TRINITY — A comprehensive screening program at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital may be paving the way for earlier detection of lung cancer and better outcomes for patients. Currently, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the nation, accounting for 25%, according to the American Cancer Society. One reason is that it is rarely diagnosed until it’s at a stage where treatment is far less likely to be effective. By the time symptoms appear, lung tumors are already at an advanced stage. Typically, a primary care physician will send a symptomatic patient to a pulmonologist, there may be a wait of up to a month for a PET scan or an invasive needle biopsy, and then it could be weeks more before the patient sees a surgeon. All the while the cancer is progressing — and many lung cancers are fast-growing tumors.

2 DAYS AGO