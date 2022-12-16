ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Decision made for next director of Sullivan County Schools

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A decision was made Monday for the next director of Sullivan County Schools. Charles "Chuck" Carter was selected by a five to two vote over Josh Davis, who is the current principal at West Ridge High School. That vote was made Monday during a...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
$1.2 Million to go to childcare access in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin made an announcement Monday morning about a grant which would impact childcare access in Southwest Virginia. $1.2 million in funding will be going to the Ready SWVA project that targets workforce expansion. The project will help create a new early childhood system...
VIRGINIA STATE
Flu spread plateaus, Tri-Cities still ranked in top 10

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Though our region's intense flu spread has been getting attention for just a few weeks, local health experts say it's been happening for months. It’s far stronger and earlier than normal. "We actually started seeing cases of flu increase in October,” Ballad Health’s Jamie...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Traffic crash on I-26 blocking multiple lanes near Kingsport cleared

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — UPDATE: Kingsport Police say that I-26 in Kingsport is back open, and that all lanes have been cleared and normal traffic patterns have resumed. The Kingsport Police Department says a crash is blocking multiple lanes along Interstate 26 this morning. According to a release from police, the crash is near mile-marker 3 in the Meadowview area of Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
Blended Pedaler celebrates grand opening of new Abingdon location

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A local business has moved into a new location to help better meet its demand. Blended Pedaler celebrated its grand its grand opening at it's new location in Abingdon Monday morning. The new location is at 252 West Main Street, sharing a space with the...
ABINGDON, VA
3 people in custody following pursuit in SW VA; shots were fired from vehicle, police say

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three people are in custody after an early Monday morning home invasion where officers say the victim was held at gunpoint and tied up. According to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye, his office got a call around 1 a.m. to a home in the Swords Creek community. The victim told police the suspects entered the home at gunpoint, tied him up, and stole several items.
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
Battle leads UNC Asheville over East Tennessee State 74-73

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jamon Battle scored 21 points as UNC Asheville beat East Tennessee State 74-73 on Saturday night. Battle also added six rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (8-4). Nicholas McMullen scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field. Drew Pember pitched in with 13 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Santa Claus coming to Greeneville on Christmas Eve

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Santa Claus is coming to Greeneville on Christmas Eve and the Greeneville Professional Firefighters Association will be helping him deliver annual Christmas treat bags. Santa will ride on the fire engine and will hand out treat bags at all the following locations around Greeneville:. 10:00...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Mock returns to UNC Asheville, leaves victorious

(WCYB) — The ETSU women's basketball team wrapped up a two-game road trip with a 64-52 win at UNC Asheville on Saturday afternoon. It marked head coach Brenda Mock Brown's return to Kimmel Arena, a place she coach from 2012 to 2020. Courtney Moore led the Bucs with 16...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Person taken to hospital following Gate City shooting, suspect in custody, police say

GATE CITY, Va. (WCYB) — One person was injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting Monday night, according to the Gate City Police Department. According to Gate City Police Chief Justin Miller, the department alongside the Scott County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call along the 900 block of West Jackson Street at approximately 8:30 Monday night. Once on scene, Miller said officers discovered one person had been shot. That person was taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown.
GATE CITY, VA

