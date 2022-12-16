Read full article on original website
Walkthrough
This wiki will cover an in-depth walkthrough for each area of the game. All tinderboxes, oil jars, laudanum bottles, diaries, notes, and quest items will be covered. Additionally, all possible endings are explained.
The Plains - Seasonal Stag 1
The Winter Stag, Durapror, is found at The Overgrown Tower, which is where you fight the dragon called The Crimson Death. You can initially only access this area at night, but once you’ve accessed the Mystic Gateway in the upper area, you can return to this area at any time of day you choose!
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Atomgrad Raid Gameplay
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Season 1 Reloaded brought a new playlist into Spec Ops with Raids. Raids are a PvE game mode that requires you to queue into the game mode with a party of three. The Raids follow the aftermath of the campaign and have you searching for your old team members that are lost. Here is gameplay of Stella and her team taking their first attempt through the first Raid, Atomgrad.
Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 2
The holiday cheer started in Pokemon Go with the return of festive Pokemon wild encounters and exclusive Research tasks. Now prepare for an even cuter holiday surprise - Holiday Hat Eevee!. Winter Holiday Part 2 event will debut Eevee wearing a holiday hat for the first time in Pokemon Go,...
Dark Forces: Classic Star Wars Shooter Gets 4K Overhaul Thanks to Fan Remaster
A classic Star Wars shooter has received a substantial overhaul thanks to The Force Engine, a fan project three years in the making. Pitched as a complete rewrite of LucasArts' Jedi Engine from the 90s, The Force Engine is effectively a 4K remaster of the original Dark Forces intended to replace the DosBox emulator used by the Steam version. While it retains support for the original 320x200 resolution, it's possible to crank Dark Forces all the way up to 4K. It even includes support for ultrawide displays.
Bay of Bounty - Yggdrasils Dew 3
Yggdrasil’s Dew of Strength is found in the waters near Durlin’s house, West of Nidavellir. It can be spotted along the right-hand edge of the water as you sail West past Durlin’s house.
Dark and Darker Playtest Dec 2022
US West - December 23, 2022 1:00 AM. The following details have been obtained from the official Dark and Darker Winter Playtest announcement. Expected 18 players per session. Note: This may change at any time. The 3-person portals that appeared in the final ring of the Crypt map have each...
Upcoming New Cards in Marvel Snap
Marvel Snap has plenty of deck combinations for you to try, and the possibilities continue to grow as new cards get added regularly. Here are all of the new upcoming cards that can be obtained by opening Collector's Reserve boxes or through purchases with Collector Tokens in the Token Shop.
Len's Island: Uncharted Waters - Official Launch Trailer
Get ready to build, explore, farm, and embark on an adventure with the Len's Island Uncharted Waters update. Watch the launch trailer to see what to expect with the Uncharted Waters update for Len's Island, which brings over 30 new islands, biomes, 10 new dungeons, a new leveling and XP system, expanded farming with new trees and seed packets, new crafting recipes, and more to this game, which is a genre mix of open-world survival craft, building and farming sim, and dungeon crawling.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla x Monster Hunter: World - Official Cosmetics Trailer
The creatures of Monster Hunter: World have arrived on England's shores to Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Get access to the Odogaron Armor Set, Odogaron Mount Skin, and a plethora of weapons inspired by Monster Hunter: World. The Assassin's Creed Valhalla x Monster Hunter: World Cross-Over cosmetics are available now.
Development Team on Blizzard's Untitled Survival Game Has Doubled in 2022
Blizzard's untitled survival game is still chugging along through development behind the scenes, and apparently the team working on it has doubled over the last year. In a blog post looking back at the last year, Blizzard head Mike Ybarra noted that "The team has doubled in size this year and we’re looking to grow it even more in the new year!"
War Robots: Frontiers - Official December Update Trailer
War Robots: Frontiers is an intense third-person mech shooter. The December Update comes with 2 new Robots called the Griffin and Typhon, 3 new weapon systems usable on multiple mechs called the Halo, Pulsar, and Gozer, and 2 new ability modules called Smoke Wall and Blocking Field. The War Robots: Frontiers December Update is available now in Early Access on PC with a full release planned for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.
Top Ten Call of Duty Campaigns
So which Call of Duty games have the greatest campaigns? IGN’s keenest and crustiest Call of Duty fans combined to carve out a list of our favourite single-player stories, plucked from all throughout the series’ two-decade history. Here are our top 10 Call of Duty campaigns.
How to Throw Holiday Presents in Fortnite
There is more to Fortnite's Winterfest 2022 event than simply opening presents at the Cozy Lodge. Get in the true holiday spirit by participating in Winterfest 2022 weekly quests for extra XP. From the week of December 15, 2022 until the weekly quest reset on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at...
GTA 6 Leaked Footage Used in Goat Simulator 3 Ad, Promptly Gets Taken Down
A new trailer for Goat Simulator 3 has seemingly been hit with take-down notices by Take-Two after it incorporated leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 footage. As reported by Eurogamer, Coffe Stain North released a new trailer for Goat Simulator 3, though you’ll have a hard time finding it now after it was hit with DMCA takedowns. The reason? The trailer used leaked footage from GTA 6 as part of the video.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 14 Gameplay Changes We've Seen So Far
A new trailer for Star Wars: Jedi Survivor premiered at the game awards, and we’re here to breakdown the biggest gameplay changes from Jedi: Fallen Order. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor promises tons of new gameplay changes from the reveal trailer alone. Our immediate reaction was to comb through all the hints to bring you news of what’s changing in this Fallen Order sequel. There are new force powers, enemy types, and maybe even a reference to Starkiller from The Force Unleashed? We’ll all find out more when Jedi Survivor launches on PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC March 17th, 2023.
Things to Do First
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offer the most open world in a Pokemon game so far. There are a few critical things to consider doing early in order to give you and your team the best start possible, though. Here’s everything you need to do first in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with plenty of tips to help you along (without spoiling the game.)
Most Wanted Tips and Guides for Pokemon Violet and Scarlet
Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet are pretty dense games - with two versions, 400 Pokemon, and an open world, it’s natural for players to have questions. We’ve compiled this list of the most pressing topics aspiring Pokemon masters wanted to know about before getting started and things to know about Pokemon Violet and Scarlet even when they get deep into the adventure.
Returning Player/Alt Leveling
New World's Brimstone Sands update adds new missions, expeditions, and an entirely new zone. This page will provide useful for players returning, adventuring throughout Aeternum for the first time, the best servers to join, and more. Returning Player. If you have decided to create an all-new character or adventure back...
Disney Plus Annual Subscription: The Perfect Last-Minute Gift With No Ads
Time is running out for ordering physical gifts online. You might be able to get something delivered from Amazon, but realistically, you can't. It's just not happening. You could try your luck at an actual retail location, but why put yourself through the torment and trouble? Instead, get a solid gift that lasts the whole year by way of a Disney+ annual gift subscription.
