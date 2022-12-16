ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tech groups ask Supreme Court to weigh in on Texas social media law

By Julia Shapero
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S9NXd_0jlCayq300

Two tech industry groups asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to weigh in on a Texas law that would limit major social media companies’ ability to moderate content on their platforms.

The Computer and Communications Association (CCIA) and NetChoice petitioned the Supreme Court to review the case over Texas House Bill 20, which seeks to ban social media platforms from “censoring” users based on their political views.

The law was set to go into effect in December 2021 but has remained tied up in court for the last year over allegations that it violates the First Amendment — arguments that CCIA and NetChoice reiterated in Thursday’s petition to the high court.

“HB20 infringes the core First Amendment rights of Petitioners’ members by denying them editorial control over their own websites, while forcing them to publish speech they do not wish to disseminate,” CCIA and NetChoice said in the brief .

A district court judge initially blocked the Texas law from going into effect but was later overturned by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The tech industry groups — whose members include major tech companies like Meta, Twitter and Google — also asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on a similar law in Florida in October, which was blocked by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“This case, involving a key Constitutional issue and split appellate court decisions, calls for Supreme Court oversight,” CCIA President Matt Schruers said in a statement.

The Texas and Florida laws have emerged from the states’ Republican-led legislatures in response to growing accusations that social media platforms censor content based on anti-conservative biases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

ISP: Vincennes couple killed in fatal US 41 crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have identified a Vincennes couple who died in a crash involving a semi on US 41 in Knox County. According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of US 41 and Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Investigating troopers found that a tractor-trailer […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Trump responds to Jan. 6 criminal referrals: ‘It strengthens me’

Former President Trump on Monday responded to the Jan. 6 committee’s decision to urge the Justice Department to prosecute him and some of his associates over their involvement in the Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, saying the move makes him “stronger.”   “These folks don’t get it that when they come […]
WTWO/WAWV

What the Jan. 6 panel cited for each criminal referral against Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol referred former President Trump to the Justice Department on four separate charges Monday, marking a momentous step in the panel’s year-plus probe of the Capitol riot. The panel recommended that the Justice Department investigate Trump for inciting, assisting, or aiding and comforting an insurrection; […]
GEORGIA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Divided Congress may drive Biden to the power of the pen

President Biden will likely be forced to ramp up administrative actions to advance his agenda next year, when a divided Congress will offer him far fewer chances for legislative wins. Biden has already issued a slew of executive orders throughout his time in the White House, notably his student loan forgiveness plan, and outside groups […]
WTWO/WAWV

Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump

The House isn’t the only congressional chamber taking steps this week to counteract former President Trump, as legislation to overhaul how Congress counts electoral votes is one step closer to becoming law. Less than a day after a House panel investigating Jan. 6, 2021, issued four criminal referrals for the former president, the Senate unveiled […]
WTWO/WAWV

Unintentional shooting leads to death in Greene Co.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, an unintentional shooting resulted in a death at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. A 16-year-old was unloading a semi-automatic handgun for cleaning and “unintentionally discharged one round” hitting 21-year-old Bryar Laws. Laws was hit by the bullet and taken […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is responsible for that day’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday issued a terse response to the House Jan. 6 select committee’s decision to refer criminal charges against former President Trump to the Justice Department.   “The entire nation knows who is responsible for that day. Beyond that, I don’t have any immediate observations,” McConnell said in a […]
WTWO/WAWV

Home destroyed in fire on 9th Street in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. According to Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. The home was damaged enough to be considered a loss. Bobe said […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy