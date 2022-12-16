ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

A Lakers' double-whammy? With Anthony Davis out, a tumble by LA could ultimately put Wembanyama in New Orleans

Did we jinx the Los Angeles Lakers? It's entirely possible. Two weeks ago, we argued that their recent improvement would likely prevent the New Orleans Pelicans from stealing Victor Wembanyama. And then on Friday, Anthony Davis suffered a foot injury that will keep him sidelined for at least a month. A more plausible explanation is that Davis played the entire second half and all of overtime in the that instant classic against the Celtics in the Lakers' previous game, or that he was simply the victim of bad luck, but given the reverse jinx this weekly feature placed on Killian Hayes, we can't rule out some sort of magical intervention.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Kansas, Arizona move into top five, Virginia drops in Coaches Poll

Reigning national champion Kansas cracked its way back into the top five of the latest Coaches Poll on Monday for the first time in four weeks, moving up from No. 6 to No. 4 after smacking ranked Indiana 84-62 inside Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday to improve to 10-1 on the season. The Jayhawks have risen as high as No. 3 in the Coaches Poll this season but had been just outside the top five the last month following a 64-50 loss to Tennessee on Nov. 25.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Sports

Jets' Zonovan Knight: Chance to play Thursday

Knight (ankle) could play Thursday versus the Jaguars, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Knight is dealing with an ankle injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the Lions, in which he carried the ball 13 times for 23 yards and wasn't targeted. The undrafted rookie may have to practice as at least a limited participant prior to Thursday's contest to have any chance of suiting up. If he does play but is still hampered by the ankle issue, Knight may end up splitting touches with Michael Carter.
CBS Sports

Zach LaVine had 1-on-1 meeting with DeMar DeRozan as Bulls had halftime blowup in locker room, per reports

The Chicago Bulls are in freefall. This wasn't going to a title-contending season, but it wasn't supposed to be this either. They're 11-18, coming off a 150-124 loss -- yes, really -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which followed a 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks. They've allowed 123.5 points per 100 possessions during their four-game losing streak, and they've allowed 117.1 per 100 since Nov. 30, during which time they've gone 2-7, beating only the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic and the Washington Wizards without Bradley Beal.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Added to injury report

Huntley (right shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday. Huntley wasn't listed on Tuesday's practice report, so his limitations a day later are noteworthy. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, which sets the stage for Thursday's practice to be pivotal with regard to the duo's chances of playing Saturday against the Falcons.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Bills' Ryan Bates: Back in full Wednesday

Bates (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday. Bates didn't suit up last weekend against Miami due to an ankle issue, but his ability to practice without limitations Wednesday suggests that he'll be ready to reclaim his usual starting right guard spot in Week 16 versus the Bears.
CBS Sports

Jimbo Fisher's contract hovers over Texas A&M one year after Aggies made splash on National Signing Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Billy Liucci was lounging last month in a front office of the worldwide headquarters of TexAgs, one of the country's oldest, most ambitious and successful fan websites. Although the site's executive editor is not a member of Texas A&M's athletic department, Liucci is one of the school's most influential figures in athletics.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
CBS Sports

National Signing Day 2022: Five-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei commits to Oregon over Ohio State, USC

Matayo Uiagalelei, a five-star EDGE prospect from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, committed to Oregon on Wednesday afternoon. The announcement was made by his high school coach as Uiagalelei was sick and needed to receive a blood transfusion, which left him unable to attend the ceremony at St. John Bosco High School. Uiagalelei chose the Ducks over Ohio State and USC.
BELLFLOWER, CA
CBS Sports

Watch Gonzaga vs. Montana: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The #11 Gonzaga Bulldogs will be home for the holidays to greet the Montana Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive. The Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid win over the Alabama Crimson Tide...
SPOKANE, WA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Delivers muted triple-double

Jokic posted 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 assists, 13 rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 105-91 win over the Grizzlies. Even with Jamal Murray (knee) sitting out, Jokic wasn't able to maintain his run of hot scoring -- he had averaged 34.4 points over Denver's last five games -- but it wasn't the result of inefficiency. Instead, Jokic ceded more possessions to Aaron Gordon (24 points, four assists) and Bruce Brown (16 points, four assists), with the reigning two-time MVP's usage rate dipping to 18.3 percent, his lowest mark since late November. As per usual, Jokic was able to shine as a facilitator and rebounder, allowing him to roll to his second straight triple-double and his sixth of the season. His scoring production will likely bounce back to some extent in Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, but as he showed Tuesday, Jokic doesn't need a lofty point total to deliver goodness to fantasy managers.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Jets' Zonovan Knight: Listed as questionable for TNF

Knight (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Jaguars after being deemed a full participant on Wednesday's practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, previously noted that Knight came out of Week 15 action with an ankle issue,...
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travon Walker: Coach hoping he'll play Week 16

Coach Doug Pederson is optimistic that Walker (ankle) will play Thursday against the Jets, John Shipley of the Jaguars' official site reports. Walker exited the Week 14 win over the Titans and sat out the Week 15 win over Dallas, but the rookie first overall pick is hoping to make his return in Week 16 against the Jets. He has 3.5 sacks through 13 NFL games.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Scores season-high 18 points

Bertans recorded 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 3Pt) and one block across 16 minutes during Monday's 116-106 loss to the Timberwolves. Bertans was recently battling an illness and made just his third appearance since Dec. 5, but with Dwight Powell (thigh) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring) sidelined, the sharpshooter saw a solid role and made the most of his opportunity by scoring a season-high 18 points. Kleber is expected to be out for a month or two, so Bertans figures to get plenty of looks as a backup floor spacer in Kleber's absence, especially if he continues to shoot like he did Monday night.
CBS Sports

Mike McCarthy adamant Cowboys didn't overlook Jaguars; Micah Parsons explains why defense struggled in loss

The Dallas Cowboys generated headlines for the wrong reasons this week, in part because of Micah Parsons' comments on Jalen Hurts a week before the Cowboys were actually scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas played the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15, as the defense gave up 34 points, 503 yards, and blew a 17-point lead in Sunday's loss.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Turns back clock Monday

McCollum closed Monday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks with 31 points (11-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists over 41 minutes. McCollum has been enduring a rough season and has been New Orleans' third-best scoring threat at times behind Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram (toe) when the latter is healthy, but he turned back the clock here and notched a season-best scoring mark. He's been playing very well of late and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings, averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from deep in that span.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy