New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
wcyb.com
Decision made for next director of Sullivan County Schools
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A decision was made Monday for the next director of Sullivan County Schools. Charles "Chuck" Carter was selected by a five to two vote over Josh Davis, who is the current principal at West Ridge High School. That vote was made Monday during a...
wcyb.com
$1.2 Million to go to childcare access in Southwest Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin made an announcement Monday morning about a grant which would impact childcare access in Southwest Virginia. $1.2 million in funding will be going to the Ready SWVA project that targets workforce expansion. The project will help create a new early childhood system...
wcyb.com
Flu spread plateaus, Tri-Cities still ranked in top 10
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Though our region's intense flu spread has been getting attention for just a few weeks, local health experts say it's been happening for months. It’s far stronger and earlier than normal. "We actually started seeing cases of flu increase in October,” Ballad Health’s Jamie...
wcyb.com
TSA: Number of guns seized at airports increased in Tennessee this year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The number of guns seized at airports across the nation is up in 2022 to more than 6,300. Transportation Security Administration figures show an increase in the number of guns seized at Tennessee airports has increased this year. There have been more than 350 seized...
wcyb.com
Traffic crash on I-26 blocking multiple lanes near Kingsport cleared
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — UPDATE: Kingsport Police say that I-26 in Kingsport is back open, and that all lanes have been cleared and normal traffic patterns have resumed. The Kingsport Police Department says a crash is blocking multiple lanes along Interstate 26 this morning. According to a release from police, the crash is near mile-marker 3 in the Meadowview area of Kingsport.
wcyb.com
Interstate 26 West reopened after crash results in serious injuries
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: All lanes on Interstate 26 West have been reopened after a serious crash resulted in injuries, according to authorities. Officials say as of 9:55 p.m. the crash scene is clear. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. ----- Update: One lane of...
wcyb.com
Police: Man faces charges after attacking hotel employee and officer in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY Tenn. (WCYB) — A man is in jail tonight after Johnson City police say he attacked a hotel employee and the officer who responded, officials say. Timothy Libbey of Athens, Tennessee is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault against a first responder, three counts of simple assault against an officer and resisting arrest.
wcyb.com
Blended Pedaler celebrates grand opening of new Abingdon location
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A local business has moved into a new location to help better meet its demand. Blended Pedaler celebrated its grand its grand opening at it's new location in Abingdon Monday morning. The new location is at 252 West Main Street, sharing a space with the...
wcyb.com
3 people in custody following pursuit in SW VA; shots were fired from vehicle, police say
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three people are in custody after an early Monday morning home invasion where officers say the victim was held at gunpoint and tied up. According to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye, his office got a call around 1 a.m. to a home in the Swords Creek community. The victim told police the suspects entered the home at gunpoint, tied him up, and stole several items.
wcyb.com
Russell County Sheriff's Office vehicle involved in crash near Castlewood
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities responded to a crash involving a Russell County Sheriff's Office vehicle Monday. The crash was on U.S. Route 58 near Castlewood. There was significant damage to the rear of the police SUV. A second vehicle appeared to be involved in the wreck. We...
wcyb.com
Battle leads UNC Asheville over East Tennessee State 74-73
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jamon Battle scored 21 points as UNC Asheville beat East Tennessee State 74-73 on Saturday night. Battle also added six rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (8-4). Nicholas McMullen scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field. Drew Pember pitched in with 13 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.
wcyb.com
Santa Claus coming to Greeneville on Christmas Eve
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Santa Claus is coming to Greeneville on Christmas Eve and the Greeneville Professional Firefighters Association will be helping him deliver annual Christmas treat bags. Santa will ride on the fire engine and will hand out treat bags at all the following locations around Greeneville:. 10:00...
wcyb.com
Mock returns to UNC Asheville, leaves victorious
(WCYB) — The ETSU women's basketball team wrapped up a two-game road trip with a 64-52 win at UNC Asheville on Saturday afternoon. It marked head coach Brenda Mock Brown's return to Kimmel Arena, a place she coach from 2012 to 2020. Courtney Moore led the Bucs with 16...
wcyb.com
Two charged following Gate City shooting, victim in critical condition, police say
GATE CITY, Va. (WCYB) — Two people have been charged following a shooting and the victim is in critical condition, according to the Gate City Police Department. Authorities responded to the 900 block of West Jackson St. in Gate City Monday at around 8:40 p.m. Police said the victim had been shot in the chest.
wcyb.com
Person taken to hospital following Gate City shooting, suspect in custody, police say
GATE CITY, Va. (WCYB) — One person was injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting Monday night, according to the Gate City Police Department. According to Gate City Police Chief Justin Miller, the department alongside the Scott County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call along the 900 block of West Jackson Street at approximately 8:30 Monday night. Once on scene, Miller said officers discovered one person had been shot. That person was taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown.
wcyb.com
King women's basketball comes from behind against Mount Olive, men fall short
Four different King players scored in double figures: Michael Mays, Brandon Lamberth, Kenny Turner, and Jaylen Bernard. Michael Brown had a game high 32 points for Mount Olive. King's next game isn't until after the new year on Jan. 4 against Erskine. Women: King 81, Mount Olive 76. Tori Smiley...
