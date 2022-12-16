Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
NFL Coach Adam Zimmer’s Cause of Death Revealed Almost 2 Months After He Was Found Dead
Nearly two months after Adam Zimmer was found dead, new details of the NFL coach’s passing have been revealed. According to the Associated Press, Minnesota's Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office cited the 38-year-old’s cause of death as chronic alcohol use. Adam, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died on October 31. The […]
Ron Rivera on controversial ending in Commanders' loss to Giants: 'Don't ask me about the refereeing'
On Sunday night, the Washington Commanders lost to the New York Giants, 20-12. They had a chance to tie the game toward the end of the fourth quarter, but a series of plays prevented that from happening. Let's take a look. First, on third-and-goal from New York's 1-yard line, Washington...
National Signing Day 2022: Five-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei commits to Oregon over Ohio State, USC
Matayo Uiagalelei, a five-star EDGE prospect from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, committed to Oregon on Wednesday afternoon. The announcement was made by his high school coach as Uiagalelei was sick and needed to receive a blood transfusion, which left him unable to attend the ceremony at St. John Bosco High School. Uiagalelei chose the Ducks over Ohio State and USC.
Richard Pitino and New Mexico improve to 11-0 on season but it comes at the hands of Rick Pitino, Iona
Richard Pitino earned his first victory against his Hall of Fame father on Sunday as New Mexico beat Iona 82-74. Rick Pitino hates to lose, but he couldn't have been prouder of his son. "We had our chances," Rick said after the game. "We didn't come through on those chances...
Jimbo Fisher's contract hovers over Texas A&M one year after Aggies made splash on National Signing Day
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Billy Liucci was lounging last month in a front office of the worldwide headquarters of TexAgs, one of the country's oldest, most ambitious and successful fan websites. Although the site's executive editor is not a member of Texas A&M's athletic department, Liucci is one of the school's most influential figures in athletics.
College football recruiting rankings 2023: Top classes emerge during early National Signing Day 2022
With 29 of the 32 five-star prospects already committed before the early signing period even began on Wednesday, it was Alabama seeking to hold onto its No. 1 ranking in the 247Sports Composite team rankings as it pertained to the Class of 2023. By day's end, the Crimson Tide achieved just that by pulling even further away from the pack with one of the highest-rated classes since recruiting rankings first became a viable measurement of talent.
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Added to injury report
Huntley (right shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday. Huntley wasn't listed on Tuesday's practice report, so his limitations a day later are noteworthy. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, which sets the stage for Thursday's practice to be pivotal with regard to the duo's chances of playing Saturday against the Falcons.
College basketball rankings: Kansas, Arizona move into top five, Virginia drops in Coaches Poll
Reigning national champion Kansas cracked its way back into the top five of the latest Coaches Poll on Monday for the first time in four weeks, moving up from No. 6 to No. 4 after smacking ranked Indiana 84-62 inside Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday to improve to 10-1 on the season. The Jayhawks have risen as high as No. 3 in the Coaches Poll this season but had been just outside the top five the last month following a 64-50 loss to Tennessee on Nov. 25.
Bills' Ryan Bates: Back in full Wednesday
Bates (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday. Bates didn't suit up last weekend against Miami due to an ankle issue, but his ability to practice without limitations Wednesday suggests that he'll be ready to reclaim his usual starting right guard spot in Week 16 versus the Bears.
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Listed as questionable for TNF
Knight (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Jaguars after being deemed a full participant on Wednesday's practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, previously noted that Knight came out of Week 15 action with an ankle issue,...
A Lakers' double-whammy? With Anthony Davis out, a tumble by LA could ultimately put Wembanyama in New Orleans
Did we jinx the Los Angeles Lakers? It's entirely possible. Two weeks ago, we argued that their recent improvement would likely prevent the New Orleans Pelicans from stealing Victor Wembanyama. And then on Friday, Anthony Davis suffered a foot injury that will keep him sidelined for at least a month. A more plausible explanation is that Davis played the entire second half and all of overtime in the that instant classic against the Celtics in the Lakers' previous game, or that he was simply the victim of bad luck, but given the reverse jinx this weekly feature placed on Killian Hayes, we can't rule out some sort of magical intervention.
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday
Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
Watch Gonzaga vs. Montana: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The #11 Gonzaga Bulldogs will be home for the holidays to greet the Montana Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive. The Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid win over the Alabama Crimson Tide...
Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris dies: Steelers legend of 'Immaculate Reception' fame was 72
Franco Harris, whose "Immaculate Reception" was a highlight in a decorated Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, has died, CBS Pittsburgh confirmed with the family. He was 72. No cause of death was immediately known. Harris, who played 12 of his 13 NFL...
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Won't return Week 16
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Edwards-Helaire (ankle) won't be activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game against the Seahawks, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. "He's getting close. He's not quite there yet, but he is getting close," Reid said of Edwards-Helaire. "He's working his tail off, but we'll see. He won't be out there this week."
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Another blank effort
Watson hauled in zero of two targets for zero yards during Sunday's 30-24 overtime victory versus the Texans. Watson hasn't hauled in a pass in either of the last two games despite playing 60-plus percent of the snaps in each of them. He hasn't drawn more than two targets since Week 11, and there's little reason to roster him in any format at this point.
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Listed as LP
Hurst (calf) was present for Tuesday's walkthrough and was listed as a limited participant on the practice report estimate, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. It's a sign of progress after back-to-back absences, though far from a guarantee Hurst will be ready for Saturday's game at New England. Mitchell Wilcox has played more than 70 percent of offensive snaps in three straight games for Cincinnati, and while he's been targeted only six times in that stretch, he did score a TD in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. Even so, a healthy Hurst is much more useful to the Cincinnati passing game.
Mike McCarthy adamant Cowboys didn't overlook Jaguars; Micah Parsons explains why defense struggled in loss
The Dallas Cowboys generated headlines for the wrong reasons this week, in part because of Micah Parsons' comments on Jalen Hurts a week before the Cowboys were actually scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas played the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15, as the defense gave up 34 points, 503 yards, and blew a 17-point lead in Sunday's loss.
