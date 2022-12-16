ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 7

Pat$tackz
5d ago

hope he gets whats coming the maximum penalty dude a danger too society

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle

30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
LOUISIANA STATE
KHOU

HPD: Driver leads police on chase from Willowbrook to Humble

HUMBLE, Texas — A police chase across the north side stretched for more than 10 miles early Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. This started in the Willowbrook area near Highway 249 and FM 1960. There was a report of a man driving erratically in the area. Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County tackles violent crime in Cypress Station

HCPH’s newest pilot, the Hospital-Linked Violence Interruption Program, launched Nov. 1 in unincorporated Harris County, including ZIP code 77090, which covers Cypress Station. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County Public Health and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are working through new programs to reduce violent crime in the Cypress Station...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
texasbreaking.com

Houston Woman Involved in Mail Theft in Churches Gets Arrested

Following several theft reports of mail in churches in the North Texas area of Flower Mound and Dallas-Fort Worth territory, police carried out an investigation. The reports were recorded in the period of November 2nd to November 10th. According to the sources, Flower Mound police have arrested the chief suspect...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
fox26houston.com

Regional Silver Alert canceled for missing Houston-area man

DICKINSON, Texas - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. PREVIOUS STORY: The Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Regional Silver Alert for a missing man from the Houston area. Dickinson police are searching for 86-year-old Freeman Holmes. Holmes was last seen in the 1200 block of Oak...
DICKINSON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy