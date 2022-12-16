ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied plans for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex Monday night at the municipal building. The vote was 4-1. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.
Bischoff furniture building in Tamaqua going from blighted to boutique

TAMAQUA, Pa. - From blighted building to boutique hotel, Tamaqua's Bischoff furniture factory is getting a new life along with a major renovation. Owner-developer Maria Stabio was able to tap CRIZ funds and federal historic tax credits to help finance the $1.1 million project. She says she's also working closely...
Exeter advances plan for PennDOT driver license center

EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Planning Commission approved moving to a preliminary/final plan for the proposed PennDOT Driver License Center to be located at the Boscov's Outlet Center at 4365 Perkiomen Ave. The big issues to be addressed, according to Township Engineer Joe Rogosky, "would probably be...
Local projects awarded $475,000 in state grants

Projects to improve the physical appearance of neighborhoods and assist the elderly in staying in their homes are among those that will share in $475,000 in grants from the state’s Keystone Communities Program, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday. Two nonprofit organizations that assist low- to moderate-income residents received the...
Car, pickup truck crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash involving a car and pickup truck. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Main and West Highland streets. The car and truck sustained front end damage. Officials have not said if anyone was hurt or what may have led to...
Roads, runways could be messy Thursday, as storm moves in ahead of holiday weekend

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The roads and runways could be messy Thursday. A storm is moving into our region, just as millions of people take to the roads and the skies for the Christmas holiday weekend. We caught up with several travelers trying to get out early before the winter weather hits, like Rose Aten, who was stopping at the Allentown Travel Plaza off the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Regional bank opening new branch at former Bank of America building in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bank with deep Pennsylvania roots is expanding its footprint in the region. First Keystone Community Bank, offering innovative financial solutions for individuals and businesses, is planning to open a new full-service branch in the first quarter of 2023 at 1503 Linden St. in Bethlehem, according to Cheryl Wynings, First Keystone's executive administrative assistant.
Hazleton mayor wants eminent domain money from HCA

Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat wants Hazleton City Authority to give the city more than $857,000 that the authority will receive from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for land that the state agency seized for its project to extend state Route 424 into Humboldt Industrial Park. At least one authority official...
Pa. officials: Santa's reindeer cleared for takeoff

Good news for anyone counting down until Santa's big flight. Officials say the reindeer are cleared for takeoff. Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says Alaska's state veterinarian has given Santa's nine reindeer a clean bill of health. Pennsylvania's state vet had to sign off, too. He says he found only...
Premise Maid Candies bustling ahead of Christmas

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - If you're still looking for some last minute gifts, you usually can't go wrong with chocolate. 69 News reporter Blakely McHugh was at the Shoppes of Premise Maid in Lehigh County for 69 News at Sunrise.
Zeigler seeks full term as Carbon County sheriff in May primary

Carbon County Sheriff Daniel G. Zeigler, who is fulfilling the unexpired term of retired Sheriff Anthony Harvilla, has announced he will seek the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary for a full four-year term. Zeigler, who was sworn-in on Jan. 10 by Judge Joseph J. Matika, said in a...
Philadelphia landlord accused of Section 8 discrimination

A Philadelphia landlord that owns and operates 77 properties in the city is accused of engaging in modern-day redlining by refusing to rent properties in majority-white neighborhoods to people with federal Section 8 vouchers, Bloomberg reported. The landlord, ProManaged Inc., has been sued in federal and local courts by the...
