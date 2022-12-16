A new trailer for Star Wars: Jedi Survivor premiered at the game awards, and we’re here to breakdown the biggest gameplay changes from Jedi: Fallen Order. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor promises tons of new gameplay changes from the reveal trailer alone. Our immediate reaction was to comb through all the hints to bring you news of what’s changing in this Fallen Order sequel. There are new force powers, enemy types, and maybe even a reference to Starkiller from The Force Unleashed? We’ll all find out more when Jedi Survivor launches on PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC March 17th, 2023.

2 DAYS AGO