Pat$tackz
5d ago
hope he gets whats coming the maximum penalty dude a danger too society
Repeat offender arrested in North Houston for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in carSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
ABC13 Houston
18-year-old charged with capital murder after 2 men killed in close-range shooting in SW Houston
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for an 18-year-old who has been charged in the fatal shooting of two men outside a southwest Houston convenience store last month. Bradlyn Alex McKay is charged with capital murder. Houston police released the 18-year-old's ID photo in hopes that someone knows...
16-year-old found shot to death in Harris County motel had been left there for days, deputies say
The teen, later identified by authorities as Tyrone Fiamahn, is believed to have been left dead in the room for several days.
21-year-old arrested in connection with death of man shot in his Channelview home, HCSO says
It's unclear what led to the shooting, but on the night of the incident, the victim's father said he saw a man running from his son's room and into a getaway car.
Woman critically injured in hit-and-run while trying to catch bus in northwest Houston, police say
According to police, the woman had just gotten off the bus and was crossing the street in a hurry to catch another one when she was hit.
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend in head outside bar in Montrose area
Police say the shooting happened after an argument. The suspect, who is the woman's boyfriend, got away.
Reward offered for information on driver who hit man, left him for dead near Foster Elementary
Houston police want to know who hit Bernardino Juarez as he was walking near Foster Elementary and left him for dead.
League City officers go after game console robber but lose him on Bay Area Boulevard, police say
Nope, a transaction with police officers nearby didn't stop a robber from committing a crime on Tuesday.
3 families sue City of Houston over deadly police chases in Black neighborhoods
The three families are all dealing with the deaths of their loved ones who were innocent bystanders. Their attorney is attempting to prove that HPD engages in a pattern that violates the constitution.
HPD: Driver leads police on chase from Willowbrook to Humble
HUMBLE, Texas — A police chase across the north side stretched for more than 10 miles early Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. This started in the Willowbrook area near Highway 249 and FM 1960. There was a report of a man driving erratically in the area. Houston...
fox26houston.com
56-year-old ex-con on parole allegedly commits murder while free from jail on personal recognizance bond
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - People on parole are serving the remainder of their sentences in the free world. We've noticed several instances in which the state's prison system and the courts take little or no action when parolees commit new crimes. 56-year-old Michael Carl Draper has six felony convictions. SUGGESTED:...
Missing 71-year-old man last seen in northwest Houston near Acres Homes Saturday, police say
Police say Jackie Thomas, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was last seen near Acres Homes in northwest Houston on Saturday.
'Organized crime is what it is': Police report 812 juggings in 2022 so far, a 13% increase from 2021
Police blame organized crime for the spike in a specific type of robbery cases compared to last year, and most victims don't realize they were being followed.
Harris County tackles violent crime in Cypress Station
HCPH’s newest pilot, the Hospital-Linked Violence Interruption Program, launched Nov. 1 in unincorporated Harris County, including ZIP code 77090, which covers Cypress Station. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County Public Health and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are working through new programs to reduce violent crime in the Cypress Station...
Family of inmate who died while in custody ask for answers after manner of death ruled as homicide
The inmate's mother said she found out her son's condition from a doctor, but the Harris County Sheriff's Office refutes the claim and said she was contacted by an advocate.
texasbreaking.com
Houston Woman Involved in Mail Theft in Churches Gets Arrested
Following several theft reports of mail in churches in the North Texas area of Flower Mound and Dallas-Fort Worth territory, police carried out an investigation. The reports were recorded in the period of November 2nd to November 10th. According to the sources, Flower Mound police have arrested the chief suspect...
fox26houston.com
Regional Silver Alert canceled for missing Houston-area man
DICKINSON, Texas - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. PREVIOUS STORY: The Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Regional Silver Alert for a missing man from the Houston area. Dickinson police are searching for 86-year-old Freeman Holmes. Holmes was last seen in the 1200 block of Oak...
HipHopDX.com
Sauce Walka: Several Members Of Rapper’s Crew Arrested On RICO Charges
Houston, TX - Sauce Walka‘s The Sauce Factory (TSF) is the latest crew to find itself at the center of a RICO investigation, with several members being arrested on racketeering charges. According to FOX 26 Houston, a number of alleged members of TSF — founded by Walka — were...
Click2Houston.com
‘We probably got hit 15 to 20 times’: Couple describes ‘unprovoked attack’ while driving home from the Heights
HOUSTON – A Cypress couple is traumatized and dealing with a lot of damage after a group of men on bicycles swarmed their car and threw projectiles at it as they tried to drive home Sunday night. While they sat at a stoplight at the intersection of West 26th...
