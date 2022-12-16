Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden HistoryModern GlobeTampa, FL
Semi truck collision leaves highway filled with brewCristoval VictorialTampa, FL
Civil Air Patrol Cadets Receive Flight Training from JetBlue UniversityRichard JohnsonBrooksville, FL
Tarpon Springs merchants make holidays bright for children in need
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Merchants Association has made Christmas jolly for families in the city who may otherwise have had a Yuletide holiday bereft of gifts and resources for food. Carol Rodriguez, events coordinator for the Merchants Association, had a simple answer when asked how families respond...
Trinity Hospital team leading way in preventing lung cancer deaths
TRINITY — A comprehensive screening program at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital may be paving the way for earlier detection of lung cancer and better outcomes for patients. Currently, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the nation, accounting for 25%, according to the American Cancer Society. One reason is that it is rarely diagnosed until it’s at a stage where treatment is far less likely to be effective. By the time symptoms appear, lung tumors are already at an advanced stage. Typically, a primary care physician will send a symptomatic patient to a pulmonologist, there may be a wait of up to a month for a PET scan or an invasive needle biopsy, and then it could be weeks more before the patient sees a surgeon. All the while the cancer is progressing — and many lung cancers are fast-growing tumors.
Pasco Calendar
Join the next Sierra Club virtual meet up on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 7 to 8 p.m. when Dr. Brian Lapointe, a research professor at FAU’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, will speak about “Florida’s Algae Crisis: The Role of Sewage and Extreme Rainfall Events.”. He will discuss...
Dangerous giant snails disappearing, but not gone yet
They eat more than 500 plants, they’ll have the side of your stucco house for lunch and, most ominously, they carry a parasite that can cause meningitis in people. They’re giant African land snails (GALS), twice eradicated in the state before a new infestation, in New Port Richey, was confirmed by the Florida Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services in June. Within a week, FDACS’s Division of Plant Industry surveyed a wide swath of Pasco County, began treatment and imposed a quarantine.
New Port Richey Fire Department celebrates 100 years of service
In 1916, 15 New Port Richey men banded together to form a fire brigade: You could call them, and they would come and put out your fire. It was a loosely organized group of volunteers until September 1922, when the city formally recognized and chartered the New Port Richey Volunteer Fire Brigade.
Pasco Briefs
The Florida Lottery has announced that Ryan Doddridge, 42, of New Port Richey, trustee of the Doddridge Law Winners Revocable Trust, claimed a $15 million prize from the FLORIDA 300X THE CASH scratch-off game at Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. The Doddridge Law Winners Revocable Trust chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $10.43 million.
Hernando Briefs
Free Child ID kits will be distributed to the parents of every kindergarten student in Florida, according to a wide-ranging coalition of sponsors. Child ID kits make it easier for parents to collect identifying information by easily recording the physical characteristics, photographs, fingerprints and DNA of their children on identification cards that are kept at home by the parent or guardian if ever needed. The kits are an important tool to assist law enforcement in finding missing children.
Location change for Brooksville's Family Christmas events
BROOKSVILLE – Brooksville Main Street has announced that its events scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20, will be indoors at the Hernando County Fairgrounds. Rain is predicted in the afternoon, according to weather.com. The Sensory Sensitive Santa Experience will be from noon to 2 p.m., and the Family Christmas Festival...
Two killed in crash early Monday, Dec. 19
A Land O’ Lakes man and a Spring Hill woman riding in a car were killed early Monday, Dec. 19, in an accident on U.S. 41 south of Northwood Drive in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The vehicle, a 2011 Honda Accord, was going north on U.S....
Wesley Chapel calendar
WESLEY CHAPEL — The New River Library is at 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel. Visit www.pascolibraries.org or call 813-788-6375 to register or for details about programs. Here is a schedule of upcoming events. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2 to 3 p.m. — IFAS: Attracting Wildlife to Your Florida-Friendly Yard....
With school set to close, Pasco proposes $2,000 for staff who stay to the end
As plans to close Pasco County’s Mittye P. Locke Elementary steam ahead, a discussion over whether the school’s teachers should get a bonus to stay through May has stoked a debate over fairness and stalled contract talks for the district’s instructional staff. The School Board in October...
Pasco teen’s bike drive picks up pace
LAND O’LAKES — A Land O’Lakes High School student has teamed up with a nonprofit bike shop to do good this holiday season. Ananth Kutuva, a 17-year-old junior, set a goal to collect 100 bicycles for Tampa nonprofit WellBuilt Bikes’ Earn-a-Bike program and has surpassed it.
Deputies raid ‘game room’
Three people are in custody after the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on what it said was an illegal gambling “game room.”. According to a press release, on Thursday, Dec. 15, the Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at “Shipwrecked,” 136 Commercial Way in Spring Hill.
Tarpon Springs hires Tampa law firm to investigate dealings with developer
The Tarpon Springs Board of Commissioners has selected the Tampa-based Carlton Fields law firm to investigate the city’s five-year history with a developer proposing apartments along the Anclote River. The city advertised the job in October after Mayor Costa Vatikiotis found emails showing that city staff began discussing the...
Brooksville city offices to be closed for holiday
All city of Brooksville government municipal facilities will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday.
County lists holiday office closures, trash collection schedule
All Hernando County Government offices will be closed on the following dates to observe the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s Holiday:. All branches of the Hernando County Public Library System are closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas Holiday. The library will reopen with regular operating hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Hernando commission rejects storage facility near County Line Road
BROOKSVILLE — Residents of the communities north of County Line Road and Linden Drive came out in force and left happy after county commissioners unanimously turned down another storage unit facility on Dec. 13. Even so, a commercial property such as a gas station or convenience store could be...
