.1 WIKY

Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates on resilient sportswear demand

(Reuters) – Nike Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by persistent demand for its athletic apparel and sneakers in North America and Europe. The world’s largest sportswear maker said revenue rose to $13.32 billion for the second quarter from $11.36 billion a year earlier....
104.1 WIKY

Elon Musk expects Twitter to be ‘cash flow break-even’ next year

(Reuters) – Elon Musk said Twitter Inc is now on track to be “roughly cash flow break-even” next year, as the billionaire owner defended his deep cost-cutting measures at the social media platform. Twitter was previously tracking toward a “negative cash flow situation of $3 billion per...
104.1 WIKY

Facebook held back on naming Cambridge Analytica in 2017 -deposition

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) – Mark Zuckerberg considered saying in a 2017 speech that Facebook was looking into “organizations like Cambridge Analytica,” according to details from a deposition of him by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. But he decided to remove reference to the political consultancy which...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy