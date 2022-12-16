Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Florida football recruiting: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz commits to Gators out of transfer portal
Former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz announced Wednesday that he is transferring to Florida after four seasons with the Badgers. The move comes as the Gators found themselves in need of a proven player at the position after Anthony Richardson's decision to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft following his sophomore season.
Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris dies: Steelers legend of 'Immaculate Reception' fame was 72
Franco Harris, whose "Immaculate Reception" was a highlight in a decorated Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, has died, CBS Pittsburgh confirmed with the family. He was 72. No cause of death was immediately known. Harris, who played 12 of his 13 NFL...
Cowboys' Micah Parsons calls for equal protection of QBs, others: 'No one talking bout guy jumping on my neck'
The NFL has been under fire for their handling of roughing the passer penalties this season. While the amount of roughing the passer penalties is actually down, it does not feel that way since many of the calls are controversial to say the least. Defenders are being flagged for simply having their weight on a quarterback after a sack, which directly flies in the face of what the most physical sport in America is about.
MLB trade candidates: Ten players who could use a change of scenery, including Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa
We've all had jobs that, for one reason or another, just didn't work out. Maybe you couldn't get on the same page with your coworkers or your skills were not properly utilized, or the commute was too long. Whatever the reason, sometimes things don't work out, and you have to go elsewhere to find success and happiness. No one has to be at fault. That's just life.
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Added to injury report
Huntley (right shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday. Huntley wasn't listed on Tuesday's practice report, so his limitations a day later are noteworthy. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, which sets the stage for Thursday's practice to be pivotal with regard to the duo's chances of playing Saturday against the Falcons.
Dansby Swanson was willing to take 'a lot less' money to stay with Braves, says GM Alex Anthopoulos
On Saturday, free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson agreed to terms with the Chicago Cubs on a seven-year pact worth $177 million. Swanson's deal is the second richest in Cubs franchise history, trailing only the eight-year, $184 million contract signed by outfielder Jason Heyward prior to the 2016 season. While Swanson is...
MLB rumors: Giants could turn to Michael Conforto after Carlos Correa disaster; A's add another veteran arm
With just a few days to go until the holiday season kicks off, Major League Baseball is still seeing teams make notable transactions. Wednesday alone, for instance, had the Mets stealing Carlos Correa from the Giants. What else did the day bring? Below you'll find our gathering of all the notable news and notes.
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Listed as questionable for TNF
Knight (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Jaguars after being deemed a full participant on Wednesday's practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, previously noted that Knight came out of Week 15 action with an ankle issue,...
Carlos Correa signing: Scott Boras says he gave Giants 'reasonable time' before pivoting to Mets
The New York Mets sent shockwaves through baseball in the early morning hours Wednesday when they stole Carlos Correa away from the San Francisco Giants with a 12-year, $315 million contract. Hours earlier, the star shortstop had plans to head to the Bay Area on a 13-year, $350 million contract. Now, he will move to third base in deference to Francisco Lindor.
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Signs with O's
Givens signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Orioles on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The 32-year-old reliever spent the first five-plus years of his career in Baltimore, recording a 3.32 ERA and 1.14 WHIP between 2015 and 2020. Givens has been consistently reliable for most of his career, and his ability to strike batters out (10.56 career K/9) will allow him to pitch in plenty of high-leverage situations out of the bullpen in 2023.
2022 NFL playoff picture: Here are the 14 teams projected to make the postseason with Dolphins sneaking in
With just three weeks left to play in the regular season, there are still 27 teams in playoff contention, which I'm only pointing out, because that's the tied for the most ever this late in the season. Even the 4-9-1 Colts could still make the playoffs if everything goes their...
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Won't return Week 16
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Edwards-Helaire (ankle) won't be activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game against the Seahawks, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. "He's getting close. He's not quite there yet, but he is getting close," Reid said of Edwards-Helaire. "He's working his tail off, but we'll see. He won't be out there this week."
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday
Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
Orioles' Kyle Dowdy: Signs with Orioles
The Orioles signed Dowdy to a minor-league contract Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The righty threw 6.1 scoreless innings across two appearances for Cincinnati in 2022. His only lengthy MLB stint came in 2019 and went poorly with a 7.25 ERA, so it's unclear when Dowdy will get his first opportunity with Baltimore.
Wizards' Will Barton: Remains limited in win
Barton racked up six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 113-110 victory over the Suns. Barton scored in double figures in each of his first three appearances after returning from a two-game absence, but he's now been held below 10 points in back-to-back games. He was also unable to generate much production in secondary categories Tuesday, as he had one of his worst fantasy performances of the season.
Padres' Matt Carpenter: Signs with San Diego
Carpenter signed a one-year deal with the Padres on Tuesday which includes a player option for a second season, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. After producing a below-average batting line in three consecutive seasons, Carpenter rebounded to hit .305/.412/.727 for the Yankees last season, albeit in just 47 games. A repeat of those fantastic numbers this season would be a surprise, though his dramatic improvement wasn't entirely a fluke, as he trimmed his strikeout rate by over eight points to 22.7 percent and posted a 13.7 percent barrel rate. The veteran should be able to help out at all four corner spots if needed but appears to have a path to playing time as the team's primary designated hitter, though that could still change with future offseason moves.
Bills' Ryan Bates: Back in full Wednesday
Bates (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday. Bates didn't suit up last weekend against Miami due to an ankle issue, but his ability to practice without limitations Wednesday suggests that he'll be ready to reclaim his usual starting right guard spot in Week 16 versus the Bears.
Shabazz scores 26, San Francisco routs No. 25 Arizona St.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points and San Fransico routed No. 25 Arizona State 97-60 on Wednesday night to end the Sun Devils’ nine game winning streak. The Sun Devils lost for just the second time this season. They were off to their best start since the 2017-18 season and had entered the AP Top 25 poll on Monday for the first time since its No. 23 ranking on December 7, 2020.
MLB rumors: Mets eyeing Liam Hendriks trade to pair with Edwin Díaz; Orioles' Jorge Mateo getting looks
The 2022-23 MLB offseason continues apace, and that means so, too, do the rumors. Speaking of which, we're here for your daily roundup of rumors. Tuesday's supply can be found below, where demons live. Mets interested in Hendriks. The Mets, already so active this winter, may have designs on a...
