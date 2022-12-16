Read full article on original website
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in Dallas
Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deaths
Philadelphia Welcomed 3 Buses of Migrants Days Before Christmas
Where Are the Best Coffee Shops in Philadelphia?
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major Injury
WFMZ-TV Online
Fix for troublesome intersection in Bethlehem Twp., originally slated for 2023, now pushed to 2025/26
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - More housing developments keep popping up throughout the Lehigh Valley, including in Bethlehem Township. That means more traffic at a notoriously troublesome intersection there. 69 News discovered that intersection now isn't being upgraded for years. "After five o clock when it's dark outside, and in snow...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied plans for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex Monday night at the municipal building. The vote was 4-1. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bischoff furniture building in Tamaqua going from blighted to boutique
TAMAQUA, Pa. - From blighted building to boutique hotel, Tamaqua's Bischoff furniture factory is getting a new life along with a major renovation. Owner-developer Maria Stabio was able to tap CRIZ funds and federal historic tax credits to help finance the $1.1 million project. She says she's also working closely...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mid Penn to buy Brunswick Bancorp for $53.9 million, expanding presence in central New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - Mid Penn Bancorp. has agreed to buy Brunswick Bancorp for $53.9 million in cash and stock, expanding the Harrisburg-based bank's reach into central New Jersey. Mid Penn will gain five financial centers by acquiring the New Brunswick-based company: four in Middlesex County and one in Monmouth County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Pennsylvania using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WFMZ-TV Online
Exeter advances plan for PennDOT driver license center
EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Planning Commission approved moving to a preliminary/final plan for the proposed PennDOT Driver License Center to be located at the Boscov's Outlet Center at 4365 Perkiomen Ave. The big issues to be addressed, according to Township Engineer Joe Rogosky, "would probably be...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local projects awarded $475,000 in state grants
Projects to improve the physical appearance of neighborhoods and assist the elderly in staying in their homes are among those that will share in $475,000 in grants from the state’s Keystone Communities Program, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday. Two nonprofit organizations that assist low- to moderate-income residents received the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Car, pickup truck crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash involving a car and pickup truck. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Main and West Highland streets. The car and truck sustained front end damage. Officials have not said if anyone was hurt or what may have led to...
These Bucks County Restaurants are Considered Essential Dining Spots for Locals and Visitors
Several restaurants in the Bucks County area are being considered essential stops for locals and visitors throughout the year. Robin Shreeves wrote about the eateries for The Keystone. The Black Bass Hotel, located at 3774 River Road in Lumberville, was originally built in 1745 and is one of the oldest...
WFMZ-TV Online
Roads, runways could be messy Thursday, as storm moves in ahead of holiday weekend
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The roads and runways could be messy Thursday. A storm is moving into our region, just as millions of people take to the roads and the skies for the Christmas holiday weekend. We caught up with several travelers trying to get out early before the winter weather hits, like Rose Aten, who was stopping at the Allentown Travel Plaza off the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
WFMZ-TV Online
WFMZ's Kathy Craine live at the Lehigh Valley Zoo for Winter light Spectacular
The light show and winter fun at Lehigh Valley Zoo is becoming a holiday tradition. Our Kathy Craine is live at the zoo with a look at all the happenings.
WFMZ-TV Online
Regional bank opening new branch at former Bank of America building in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bank with deep Pennsylvania roots is expanding its footprint in the region. First Keystone Community Bank, offering innovative financial solutions for individuals and businesses, is planning to open a new full-service branch in the first quarter of 2023 at 1503 Linden St. in Bethlehem, according to Cheryl Wynings, First Keystone's executive administrative assistant.
WFMZ-TV Online
Hazleton mayor wants eminent domain money from HCA
Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat wants Hazleton City Authority to give the city more than $857,000 that the authority will receive from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for land that the state agency seized for its project to extend state Route 424 into Humboldt Industrial Park. At least one authority official...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. officials: Santa's reindeer cleared for takeoff
Good news for anyone counting down until Santa's big flight. Officials say the reindeer are cleared for takeoff. Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says Alaska's state veterinarian has given Santa's nine reindeer a clean bill of health. Pennsylvania's state vet had to sign off, too. He says he found only...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Police remind residents to stay alert, as number of thefts from vehicles rise
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Abraham Garcia is one of millions buying last-minute Christmas gifts. "Do you leave it in your car overnight?" I asked. "No," he said. "Because I'm afraid people are going to break in and steal it." It's a very real fear. Using FBI statistics, security company Vivint shows...
WFMZ-TV Online
Premise Maid Candies bustling ahead of Christmas
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - If you're still looking for some last minute gifts, you usually can't go wrong with chocolate. 69 News reporter Blakely McHugh was at the Shoppes of Premise Maid in Lehigh County for 69 News at Sunrise.
WFMZ-TV Online
Zeigler seeks full term as Carbon County sheriff in May primary
Carbon County Sheriff Daniel G. Zeigler, who is fulfilling the unexpired term of retired Sheriff Anthony Harvilla, has announced he will seek the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary for a full four-year term. Zeigler, who was sworn-in on Jan. 10 by Judge Joseph J. Matika, said in a...
therealdeal.com
Philadelphia landlord accused of Section 8 discrimination
A Philadelphia landlord that owns and operates 77 properties in the city is accused of engaging in modern-day redlining by refusing to rent properties in majority-white neighborhoods to people with federal Section 8 vouchers, Bloomberg reported. The landlord, ProManaged Inc., has been sued in federal and local courts by the...
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf talks efforts to send $2,000 stimulus checks
Tom Wolf is wrapping up his tenure as Pennsylvania's Governor after two terms and eight years marked by COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus.
FOX43.com
Wolf administration announces launch of Harriet Tubman Scenic Byway in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf, the Brandywine Valley Scenic Byway Commission and members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus on Friday announced the creation of the Pennsylvania Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway along Route 52 in Chester County. “A key goal of the Pennsylvania Tourism office is...
