Comments / 14

peggy lundgren
3d ago

"we are here from the government and we are here to help you" might sound good but it is mostly a fairy tale

Robert Johnson
3d ago

So you sing up and it will take 20-30 years to get a appointment let alone anything added to your disability

tobaccoreporter.com

Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill

U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
TheDailyBeast

Biden Has Backstabbed Rail Workers and Betrayed Union Allies

Joe Biden has long bragged of being a “pro-labor” president. A few weeks ago, Democrats told the country that “democracy” was “on the ballot” in the midterm elections.And now he and his party are making a mockery of both claims. Biden brokered a deal between unions and rail companies that was unacceptable to the workers. They voted it down. Now, instead of respecting the results of a democratic election, Biden asked Congress to use the power of the federal government to force workers to accept the deal. The measure flew through Congress, passing the House on Wednesday and the Senate...
MICHIGAN STATE
ems1.com

Congress passes act to extend Medicare add-ons; bill goes to Biden

WASHINGTON — Congress passed this week the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which includes an extension of the 2% urban, 3% rural and 22.6% super rural Medicare add-ons for ground ambulance services. An 8.7% 2023 ambulance inflation factor was announced in October. The add-ons are set to expire at the end...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Congress needs to address the ‘soft racism’ in its annual spending process

For the first time in over a decade, the Social Security Administration (SSA) released data from its administrative records on the number of Black people who receive Social Security benefits. Because of long-standing racial disparities in health outcomes, Black Americans are far more in need of benefits from Social Security’s disability programs — and those disability programs are in a free fall, thanks largely to cuts by Congress to SSA’s administrative budget.
Fatherly

Will There Be A Child Tax Credit For 2023? Democrat Senators Are Pushing For It

The pandemic-era Expanded Child Tax Credit, a Biden Administration program that provided parents with up to $300 to $350 in additional monthly income, lifted almost four million children out of poverty. Despite the program’s resounding success (and bipartisan support), it ended in part due to partisan politics at the end of last year, leaving millions of families to struggle beneath a floundering economy and budget-breaking inflation. But will there be a Child Tax Credit for 2023?
UTAH STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Biden signs bill to avoid rail strike

President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill (H.J. Res. 100) that blocks rail workers from going on strike, preventing workers from walking off the job ahead of the holiday season. The resolution, with respect to the unresolved disputes between certain railroads represented by the National Carriers’ Conference Committee of the National Railway Labor Conference and some of their employees, was signed Dec. 2.
The Independent

Rural voters 'in the trenches' on climate, leery of Biden

Drought in California meant Raquel Krach, a rice farmer and graduate student in the Sacramento Valley, planted very little. Using groundwater, she and her husband planted 75 acres this year to maintain their markets. The rest of the 200 acres she typically sows remained empty due to an inadequate water supply.The 53-year-old Democrat said it’s clear to her that climate change is responsible. But she says that notion is a deeply divisive one in her community.“Our connections to our neighbors are pretty limited because our views are so different. Climate change is normally a topic we don’t even broach...
GEORGIA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Rail worker criticizes Biden for ‘forcing contract’

(NewsNation) — A railroad union worker accused President Joe Biden of turning his back on workers after the president signed legislation to avert a freight rail strike. “Joe Biden forced a contract on our unionized workers who voted against it,” Reece Murtagh, a roadway mechanic, told CNN. The...
CNN

Railway union organizer has a message for Biden

President Biden is urging Congress to do something to avert the rail strike that would devastate our economy by causing shortages, spiking prices and halting factory production. Matthew Weaver, an organizer and Ohio's legislative director for the third largest rail union in the US, joins CNN This Morning to discuss.
OHIO STATE
The Hill

Senate should vote on cannabis banking reform

At the NAACP, we know that we can’t achieve racial equity without economic equity. This interdependence is particularly pronounced in the cannabis industry — a sector which many of us are hoping will concentrate its economic benefits on the Black and brown communities that were once harassed and targeted for business activities that today are…
WASHINGTON STATE

